NHL Morning Skate for Nov. 25

* Tim Stützle puts his eight-game home point streak on the line when the Senators face the streaking Flames during the latest edition of Prime Monday Night Hockey.

* The final week of November will see the Penguins, Bruins, Avalanche and Stars compete during the Thanksgiving Showdown doubleheader on TNT before Boston celebrates its 100th anniversary in a special Centennial Game against Montreal on the weekend.

* Mitch Marner and William Nylander tallied a pair of points each to help the Maple Leafs push their win streak to four as the latter skated with his brother for the first time in an NHL game.

MARNER, NYLANDER POWER MAPLE LEAFS PAST UTAH

Mitch Marner (2-0—2) scored a pair of goals and William Nylander (1-1—2) notched a pair of points while skating next to his brother, Alex, for the first time in an NHL game to power the Maple Leafs (13-6-2, 28 points) past Utah in the first-ever meeting between the two franchises. Toronto has won its first game against each of the NHL’s three newest franchises (UTA, SEA & VGK).

* Marner, who’s tallied a team-leading 7-9—16 (10 GP) this month, recorded his fourth consecutive multi-point game and 11th of the season. He tied Nathan MacKinnon for second most among all skaters behind only Kirill Kaprizov (12 GP).

* Marner also boosted his career totals in November to 34-78—112 (98 GP) and passed Ron Ellis (54-57—111 in 180 GP) for sixth-most points in the month among all Maple Leafs skaters – Darryl Sittler tops the list (55-90—145 in 154 GP).

* William scored to cap off a three-goal second period for Toronto with his brother, Alex, skating on his wing. The tally stood as his 43rd career game-winning goal, which passed Darryl Sittler and tied George Armstrong for sixth most in Maple Leafs history.

QUICK CLICKS

* Jim Montgomery hired as Blues coach, replaces Drew Bannister

* Auston Matthews skates, could return soon for Maple Leafs

* Cam Talbot of Red Wings making strong case for Canada 4 Nations roster

* Best moments of season through quarter mark shared by NHL.com writers

* #NHLStats: Live Updates from Sunday

SENATORS FACE FLAMES ON PRIME MONDAY NIGHT HOCKEY DURING 11-GAME NIGHT

Tonight’s jam-packed 11-game slate is highlighted by Tim Stützle and the Senators hosting Nazem Kadri and the Flames during the latest edition of Prime Monday Night Hockey on Prime Video Canada.

* Stützle has a point in each of Ottawa’s past eight contests at Canadian Tire Centre (5-8—13) – the longest home point streak by a Senators player since 2022-23, when he (11 GP) and Brady Tkachuk (12 GP) had overlapping runs. Should Stützle find the score sheet Monday, he would become the fifth player in franchise history with multiple home point streaks of at least nine contests, following Daniel Alfredsson (6x, most recent: 9 GP in 2011-12), Dany Heatley (3x, most recent: 15 GP in 2007-08), Jason Spezza (9 GP in 2007-08 & 2006-07) and Alexei Yashin (13 GP in 2000-01 & 9 GP in 1998-99).

* The Flames enter Monday with a win in each of their past four games and will look to extend their run to five with the help of Kadri, who has points in all but one contest during their current stretch (0-3—3). The Calgary forward has 14-16—30 in 37 career games against Ottawa – his most goals and points (tied w/ ANA & NYI) versus a single franchise.

WEEK AHEAD FEATURES MORE NATIONAL GAMES, THANKSGIVING SHOWDOWN

Other national broadcasts to look forward to during the week ahead:

Tuesday, Nov. 26 – NHL Founder’s Day

* The NHL’s newest franchise faces off against its oldest when Utah meets Montreal for the first time in the city where the League was founded 107 years ago on Tuesday (RDS, TSN2, Utah16). Across the border, the Canucks will look to extend their road point streak to eight games for the third time in franchise history (also 9 GP in 2010-11 & 8 GP in 2003-04) when they face the Bruins on Sportsnet.

Wednesday, Nov. 27 – Pair of star-studded contests headline 15-game night

* A contest broadcast nationally in Canada (SN1) features a battle between two of the Atlantic Division’s top teams in the Maple Leafs (13-6-2, 28 points) and Panthers (12-8-1, 25 points) while an NHL on TNT doubleheader broadcast nationally in the U.S. is capped by a clash between Colorado’s Nathan MacKinnon and Vegas’ Jack Eichel – two of the League’s top five points scorers this season. MacKinnon holds the edge in both points (8-11—19) and wins (11-5-1) in their 18 all-time meetings, while Eichel has 4-13—17 and is 6-11-0 in those contests.

Friday, Nov. 29 – Thanksgiving Showdown doubleheader on TNT

* The Thanksgiving Showdown features a number of stars from 4 Nations Face-Off rosters in action, including Sidney Crosby and Brad Marchand, who will meet for the final time as foes before suiting up as teammates for Team Canada. Cale Makar (CAN) and Miro Heiskanen (FIN), who are also set to represent their respective countries, will go head-to-head when the Avalanche visit the Stars. Makar (94-272—366 in 336 GP) enters the week six goals back of 100 in his career and can become the sixth-fastest defenseman in NHL history to reach the mark.

Saturday, Nov. 30 – Offensive stars take the ice during Hockey Night in Canada

* Another star-studded Hockey Night in Canada opens with Nikita Kucherov looking to extend his home point streak against the Maple Leafs to 11 games (9-6—15 in 10 GP). The broadcast concludes with a matchup between the Oilers and Avalanche – the only teams to feature multiple 100-point scorers last season (Connor McDavid, Leon Draisaitl, Nathan MacKinnon & Mikko Rantanen).

Sunday, Dec. 1 – Bruins celebrate 100th anniversary against historic-rival Canadiens

* The NHL’s first U.S.-based franchise, the Bruins, will celebrate their 100th anniversary in a special Centennial Game against their longtime Original Six rival, the Canadiens. The two clubs have met in the regular season 762 times, with Montreal owning a 364-283-115 record through those contests while Boston is 295-353-114. However, the Bruins enter Sunday with a point in 15 straight games against the Canadiens dating to Nov. 26, 2019 (14-0-1).