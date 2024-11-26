NHL Morning Skate for Nov. 26

* Brandon Hagel joined Nathan MacKinnon as the second player with a five-assist outing in 2024-25, but did so in rarer fashion by collecting four of them in the opening frame – tied for the most in a first period in NHL history.

* Martin Necas scored a late winner to help the Hurricanes become one of 10 teams to earn a comeback win Monday, one shy of the most on a single day in NHL history.

* Nico Hischier netted a natural hat trick in New Jersey’s win, accounting for three of 80 goals scored across an 11-game slate. Overall, Monday averaged 7.3 goals per game – the only day this season to feature a higher average (min. 5 GP) was Oct. 14 (7.8 G/GP).

* A pair of historic hockey teams will be in action on Founders Day when the Bruins host the Canucks and the Canadiens welcome Utah as the NHL celebrates the 107th anniversary of its founding.

HAGEL’S CAREER NIGHT PROPELS OPENING-PERIOD OUTBURST IN TAMPA BAY

Brandon Hagel (0-5—5) collected four of his franchise-record tying five assists in the first period to match the NHL benchmark for most in an opening frame – achieved by eight others in the past 40 years – and helped the Lightning (11-7-2, 24 points) join the Senators as the second team with multiple eight-goal performances this season.

* Four of Hagel’s five helpers were also primary assists, tied with Mark Recchi (March 1, 2009), Martin St. Louis (Nov. 18, 2010), Yanni Gourde (April 8, 2021) and Victor Hedman (Oct. 14, 2021) for the most by a Lightning player in a single game. The only active players to record more in a single contest are Patrick Kane (5 on March 8, 2022), Mark Stone (5 on March 1, 2021) and Artemi Panarin (5 on Dec. 8, 2017).

* Tampa Bay had seven unique goal scorers Monday – one shy of the most in a single game in franchise history (8 on Nov. 14, 2019). Two other teams have had seven unique goal scorers in a single contest this season: Winnipeg (7 on Nov. 3) and Seattle (7 on Oct. 15).

NECAS, AHO LIFT COMEBACK CANES TO EIGHTH STRAIGHT WIN ON HOME ICE

Martin Necas (1-1—2) factored on two of five Carolina goals in the third period, including scoring the game winner with 2:07 on the clock, and Sebastian Aho (1-3—4) posted his first four-point outing in nearly a year to help the Hurricanes surge back from a multi-goal deficit and extend their home winning streak to eight contests – the third-longest run in franchise history. It marked the club’s second multi-goal, third-period comeback win of the season, tied with the Flyers for the most among all teams.

* Aho kickstarted the comeback 1:10 into the final frame and recorded his 147th career multi-point game, passing Esa Tikkanen (146) for ninth most among all Finnish-born skaters in NHL history. Aho also notched his 10th career four-point game and tied Blaine Stoughton for third most in franchise history.

* Necas (12-23—35 in 21 GP) extended his home point streak to eight games, collecting 6-12—18 during his club’s win streak, and matched Nathan MacKinnon (7-28—35 in 22 GP) for the League lead in points. Necas became the first Hurricanes player to lead the NHL in scoring (outright or tied, min. 20 GP) since his head coach Rod Brind’Amour was tied with Marian Hossa on Nov. 18, 2006.

COMEBACK WINS TAKE CENTER STAGE DURING 11-GAME MONDAY

The Sharks, Senators, Golden Knights, Blues and Jets were five of 10 teams to earn a comeback win during Monday’s 11-game slate, matching the highest total on a single day since Oct. 24, 2023. The only day in NHL history to feature more was Oct. 29, 2005 (11).

* Trailing 2-1, Macklin Celebrini (2-1—3) factored on three of San Jose's next six goals, including scoring two in the third period, and became the second 18-year-old in franchise history with a three-point game, joining Patrick Marleau (March 5, 1998). Only five players in the past 15 years have recorded a three-point outing at a younger age than Celebrini (18 years, 165 days), while just three active players have tallied twice in a period at a younger age (Connor Bedard, Nathan MacKinnon & Sidney Crosby).

* After the Flames took a 1-0 lead, the Senators rallied to a comeback win on Prime Monday Night Hockey with the help of captain Brady Tkachuk, who collected an assist and scored the game winner. Tkachuk recorded his 95th career multi-point game and surpassed Marian Hossa (94 GP) for sixth place on the Senators all-time list.

* The Golden Knights trailed 3-0 through the first 20:28 of play, but Jack Eichel (1-1—2) scored in his third straight road game to jumpstart the Vegas offense and later registered the only goal in the shootout to guide his club to the fourth three-goal comeback win in franchise history (also April 14, 2024 vs. COL, March 26, 2022 vs. CHI & Jan. 4, 2020 vs. STL). Eichel (8-26—34 in 22 GP) now sits one game shy of the longest road goal streak in franchise history (Shea Theodore: 4 GP in 2021-22, Max Pacioretty: 4 GP in 2019-20 & Jonathan Marchessault: 4 GP in 2017-18).

* In his first game since taking over the Blues bench, Jim Montgomery became the sixth head coach in franchise history to earn a comeback win in his team debut, joining Mike Yeo (, Mike Keenan (Jan. 20, 1995, Bob Berry (Oct. 31, 1992), Jacques Martin (Oct. 9, 1986) and Barclay Plager (Feb. 18, 1978).

* Connor Hellebuyck (43 saves) recorded his first 40-save performance of the season en route to his 15th win of 2024-25. Hellebuyck helped the Jets (18-4-0, 36 points) gain a six-point edge over the Wild (13-4-4, 30 points) for top spot in the Western Conference as Winnipeg won its seventh straight contest against Minnesota dating to April 11, 2023 – the club’s second-longest run versus one opponent (8 GP vs. ANA).

HISCHIER NETS NATURAL HAT TRICK TO HELP NEW JERSEY TO VICTORY

Nico Hischier scored a hat trick – with all three goals coming in consecutive fashion during the second period – to help lift the Devils to a third straight victory and an NHL-best 8-2-0 record over their past 10 games. The New Jersey captain became the fourth player in the past 15 years to score a natural hat trick with the club, alongside Jack Hughes (Nov. 26, 2022), Brian Boyle (Nov. 5, 2018) and Michael Cammalleri (Nov. 6, 2016).

* Hischier also became the fifth Swiss-born player to score a hat trick, joining Timo Meier (5x), Nino Niederreiter (3x), Kevin Fiala (2x) and Pius Suter (2x), and the first to do it in natural fashion. With every hat trick this season, AstraZeneca donates $3,000 to the Hockey Fights Cancer Fund of the V Foundation up to $300,000.

HISTORIC HOCKEY CITIES BOSTON, MONTREAL HOST ON FOUNDERS DAY

On the 107th anniversary of the National Hockey League’s founding, two of its more historic franchises will host the only games Tuesday. In Montreal, the NHL’s oldest franchise, the Canadiens, welcome its newest franchise, the Utah Hockey Club, to the city where the League was officially founded. In Boston, the NHL’s first U.S.-based franchise, the Bruins, will be visited by the Canucks, the team they defeated to win their most recent Stanley Cup in 2011. On Dec. 1, the Canadiens will visit the Bruins for Boston’s Centennial Game, marking the 100-year anniversary of the franchise’s first game against the Montreal Maroons on Dec. 1, 1924.

* The two historic hockey towns will be in the spotlight again in February, when the cities team up to host the 4 Nations Face-Off, starting with four games in Montreal from Feb. 12-15, followed by a Presidents’ Day doubleheader in Boston on Feb. 17 as well as the championship game Feb. 20. Full rosters for Canada, Finland, Sweden and the United States will be unveiled Dec 4. Bruins players Brad Marchand (Canada) and Charlie McAvoy (United States) were among the first six players selected for their respective countries, as was Canucks captain Quinn Hughes (United States).

* The National Hockey League was founded on Nov. 26, 1917, at the Windsor Hotel in Montreal, following three days of meetings involving owners from the National Hockey Association – which had suspended operations weeks earlier. As noted in the meeting minutes, the owners decided “that the Canadiens, Wanderers, Ottawa and Quebec Hockey Clubs unite to comprise the National Hockey League.”

* Quebec’s entry into the NHL was delayed until 1919-20, but Toronto was granted a franchise and the League began with four clubs – the Montreal Canadiens, Montreal Wanderers, Ottawa Senators and Toronto Arenas. The League’s first contests were played on Dec. 19, 1917.

* Along with the announcement of the NHL’s formation 107 years ago came the election of Frank Calder as the League’s first president (and secretary). Calder held the role for more than 25 years until his death during the 1942-43 season.

* Learn more in an article published in 2017 in celebration of the League’s 100th anniversary or watch this video for a deeper look.