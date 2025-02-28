NHL Buzz: J.T. Miller leads list of game-time decisions for Rangers

Welcome to the NHL Buzz. Each day during the regular season, NHL.com has you covered with all the latest news.

New York Rangers

J.T. Miller, Chris Kreider and K'Andre Miller each will be a game-time decision for the Rangers when they host the Toronto Maple Leafs at Madison Square Garden on Friday (7 p.m. ET; MSGSN, NHLN, SNO, TVAS), coach Peter Laviolette said.

J.T. Miller, a forward, did not practice Thursday because of an illness but took part in New York's optional morning skate Friday.

Kreider, a forward, has missed the past two games with an upper-body injury. He was a full participant in practice Thursday on a line with left wing Will Cuylle and center Mika Zibanejad and was on the ice for the optional morning skate.

K’Andre Miller, a defenseman, sustained a lower-body injury in the Rangers' 5-1 win at the New York Islanders on Tuesday left midway through the second period after playing 10:13. He took part in practice Thursday in a non-contact jersey but was on the ice for the optional morning skate in a regular jersey on Friday. -- Dave McCarthy

Toronto Maple Leafs

Max Pacioretty has been placed on injured reserve and will not play at the Rangers on Friday.

The forward has missed the past three games because of tightness that began during practice after returning from the 4Nations Face-off break, according to coach Craig Berube.

Chris Tanev is day to day with an upper-body injury and also will not be in the lineup at New York.

The defenseman left a 5-4 overtime win at the Boston Bruins on Tuesday after only two shifts and 49 seconds of ice time, and did not practice Wednesday.

Philippe Myers, who has been a healthy scratch the past three games, will replace Tanev against the Rangers and skate on a pair with Jake McCabe.

Defenseman Marshall Rifai was recalled from Toronto of the American Hockey League on Friday.

William Nylander played 21:21 against the Bruins but the forward did not take a shift in overtime. He did not practice on Wednesday but is expected to play against the Rangers.

Nylander skated in his usual spot at right wing on a line with left wing Pontus Holmberg and center John Tavares at Toronto’s morning skate on Friday. -- Dave McCarthy