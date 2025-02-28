NHL Buzz: J.T. Miller leads list of game-time decisions for Rangers

Maple Leafs place Pacioretty on injured reserve; Reilly of Islanders cleared for contact

Miller_Rangers-up-close

© Jared Silber/NHLI

By NHL.com
@NHLdotcom

Welcome to the NHL Buzz. Each day during the regular season, NHL.com has you covered with all the latest news.

New York Rangers

J.T. Miller, Chris Kreider and K'Andre Miller each will be a game-time decision for the Rangers when they host the Toronto Maple Leafs at Madison Square Garden on Friday (7 p.m. ET; MSGSN, NHLN, SNO, TVAS), coach Peter Laviolette said.

J.T. Miller, a forward, did not practice Thursday because of an illness but took part in New York's optional morning skate Friday.

Kreider, a forward, has missed the past two games with an upper-body injury. He was a full participant in practice Thursday on a line with left wing Will Cuylle and center Mika Zibanejad and was on the ice for the optional morning skate.

K’Andre Miller, a defenseman, sustained a lower-body injury in the Rangers' 5-1 win at the New York Islanders on Tuesday left midway through the second period after playing 10:13. He took part in practice Thursday in a non-contact jersey but was on the ice for the optional morning skate in a regular jersey on Friday. -- Dave McCarthy

Toronto Maple Leafs

Max Pacioretty has been placed on injured reserve and will not play at the Rangers on Friday.

The forward has missed the past three games because of tightness that began during practice after returning from the 4Nations Face-off break, according to coach Craig Berube.

Chris Tanev is day to day with an upper-body injury and also will not be in the lineup at New York.

The defenseman left a 5-4 overtime win at the Boston Bruins on Tuesday after only two shifts and 49 seconds of ice time, and did not practice Wednesday.

Philippe Myers, who has been a healthy scratch the past three games, will replace Tanev against the Rangers and skate on a pair with Jake McCabe.

Defenseman Marshall Rifai was recalled from Toronto of the American Hockey League on Friday.

William Nylander played 21:21 against the Bruins but the forward did not take a shift in overtime. He did not practice on Wednesday but is expected to play against the Rangers.

Nylander skated in his usual spot at right wing on a line with left wing Pontus Holmberg and center John Tavares at Toronto’s morning skate on Friday. -- Dave McCarthy

Top candidates to be moved before 2025 NHL Trade Deadline

You May Also Like

Top candidates to be moved before 2025 NHL Trade Deadline

New York Islanders

Defenseman Mike Reilly has been cleared for contact.

The 31-year-old has been out of the lineup since Nov. 1 after sustaining a concussion in a 4-3 win against the Buffalo Sabres led to the discovery of a heart defect.

Reilly underwent a heart procedure Nov. 19; he began skating before practice and morning skates as of Jan. 2 and returned to team practice Feb. 23 wearing a regular practice jersey.

There is no timetable for when he can return.

"It's been such a tough, tough year for him in terms of hockey," Islanders forward Brock Nelson said. "But bigger picture, I think he's feeling healthy and good, and that's the most important thing. It was kind of a blessing in disguise that [the defect] was found and taken care of, and to get him back at practice is great.”

Reilly, who signed a one-year contract July 1, has no points in 11 games.

Goalie Marcus Hogberg, who has missed the past 10 games with an upper-body injury and is on injured reserve, has yet to take shots. He is skating before practice with goaltender coach Piero Greco. -- Stefen Rosner

Pittsburgh Penguins

Michael Bunting was placed on injured reserve and is out indefinitely after having surgery Wednesday to remove his appendix.

The forward did not practice a day after having one assist in 13:17 of ice time during a 6-1 loss at the Philadelphia Flyers on Tuesday.

"He'll be out here for the next little while," Penguins coach Mike Sullivan said Thursday. "I don't know the timeframe at this point, but that's that."

Bunting has 29 points (14 goals, 15 assists) in 58 games this season with 15 points (nine goals, six assists) on the power play.

"He makes it hard on our opponents in a number of different ways," Sullivan said. "He also has an uncanny ability to irritate people out there. That helps the group. When you have players like that, I think it drags us into the fight and that's an important aspect of becoming a team and making sure that we're invested emotionally into the game. He's one of those guys."

Pittsburgh hosts the Boston Bruins on Saturday (3 p.m. ET; ABC, ESPN+, TVAS). -- Wes Crosby

Florida Panthers

Matthew Tkachuk is out at least the next two games with a lower-body injury, coach Paul Maurice said Friday.

The Panthers defeated the Edmonton Oilers 4-3 on Thursday in a rematch of the 2024 Stanley Cup Final. Tkachuk's former team, the Calgary Flames, visits Amerant Bank Arena on Saturday (3 p.m. ET; SCRIPPS, SN).

Maurice did not have much of a timeline other than saying Tkachuk is out near term. The forward was injured while playing for the United States at the 4 Nations Face-Off. After sitting out the final 12:36 of the third period against Canada on Feb. 15, Tkachuk did not play against Sweden on Feb. 17.

Tkachuk was in the lineup for the championship game against Canada on Feb. 20, but was limited to 6:47 of ice time and did not play in the third period or overtime of a 3-2 overtime loss.

"We just don't need to hurry right now because he is not playing on the weekend," Maurice said. "We're not jamming him back into the game. We're just going to make sure we see as many people as we need to see, and we get a really good handle on how it wants to be." -- George Richards

Nashville Predators

Roman Josi is being evaluated and did not play in a 2-1 win against the Winnipeg Jets on Thursday.

The defenseman is day to day with an upper-body injury. Nashville's captain was boarded by Florida Panthers forward Sam Bennett and did not play the third period of a 4-1 loss Tuesday.

"I'm not a doctor," Predators coach Andrew Brunette said. "I don't really know. Obviously with those things, it's day to day. Could be week to week. It could be season-ending. We don't really know yet."

Josi has 38 points (nine goals, 29 assists) in 53 games.

The Predators are already without defensemen Jeremy Lauzon (lower body) and Adam Wilsby (upper body), who are each out for the remainder of the season. Nashville visits the New York Islanders on Saturday (12:30 p.m. ET; FDSNSO, MSGSN, NHLN). -- Robby Stanley

Boston Bruins

Trent Frederic is week to week with a lower-body injury and did not play in a 2-1 loss to the New York Islanders on Thursday.

The forward exited a 5-4 overtime loss to the Maple Leafs on Tuesday early in the second period and did not return after a hit by Jake McCabe.

Riley Tufte, who was a healthy scratch Tuesday, replaced Frederic against the Islanders.

Frederic has 15 points (eight goals, seven assists) in 57 games this season.

The Bruins play at the Penguins on Saturday (3 p.m. ET; ABC, ESPN+, TVAS). -- Joe McDonald

Related Content

2025 Stadium Series Timelapse

Blue Jackets visit Ohio Stadium

NHL Watch Comms App on Apple Watch provides on-ice officials with crucial information

Kuraly of Blue Jackets discusses Stadium Series on 'NHL @TheRink' podcast

Latest News

Projected lineups, starting goalies for today

NHL Watch Comms App on Apple Watch provides on-ice officials with crucial information

Nash big reason Blue Jackets, hockey have flourished in Columbus

NHL On Tap: Maple Leafs, Rangers each try to climb in playoff chase 

Fantasy picks, props with EDGE stats for today

Monahan, Werenski featured on Season 2 of 'FACEOFF: Inside the NHL' on Prime Video

Golden Knights score 5 in 1st, hold off Blackhawks

Strome, Terry each has 3 points, Ducks rally to defeat Canucks

Keller has 5 points, Utah cruises past Wild for 3rd straight win

Saros stops 23, Predators end Jets’ franchise-record winning streak at 11

Blues captain Schenn reaches 1,000 NHL games, celebrates with dad

Blue Jackets continue to defy odds entering Stadium Series against Red Wings

Malkin gets 4 points, lifts Penguins past Flyers in OT

EDGE stats: Red Wings vs. Blue Jackets in 2025 NHL Stadium Series

2025 NHL Draft Diary: Porter Martone

NHL.com projects Canada roster for 2026 Olympics

Blue Jackets score 4 in 2nd, top Red Wings in Stadium Series preview

Rantanen has goal, assist for Hurricanes in win against Sabres