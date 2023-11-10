NHL Morning Skate for November 10

* Connor Bedard made more franchise history with 2-2—4 at AMALIE Arena and became the third-youngest NHL player to record a four-point game. The 11-game slate also featured multiple hat tricks, point streaks extended and veterans climbing all-time League lists.

* Thursday marked the sixth day in NHL history with at least 11 contests on the schedule where each game had at least one tying goal (also 12 GP on Jan. 15, 2011, 11 GP on Mach 21, 2017, 11 GP on Nov. 20, 2014, 11 GP on March 28, 2009 & 11 GP on Feb. 10, 2001). Nearly two-thirds of all contests this season have seen at least one team pull even (65.0%; 132 of 203 GP).

* Friday’s slate is highlighted by the annual Hockey Hall of Fame game in Toronto, which opens a busy Hockey Hall of Fame Induction Weekend that culminates with the Class of 2023 Induction Celebration on Monday.

BEDARD MAKES MORE FRANCHISE HISTORY WITH FOUR POINTS IN TAMPA

Blackhawks forward Connor Bedard (18 years, 115 days) recorded 2-2—4 and became the youngest player in franchise history with a multi-goal and four-point game, eclipsing Kirby Dach (18 years, 300 days; 2-0—2 on Nov. 17, 2019) and Eddie Olczyk (18 years, 213 days; 1-3—4 on March 17, 1985), respectively. Bedard (7-4—11 in 12 GP) leads all rookies with seven goals and 11 points this season.

* Bedard nearly became the youngest player in NHL history with a hat trick or five-point game – he would’ve eclipsed Penguins forward Jordan Staal (18 years, 153 days; 3-0—3 on Feb. 10, 2007) and Maple Leafs forward Jack Hamilton (18 years, 185 days; 4-1—5 on Dec. 4, 1943), respectively. Bedard can best Staal with a hat trick over the next 37 days and Hamilton with a five-point game over the next 69 days.

COYLE, CONNOR COLLECT HAT TRICKS TO LEAD BRUINS, JETS TO VICTORY

Charlie Coyle (3-1—4) scored his first NHL hat trick and Kyle Connor (3-1—4) netted the fifth three-goal performance of his career to guide the Bruins (11-1-1, 23 points) and Jets (7-4-2, 16 points) to wins. With every hat trick this season, AstraZeneca will donate $5,000 to the Hockey Fights Cancer Fund of the V Foundation up to $500,000. Click here for more information.

* Coyle matched his career high with four points to help the Bruins extend their season-opening home point streak to seven games, which marks the longest active run in the League. Coyle (31 years, 252 days) became the oldest player to score his first career hat trick with Boston since Bruins legend Zdeno Chara (33 years, 305 days; 3-0—3 on Jan. 17, 2011) did so over a decade ago.

* Connor (11-5—16 in 13 GP), with his second consecutive multi-goal game and second outing with three-plus points in as many contests, fueled the Jets to their third straight outing with at least five goals – tying the longest such stretch in franchise history. In the process, he matched his fewest games to reach 10 goals in a single season (also 13 GP in 2021-22); only two other players in franchise history also hit the mark in 13 games or fewer: Ilya Kovalchuk (8 GP in 2003-04 & 9 GP in 2009-10) and Marian Hossa (9 GP in 2006-07).

PETTERSSON, PANARIN PUSH LENGTHY POINT STREAKS IN WINS

Elias Pettersson (5-9—14 in 7 GP) and Artemi Panarin (8-14—22 in 13 GP) extended their point streak to seven and 13 games, respectively, as the Canucks and Rangers recorded victories.

* Pettersson (7-17—24 in 13 GP) pocketed 1-2—3 to reach 24 points this season and leapfrog Lightning forward Nikita Kucherov (11-12—23 in 14 GP) for sole possession of the League lead. Pettersson and teammate Filip Hronek (0-11—11 in 8 GP) are two of eight players with an active point streak of at least eight contests (also Panarin, William Nylander, Adrian Kempe, Jaden Schwartz, Sidney Crosby & Sean Monahan).

* Vancouver improved to 5-0-0 in its last five games, 8-0-1 in its last nine and 10-2-1 on the season. The Canucks have outscored opponents by a combined 28-7 margin during their five-game winning streak.

* Panarin (8-14—22 in 13 GP) posted 1-1—2 to keep pace with Pettersson and move within one game of matching the franchise record for longest season-opening point streak, a mark set by Rod Gilbert in 1972-73 (11-12—13 in 14 GP). Panarin matched his NHL career high for lengthiest point streak, set from Feb. 7 to Mach 1, 2020 (5-14—19 in 13 GP).

* Panarin and the Rangers faced Wild goaltender Marc-Andre Fleury, who made 24 saves to reach 25,808 in his NHL career and surpass Patrick Roy (25,800) for sole possession of the third place on the League’s all-time list (since 1955-56 when shots on goal were officially tracked).

VETERANS CROSBY, PAVELSKI CLIMBING ALL-TIME LISTS FEATURED IN LIVE UPDATES

Thursday’s edition of #NHLStats: Live Updates featured more notes from the 11-game slate, including Penguins captain Sidney Crosby (557-959—1,516 in 1,202 GP) matching Mike Modano and Luc Robitaille for ninth place on the NHL’s all-time goals list with one franchise as well as Stars forward Joe Pavelski (454-559—1,013 in 1,262 GP) tying Pat LaFontaine for ninth on the League’s all-time points list among U.S.-born players.

QUICK CLICKS

* NHL role in Global Sports Mentoring Program paying dividends

* Cole Caufield corrals seventh overtime goal of NHL career

* Coyotes mic up Michael Carcone's four-year-old son in adorable video

* Red Wings to give out Zamboni gravy boats on Thanksgiving Eve

* Avalanche name broadcast booth for late announcer Peter McNab

INDUCTION WEEKEND BEGINS WITH HALL OF FAME GAME IN TORONTO

Friday’s six-game slate includes the annual Hockey Hall of Fame game in Toronto when the Flames visit the Maple Leafs (7 p.m. ET on TVAS, TSN4, SNW). It opens a busy Hockey Hall of Fame Induction Weekend in Toronto that culminates with the Class of 2023 Induction Celebration on Monday.

* The Class of 2023, who will be celebrated in-arena along with other Honored Members during Friday’s game, includes goaltenders Tom Barrasso, Henrik Lundqvist and Mike Vernon, skaters Caroline Ouellette and Pierre Turgeon, as well as builders Ken Hitchcock and Pierre Lacroix (posthumously). Click here for an #NHLStats Pack on the newest members of the Hockey Hall of Fame.