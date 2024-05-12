Green hiring as Senators coach ‘amazing news,’ Tkachuk says

OSTRAVA, Czechia -- Brady Tkachuk isn't on the same continent as new Ottawa Senators coach Travis Green, but that doesn't diminish the anticipation the captain has following the addition.

Green was hired to replace Jacques Martin on Tuesday.

"Of course, it's amazing news back home," Tkachuk said Saturday from the 2024 IIHF World Championship in Czechia, where he is captaining the United States. "We have our coach for a bunch of years and a great coach, too, probably the best coach on the market. We're looking forward to it and I'm looking forward to getting to know him over the summer."

Green coached the New Jersey Devils on an interim basis this season, going 8-12-1 after taking over for Lindy Ruff, who was fired March 4. The 53-year-old was New Jersey's associate coach at the time he replaced Ruff and was given permission to interview other teams by the Devils (38-39-5), who failed to qualify for the Stanley Cup Playoffs.

He was coveted by the Senators.

"I think our management knows what they're doing and hopefully it's a good hire for us and we're happy to have him," said Ottawa forward Shane Pinto, who is also playing for the United States.

The Senators are Green's third NHL coaching job. He guided the Vancouver Canucks from 2017-21, when he was 133-147-34 and advanced to the 2020 Western Conference Second Round. He was fired Dec. 6, 2021, 25 games into the 2021-22 season, after an 8-15-2 start.