Color of Hockey: PWHL's 1st Japan-born player making mark with 'Shiga Shot' 

Today, as part of NHL.com's celebration of Asian & Pacific Islander Heritage Month, he profiles PWHL Ottawa forward Akane Shiga, a top player on Japan's women's national team who became the PWHL's first Japan-born player.

NEWARK, N.J. -- Akane Shiga said she didn’t have high hopes for playing in the Professional Women’s Hockey League this season after she wasn’t chosen in the league’s inaugural draft in September.

But that didn’t stop one of Japan’s top women’s players from traveling 6,000 miles to North America to attend a PWHL training camp in Ottawa in November as an invitee with no guarantees.

The 23-year-old forward from Obihiro, Japan, performed so well during the camp, she became the league's first Japan-born player, one of the youngest in the league, and landed with PWHL Ottawa.

“It was more so just the mindset that she had nothing to lose,” Shiga’s interpreter, Madoka Suzuki, said. “She’s always wanted to come try to play in North America, it’s something she’s never done before, and it was always in the back of her mind. So she wanted to at least give it a shot, see what happens. Fortunately, everything worked out.”