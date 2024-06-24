NHL Morning Skate for June 24

* Aleksander Barkov and the Panthers will aim to win a Game 7 on home ice for the first time and end a 30-season wait to claim the first Stanley Cup in franchise history.

* Connor McDavid and the Oilers will seek to finish off their historic comeback and become the first team in the NHL’s modern era to rally from a 3-0 series deficit in the Final to win the Stanley Cup.

* 258 days after the opening face-off, in the 1,400th game of the 2023-24 season, following 22,500-plus miles travelled in the Stanley Cup Final, and after each team claimed three straight victories in the Final, the stat that will determine a champion is simple: the team that gets one more win. Who will it be – the Oilers or the Panthers?

7 STATS YOU NEED TO KNOW ABOUT THE 18TH GAME 7 IN STANLEY CUP FINAL HISTORY

A selection of notes drawn from the #NHLStats Pack for Game 7 of the 2024 Stanley Cup Final:

1. There has never been a hat trick in Game 7 *of the Stanley Cup Final*. Eleven players have scored two goals, most recently in 2011 when Brad Marchand and Patrice Bergeron both did so in a 4-0 victory that allowed the Bruins to rally from 2-0 and 3-1 series deficits to clinch the Cup in Vancouver.

2. In the NHL’s expansion era (since 1967-68), a player has never had more than two assists in Game 7 *of the Stanley Cup Final*. The only player in League history with three assists in Game 7 of the Final is forward Bobby Rousseau, with the 1965 Canadiens in a 4-0 win at the Montreal Forum against the Blackhawks.

3. Five players have recorded at least three points in Game 7 of the Stanley Cup Final, all in wins: Brad Marchand (2-1—3) with the 2011 Bruins, Mike Rupp (1-2—3) with the 2003 Devils, Alex Tanguay (2-1—3) with the 2001 Avalanche, as well as Dick Duff (1-2—3) and Bobby Rousseau (0-3—3) with the 1965 Canadiens.

4. It has been 70 years since Game 7 of the Stanley Cup Final required overtime and only one team has ever won in that scenario: the Red Wings in 1950 (2OT; Pete Babando) and 1954 (Tony Leswick).

5. The most saves on record by a goaltender in Game 7 of the Stanley Cup Final (since 1955-56) is 40, by Ron Hextall in 1987 with the Flyers during a 3-1 defeat against the Oilers in Edmonton. The second highest such total is 37 by Tim Thomas (matching his age at the time) with the 2011 Bruins in a 4-0 victory at Vancouver.

6. There have been four shutouts in Game 7 of the Stanley Cup Final (and 36 across the 197 total Game 7s to date). Tim Thomas (2011 w/ BOS) and Martin Brodeur (2003 w/ NJD) account for the only instances in the NHL’s expansion era (since 1967-68), while Gump Worsley (1965 w/ MTL) and Johnny Bower (1964 w/ TOR) round out the list. Three of those netminders were age 35 or older (Bower, 39; Thomas, 37; Worsley, 35).

7. There have been five comeback wins in the previous 17 Game 7s during the Stanley Cup Final, achieved by the 1987 Oilers (trailed 1-0), 1971 Canadiens (trailed 2-0 & 2-1), 1954 Red Wings (trailed 1-0), 1950 Red Wings (trailed 2-0, 2-1 & 3-2) and 1942 Maple Leafs (trailed 1-0). Toronto’s remarkable comeback in 1942 not only included its rally from a 3-0 series deficit but was capped by the only third-period comeback win in a Stanley Cup-clinching Game 7.

7 STATS YOU NEED TO KNOW ABOUT THE FLORIDA PANTHERS

Seven stats on the Panthers, captained by Aleksander Barkov, as they take a fourth shot at claiming their first Stanley Cup:

1. Barkov (8-14—22) and Matthew Tkachuk (6-16—22) share the team lead with 22 points apiece (23 GP), two back of the franchise record for one playoff year (Tkachuk in 2023: 11-13—24 in 20 GP).

2. Tkachuk (1-6—7) paces the Panthers in points across their eight potential series-clinching games this postseason, while Barkov (3-1—4) and Carter Verhaeghe (3-3—6) share the team lead in goals during those contests. Overall, Verhaeghe has 10 goals this postseason to sit one back of Tkachuk’s club record.

3. Sergei Bobrovsky will join beloved former Panthers netminder Roberto Luongo, now the team’s special advisor to the general manager, as the second goaltender to play in nine potential clinchers in one playoff year. This is the eighth time Bobrovsky has lost three straight appearances since joining Florida in 2019-20; in four of the previous seven instances, he halted that streak with a victory in his next contest.

4. Evan Rodrigues (4-2—6) leads all players in this series with four goals, accounting for more than half his goal total this postseason (7-7—14 in 23 GP). Only four active players have scored five goals in a single Stanley Cup Final – Mark Stone (2023 VGK), Brayden Point (2020 TBL), Ryan O'Reilly (2019 STL) and Brad Marchand (2011 BOS) – with each of them ending the series by lifting the Cup.

5. Brandon Montour had an assist when he skated alongside current Edmonton forward Corey Perry with the Ducks during their 2-1 comeback win against the Oilers in Game 7 of the 2017 Second Round. Montour (2 in 2 GP), Verhaeghe (1 in 1 GP) and Sam Reinhart (1 in 1 GP) accounted for all four Florida tallies in the 2023 First Round finale and are two of six current Panthers with at least one Game 7 goal – the others are Tkachuk (1 in 2 GP), Rodrigues (1 in 2 GP) and Vladimir Tarasenko (1 in 5 GP).

6. Paul Maurice (4-0) has never lost a Game 7 in his NHL head coaching career and can become the second in League history to earn wins in each of his first five, joining former OHL teammate and colleague Peter DeBoer (8-0). Maurice will work his 1,985th career NHL game (1,848 regular season & 137 playoffs), which would mark the most by a head coach before winning their first Cup.

7. Florida can become the 24th NHL franchise to win the Stanley Cup and the 15th to claim their first championship on home ice.

7 STATS YOU NEED TO KNOW ABOUT THE EDMONTON OILERS

Seven stats on the Oilers, captained by* Connor McDavid*, as they aim to complete a historic comeback and claim their first Stanley Cup since 1990:

1. In a season in which the Oilers have faced adversity from start to finish – following an 8-1 opening-night loss, 2-9-1 start, head coach change and 3-0 series deficit in the Final – captain Connor McDavid has had the most productive season of his NHL career.

2. McDavid (3-8—11 in 6 GP) needs one point to match Mario Lemieux (1991: 5-7—12 in 5 GP) and Daniel Brière (2010: 3-9—12 in 6 GP) for the most points by a player* in their first career trip to the Stanley Cup Final *and two to equal Wayne Gretzky’s record for most points by a player in any Final (3-10—13 in 1988). McDavid already has taken down one Gretzky record this postseason (most assists in a playoff year).

3. Evan Bouchard (6-26—32 in 24 GP) broke* Paul Coffey’s record for assists by a defenseman in one playoff year and enters Game 7 with 0-5—5 in the Final. Among active defensemen, only one has had more assists in a single Final than Bouchard: Victor Hedman *tallied 1-6—7 with the Lightning in 2020.

4. Warren Foegele (2-3—5) and Zach Hyman (2-2—4) have collected all their points in this series since Game 3, with Foegele entering Game 7 on a career-best four-game point streak and Hyman a hat trick away from matching the highest single-postseason goals total in League history.

5. Edmonton’s penalty kill has allowed only one power-play goal against in its past 47 times shorthanded, marking a 97.9% success rate dating to the start of Game 4 in the Second Round. The Oilers are 18-for-19 on the penalty kill in the Stanley Cup Final (94.7%) and can become the third team on record (since 1933-34) to allow fewer than two power-play goals against in a seven-game Stanley Cup Final (BOS in 2019: 17-for-18 on PK; TOR in 1945: 8-for-9 on PK). Overall, Edmonton’s 94.1% penalty kill rate in 2024 is the highest on record in a postseason by a team that played more than two rounds.

6. The Oilers can become the second team in NHL history to win the Stanley Cup after sitting 10-plus points out of a playoff spot during the regular season. The 2018-19 Blues, which featured current Panthers forward Vladimir Tarasenko, are the only club to accomplish the feat.

7. The Oilers can become the first team in the NHL’s modern era (since 1943-44) – and second all time – to win the Stanley Cup after facing a 3-0 series deficit in the Final. Overall, only four teams in NHL history have rallied from a 3-0 series deficit to win any round.

“NHL IN ASL” TELECAST SET FOR HISTORIC CONCLUSION OF STANLEY CUP FINAL

A first-of-its-kind telecast dedicated to the Deaf community is set to broadcast a “once in a lifetime” winner-take-all showdown in Sunrise as the “NHL in ASL” closes out its first Stanley Cup Final with Game 7 between the Panthers and Oilers. The game will be available starting at 8 p.m. ET on ESPN+ in the U.S. and Sportsnet+ in Canada.

* The Game 7 production will feature intermission guests Rachel Segal (NHL Vice President, Social Impact & Strategic Integration) and Paul LaCaruba (NHL Vice President, Youth Strategy & Hockey Culture), along with Stacy Abrams, creator of the #whyIsign campaign to support families on their signing journey who has been tuning in to the “NHL in ASL” broadcasts with her family throughout the Final.

