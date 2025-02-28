Dach out rest of season for Canadiens after knee surgery

Center expected to be ready for 2025-26, had 22 points in 57 games this season

Kirby Dach MTL

© Minas Panagiotakis/Getty Images

By Sean Farrell
NHL.com Independent Correspondent

Kirby Dach will be out the rest of the season for the Montreal Canadiens following knee surgery.

The 24-year-old center is expected to make a full recovery before the start of next season after a procedure performed by Dr. Thierry Pauyo in Montreal.

Dach played 13:43 in a 5-2 win at the Ottawa Senators on Saturday before missing the past two games.

He had 22 points (10 goals, 12 assists) in 57 games this season.

Last season, Dach was injured in Montreal’s second game and was out the rest of the season after having ACL and MCL tears in his right knee surgically repaired.

He has played 117 games in three seasons with the Canadiens since being acquired in a trade with the Chicago Blackhawks on July 7, 2022.

Selected by the Blackhawks with the No. 3 pick in the 2019 NHL Draft, Dach has 121 points (43 goals, 78 assists) in 269 games through six NHL seasons with Chicago and Montreal and six points (one goal, five assists) in nine Stanley Cup Playoff games.

