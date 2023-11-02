NHL Morning Skate for November 2

* Troy Terry completed his hat trick in overtime, the third three-goal performance by a Ducks skater in 2023-24, to help Anaheim join rare company in NHL history with four third-period comeback wins through their first 10 games of a season.

* Logan Cooley (ARI), Connor Zary (CGY) and Brandon Biro (BUF) each claimed their first career goals while Pavel Mintyukov (ANA) also found the score sheet to climb up this season’s NHL rookie leaderboard.

* Hockey Fights Cancer, a joint initiative of the NHL and NHLPA powered by the V Foundation for Cancer Research, opened its 25th annual campaign on Nov. 1.

* The Bruins will look to push their season-opening point streak to 10 games when they welcome the Maple Leafs to TD Garden tonight on ESPN+, Hulu, Sportsnet and TVA Sports.

TERRY CAPS OFF HAT TRICK IN OVERTIME AS DUCKS COMPLETE ANOTHER COMEBACK

After rookie Leo Carlsson knotted the game in the third period, Troy Terry (3-1—4) capped off a three-goal, four-point effort with the overtime winner to help the Ducks (6-4-0, 12 points) earn their fourth third-period comeback win through the first 10 games of the season.

* Terry became the fourth player in Ducks history, and first forward, to complete a hat trick with an overtime goal, joining blueliners Lubomir Visnovsky (March 4, 2011), Hampus Lindholm (Dec. 21, 2017) and Cam Fowler (Nov. 4, 2018). Six players overall accomplished the feat in 2022-23, including his opponent tonight Clayton Keller (Dec. 11, 2022) and Connor Garland (April 13), who also did so against the Coyotes.

* Terry, one of nine players in franchise history with multiple hat tricks, netted the NHL’s 13th three-goal performance of the 2023-24 campaign – a total that also includes two others by a Ducks skater: Frank Vatrano (Oct. 15 & Oct. 28).

THE ROOKIE ROUNDUP

Rookies from across the NHL put up notable performances for their clubs, with Logan Cooley (ARI), Connor Zary (CGY) and Brandon Biro (BUF) each notching their first career goal and 19-year-old defenseman Pavel Mintyukov (ANA) recording his seventh point in just 10 games.

* Cooley (19 years, 181 days) went backhand-forehand off the rush for his NHL goal and became the youngest player to score their first career tally with Arizona since Barrett Hayton (19 years, 138 days) on Oct. 25, 2019. The Coyotes forward now shares the lead in points among all rookies in 2023-24.

* Biro, an undrafted rookie appearing in only his second career game and first since Feb. 23, 2022, scored his first and second NHL goals. He became the ninth rookie in Sabres history to tally each of his first two career goals in the same game and fifth in the past 35 years. Also: Peyton Krebs (Jan. 22, 2022), Thomas Vanek (Nov. 9, 2005), Ken Sutton (March 6, 1991) and Pierre Turgeon (Oct. 21, 1987).

* Zary opened the scoring for Calgary with his first career goal, becoming the first Flames skater to find the back of the net in his first NHL game since Patrick Sieloff on April 9, 2016. Zary was the franchise’s first-round pick in 2020 (No. 24) and was leading the Calgary Wranglers of the AHL in points (1-9—10 in 6 GP) prior to being called up to the Flames.

* Mintyukov (19 years, 341 days) collected an assist on the second of Troy Terry’s three goals to boost his 2023-24 totals to 1-6—7 (10 GP). He became the 10th teenage defenseman in NHL history with at least seven career points through his first 10 career contests and most since Charlie McAvoy in 2017-18 (1-7—8 w/ BOS).

NHL, NHLPA COMMEMORATE 25 YEARS OF HOCKEY FIGHTS CANCER

Hockey Fights Cancer, a joint initiative of the NHL and NHLPA powered by the V Foundation for Cancer Research, began with the calendar turning to November. Through its first 25 years, this annual campaign has raised over $32 million and touched the lives of millions, offering support, raising awareness, and standing with those affected by cancer.

* Additionally, AstraZeneca, a global biopharmaceutical leader, has been named an official partner of Hockey Fights Cancer. This first-of-its-kind partnership will empower the hockey community with simple steps for their health to face cancer with courage.

* Continuing the tradition, all 32 NHL Clubs will host a Hockey Fights Cancer in-game awareness night this season with original storytelling, special ceremonies, and fundraising efforts for local charities.

TWO ROCKET TROPHY WINNERS GO HEAD-TO-HEAD AT TD GARDEN

Two of the League’s top regular-season teams over the last five seasons go head-to-head during Thursday’s 12-game slate as Auston Matthews and the Maple Leafs visit David Pastrnak and the streaking Bruins on ESPN+, Hulu and TVA Sports.

* Matthews, who found the back of the net seven times in October, has scored 140 of his 306 career goals on the road – only Alex Ovechkin (157) and Leon Draisaitl (151) have more since the Maple Leafs star entered the NHL in 2016-17. With a goal at TD Garden tonight, Matthews can surpass Toronto legend Dave Keon (140) for sole possession of fourth place on the franchise’s all-time road goals list.

* Boston has scored three or more goals in each of their first nine games of 2023-24, tied for their longest such streak to start a season in franchise history (1992-93 &1970-71) – the last team to post a longer run was Detroit (13 GP) in 1997-98. Pastrnak, who was named one of the NHL’s “Three Stars” for the month of October after leading his club in goals, assists (tied) and points through their hot start to the campaign, has 17-12—29 in 24 career games against the Maple Leafs, which trails only the Flyers (24) and Lightning (20) for his most goals versus a single franchise.

OTHER STARS OF THE MONTH RETURN TO THE ICE

Jack Hughes (5-13—18 in 8 GP) and Elias Pettersson (5-11—16 in 9 GP) – the NHL’s first and second stars for the month of October – return to action when the Devils (5-2-1, 11 points) and Canucks (6-2-1, 13 points) travel to Minnesota and San Jose.

* Hughes, whose play has caught the eye of Devils executive vice-president of hockey operations and Hall of Fame goaltender Martin Brodeur, enters play with another opportunity to become the first player to reach the 20-point mark in 2023-24 and can become just the third skater since 1996-97 to reach the total in nine or fewer contests (Leon Draisaitl: 9 GP in 2021-22 & Mario Lemieux: 9 GP in 2002-03). Hughes’ 18 points through eight games this season are three more than Connor McDavid (8-7—15 in 8 GP) had in 2022-23 en route to a 153-point campaign.

* Pettersson, with six multi-point games to start 2023-24, will lace up his skates at SAP Center with the opportunity to become the second-fastest player in Canucks history to reach 200 career assists (141-198—339 in 334 GP) among those to debut with the franchise; teammate Quinn Hughes (263 GP) currently holds the overall benchmark. Pettersson can also join Connor McDavid (8 in 2021-22), Mario Lemieux (8 in 2000-01 & 2002-03), Auston Matthews (7 in 2018-19), Steven Stamkos (7 in 2017-18), Martin Havlat (7 in 2006-07), Peter Forsberg (7 in 2005-06) and Jason Spezza (7 in 2005-06) as the only players since 2000-01 with at least seven multi-point games through their first 10 contests of a campaign.

ANOTHER WIN ON THE HORIZON FOR THE RANGERS AND KINGS?

The Rangers (7-2-0, 14 points) and Kings (5-2-2, 12 points) bring their respective win streaks to the table when they take to the ice against the Hurricanes (6-4-0, 12 points) and Senators (4-4-0, 8 points), respectively.

* New York owns the NHL’s longest active win streak, going 5-0-0 in its past five contests dating to Oct. 21, with each of its past two decisions determined in overtime. The Rangers can win three consecutive games – all of which decided in overtime – for the first time in franchise history and can be the 14th team in NHL history to achieve the feat. The Canucks were the last team to achieve the feat, doing so in three straight contests from Dec. 3-7, 2022 (3 GP).

* Los Angeles will contest its fifth road game of the 2023-24 campaign and seek to maintain its perfect record as the visitors to start the season. The Kings have led for 129 minutes as the visitor this season – the second most among all teams, trailing only the Rangers (184:21) who have played three more games.