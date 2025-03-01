NHL Morning Skate for March 1

* The League’s first outdoor game in the state of Ohio and first involving the Blue Jackets will breathe new life into the legendary football rivalry between the Michigan Wolverines and national-champion Ohio State Buckeyes when Columbus hosts Detroit in the 2025 Navy Federal Credit Union NHL Stadium Series at Ohio Stadium tonight.

* Crucial standings points will be on the line when the Blue Jackets battle the Red Wings in front of 90,000 fans at “The Shoe,” where Columbus and Detroit held practices Friday. The game is set to have the second-highest attendance in League history behind the 2014 Winter Classic at Michigan Stadium (105,491).

* The rest of the 13-game slate on the first day of March includes an ABC Saturday Hockey matchup between the Bruins and Penguins, five Hockey Night in Canada contests on Sportsnet and Alex Ovechkin resuming the Gr8 Chase on Sportsnet programming and TVA Sports.

* February closed with the Maple Leafs, Stars and Avalanche each picking up wins and strengthening their playoff positioning.

2025 Navy Federal Credit Union NHL Stadium Series IS FINALLY HERE

The countdown of days until the 2025 Navy Federal Credit Union NHL Stadium Series has reached zero, with Columbus (29-22-8, 66 points) and Detroit (30-23-6, 66 points) set to march into Ohio Stadium for the 43rd outdoor game in League history tonight (6 p.m. ET on ESPN, ESPN+, Disney+, Sportsnet+, TVA Sports, FX-Canada). The Red Wings and Blue Jackets occupy the Eastern Conference’s first and final Wild Card spot, respectively, as each team aims to end a lengthy postseason drought.

* NHL in ASL, presented by Scotiabank in Canada, an alternate telecast dedicated completely to the Deaf and hard of hearing community using American Sign Language, will be returning for the 2025 Navy Federal Credit Union NHL Stadium Series and available to stream exclusively on ESPN+ in the U.S. and on Sportsnet+ in Canada. The alt-cast will include player interviews from Ohio Stadium with the Columbus Blue Jackets and Detroit Red Wings as well as intermission guests Makenna Webster from the Ohio State University women’s hockey team, Jeremy Smith, Advocate for DeafPlus Community, and Chris Kuhns, ASL/Deaf Studies Teacher and Video Production Specialist at Ohio School for the Deaf. Visit NHL in ASL for more information and news about future NHL in ASL content.

* The 2025 Stadium Series is set to mark the third outdoor game in NHL history involving teams that are tied in points entering play. The 2014 Stadium Series at Soldier Field pitted the Metropolitan Division-leading Penguins (40-15-4, 84 points) against the Blackhawks (35-12-14, 84 points) who ranked second in the Central Division, while the 2014 Winter Classic at Michigan Stadium featured the Red Wings (18-14-9, 45 points) and Maple Leafs (20-16-5, 45 points) who occupied the Eastern Conference’s first and final Wild Card spot, respectively. Click here to read more notes in the #NHLStats Pack: 2025 Navy Federal Credit Union NHL Stadium Series, which has been updated through games played Feb. 27.

Werenski and Blue Jackets, Larkin and Red Wings practice outdoors FRIDAY

Zach Werenski and the Blue Jackets practiced at Ohio Stadium before their outdoor game debut tomorrow, while Dylan Larkin and the Red Wings hit the ice as the sun was setting at “The Shoe.” Larkin is the only Detroit player who skated with the Red Wings in the 2017 Centennial Classic at Exhibition Stadium or 2016 Stadium Series at Coors Field.

* Werenski (2014-15 to 2015-16) and Larkin (2014-15) are two of the seven former Michigan Wolverines that could skate in the 2025 Stadium Series, with the others being Adam Fantilli (2022-23), Kent Johnson (2020-21 to 2021-22), J.T. Compher (2013-14 to 2015-16), Tyler Motte (2013-14 to 2015-16) and Jack Johnson (2005-06 to 2006-07). Andrew Copp (2012-13 to 2014-15), who will miss the remainder of the season, is also an alumnus.

* Werenski will be featured in the upcoming second season of the hit documentary series FACEOFF: Inside the NHL alongside teammate Sean Monahan, who has been sidelined since Jan. 7 but practiced with the Blue Jackets at Ohio Stadium on Friday. Click here to read more.

MARCH OPENS WITH THE GR8 CHASE, ABC HOCKEY SATURDAY AND MORE

An action-packed day in the NHL features Alex Ovechkin closing in on the final 10 goals of The Gr8 Chase when the Capitals host the Lightning (SN, TVAS), an ABC Hockey Saturday matchup between the Bruins and Penguins (ABC, ESPN+, TVAS) and Connor McDavid looking to reach the 700-assist mark during Hockey Night in Canada.

* Ovechkin (30-17—47 in 43 GP) enters the weekend with 883 goals – 12 shy of passing Wayne Gretzky (894) for the most in NHL history – while the Capitals captain can also become the fourth different player to score more than 30 goals in a season at age 39 or older. He would join Gordie Howe (44 in 1968-69, 39 in 1967-68 & 31 in 1969-70), Johnny Bucyk (36 in 1975-76) and Teemu Selanne (31 in 2010-11).

* Just over a week after teaming up to lead Canada to a championship at the 4 Nations Face-Off, fellow Nova Scotians Sidney Crosby and Brad Marchand will go head-to-head during ABC Hockey Saturday. Crosby enters play with 1,047 career assists and needs two more to tie Howe (1,049) for 10th place on the NHL’s all-time list.

* Oilers captain Connor McDavid is chasing down an assist milestone of his own as he enters Hockey Night in Canada one shy of 700. McDavid (698 GP) can become just the third player in NHL history to reach the milestone in fewer than 700 games, following Gretzky (478 GP) and Mario Lemieux (579 GP).

MAPLE LEAFS, AVALANCHE, STARS ALL EARN WINS FRIDAY

The final day of February saw the Maple Leafs (37-20-2, 76 points), Avalanche (35-24-2, 72 points) and Stars (38-19-2, 78 points) each pick up wins as all teams strengthened their postseason positions. For a full array of notes from all three games, check out the latest edition of #NHLStats: Live Updates.

* William Nylander scored his 251st career goal to enter the top 10 on Toronto’s all-time goals list and Mitch Marner tied George Armstrong for the fifth-most points in franchise history with an assist on the winning goal to help the Maple Leafs retake first place in the Atlantic Division from the idle Panthers (36-21-3, 75 points). Toronto has won four consecutive games since returning from the 4 Nations Face-Off break and leads the League in wins as well as points over that span.

* Colorado dug itselves out of a 2-1 deficit with two goals in 52 seconds and never trailed again as they earned the comeback win against Minnesota (34-22-4, 72 points) and equaled them in standings points as both teams continue to battle for the third spot in the Central Division standings. Mackenzie Blackwood improved to 16-7-2 since making his debut with Colorado on December 14th and recorded the third-most wins through 25 games with the club, behind Dan Bouchard (18) and Darcy Kuemper (17).

* The Stars continued to roll since the calendar flipped to 2025 as they scored six goals against the Kings thanks in part to Roope Hintz's first career four-assist game, Matt Duchene’s 60th point of the season and Wyatt Johnston’s 11th straight home game with a point. Since Jan. 1, The Stars (16-6-1, 33 points) lead the League in victories and points, while Jake Oettinger – who climbed into a tie for fifth on the franchise’s all-time wins list (141) – is tied for the third-most wins among all goaltenders through that span.

