NHL Morning Skate for May 13

* Brock Boeser and Elias Lindholm both scored twice to lift the Canucks to the second comeback win of Sunday night and the 28th of the 2024 Stanley Cup Playoffs – a total that is the fourth highest at this stage of a postseason (58 GP) in NHL history.

* Aleksander Barkov recorded his third game-winning goal of the 2024 Stanley Cup Playoffs to help the Panthers complete their fifth-ever multi-goal comeback win in the postseason and move within one victory of clinching a berth to the Conference Finals.

* Monday will feature the Hurricanes looking for their second straight win as they aim to force a Game 6, while the Avalanche can even their series on home ice.

CANUCKS EARN SECOND COMEBACK WIN OF SERIES TO TAKE 2-1 LEAD

Brock Boeser (2-1—3) and Elias Lindholm (2-0—2) both scored two goals while rookie netminder Arturs Silovs posted a 42-save performance to propel the Canucks to their fourth road win of the postseason – the most among all teams – as Vancouver took a 2-1 series lead. The Second Round series between the Canucks and Oilers has seen the winning team overcome a deficit to win in each of the first three games.

* The Canucks recorded their fourth comeback win of the 2024 Stanley Cup Playoffs, which is tied with the Avalanche (4) and Rangers (4) for the most among all teams. They established the fourth instance in franchise history of recording four-plus come-from-behind victories in a postseason (also 6 in 2011 & 1982 & 4 in 1994).

* Boeser and Lindholm became the fourth pair of Canucks teammates over the past 30 years to each score multiple goals in a playoff game. The others: Steve Bernier and Mikael Samuelsson (Game 5 of 2010 CQF), Jeff Brown and Geoff Courtnall (Game 6 of 1994 SCF) as well as Pavel Bure and Courtnall (Game 5 of 1994 SCF).

* Silovs, who earned his fourth win of the 2024 Stanley Cup Playoffs, tied for the second-most saves in a playoff game by a rookie goaltender in franchise history, trailing only Thatcher Demko (48 in Game 6 of 2020 R2 & 42 in Game 5 of 2020 R2).

BARKOV HELPS “COMEBACK CATS” RALLY, TAKE 3-1 SERIES LEAD

Anton Lundell scored his first goal of the 2024 Stanley Cup Playoffs to kickstart a Panthers rally that was eventually capped off by the game winner from captain Aleksander Barkov as Florida charged back to take a 3-1 series lead. The Panthers are 3-0 when leading 3-1 in a best-of-seven series and hold an overall record of 8-4 in Game 5s of seven-game series.

* Barkov notched his third game-winning goal of the 2024 Stanley Cup Playoffs, second most among all skaters behind Artemi Panarin (4). The Panthers captain trails only Matthew Tkachuk (4 in 2023) and Carter Verhaeghe (4 in 2023) for the most game winners in a single postseason in franchise history.

* Barkov (16-34—50 in 56 GP) also tied Saku Koivu (56 GP) as the fourth-fastest Finnish-born player in NHL history to record 50 points in the playoffs, behind only Jari Kurri (34 GP), Mikko Rantanen (40 GP) and Sebastian Aho (52 GP).

MONDAY FEATURES HURRICANES HOPING TO FORCE GAME 6, AVALANCHE EYING SPLIT

Monday’s slate features Carolina looking to force a Game 6 in its Second Round matchup with New York as well as Colorado aiming to pull even in its series with Dallas. Each contest is available on ESPN in the U.S. as well as on Sportsnet and TVA Sports in Canada.

* Jake Guentzel generated an assist Saturday and can help the Hurricanes force a Game 6 after facing a 3-0 series deficit for the third time in franchise history, following the 2001 Conference Quarterfinals and 1988 Divisional Semifinals. Guentzel (11-4—15 in 11 GP) has found the score sheet in all 11 of his career playoff games against the Rangers, including both contests where his team faced elimination.

* Nathan MacKinnon (9-12—21 in 18 GP), Mikko Rantanen (6-15—21 in 18 GP) and Cale Makar (2-14—16 in 12 GP) have plenty of experience in games where the Avalanche trailed in a playoff round despite never facing a series deficit en route to winning the Stanley Cup in 2022. Colorado’s last such contest was Game 2 of the First Round, where the trio all found the score sheet in their first of four straight victories versus Winnipeg.