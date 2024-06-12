NHL Morning Skate for June 12

* The 2024 Stanley Cup Final shifts to Edmonton for Game 3 on Thursday, where thousands of fans are set to cheer on the Oilers from both inside and outside Rogers Place as the hosts try to become the sixth team in NHL history to win a title after overcoming a 2-0 series deficit during the championship round.

* Thursday is set to mark the first Final contest to take place in Edmonton since the neutral-site bubble at Rogers Place in 2020 and the first involving the Oilers in nearly 18 years. The game is available on ABC and ESPN+ in the U.S. as well as on Sportsnet, TVA Sports and CBC in Canada.

* Wayne Gretzky was part of several notable Final games in Edmonton, as was his friend and the Oilers’ longtime dressing room attendant Joey Moss.

* Matthew Tkachuk received high praise from Boston Celtics forward Jayson Tatum, who like Tkachuk is also two wins away from his first title. Tkachuk was a classmate of Tatum at Chaminade College Preparatory School in St. Louis

EDMONTON RETURNS TO ROGERS PLACE FACING 2-0 SERIES DEFICIT IN FINAL

The Oilers return home facing a 2-0 series deficit in the Stanley Cup Final, which is the exact same situation the Panthers found themselves in last year before earning an overtime win in Game 3. Edmonton can become the third team in the last 15 years to capture a Cup after overcoming a 2-0 series deficit in the Final and sixth in NHL history, with each comeback detailed below:



* After rallying from series deficits of 2-0 and 3-2, the Bruins defeated the Canucks in Game 7 to end a 39-year Cup drought courtesy of a shutout by* Tim Thomas and multi-goal games by Brad Marchand (2-1—3) and Patrice Bergeron* (2-0—2). Marchand became the first rookie in League history with multiple goals in a Game 7 of the Final.



* Eager not to repeat their fate from the 2008 Final, the Penguins rallied from series deficits of 2-0 and 3-2 to triumph over the Red Wings in Game 7 and win the franchise’s third Cup – their first with Sidney Crosby and Evgeni Malkin. Max Talbot scored twice for Pittsburgh in the decisive contest, both of which came in a span of 8:54 – the third-fastest two goals by one player in a Game 7 during the Final.



* After dropping their first two games in Chicago, the Canadiens picked up two straight victories at home to even the series, only to face a 3-2 deficit a couple days later. However, Montreal staved off elimination in Game 6 to force a winner-take-all showdown at Chicago Stadium. Franchise legend Henri Richard scored both the tying and winning goal to help the Canadiens claim another Cup – he became the fifth player in NHL history to score two championship-clinching goals (also 1966 SCF).



* Facing a 2-0 series deficit, the Canadiens rallied to win four straight games against the Red Wings en route to consecutive championships. Richard played overtime hero in Game 6, scoring the series-clinching goal just over two minutes into the extra frame.



* In a comeback story for the ages, the Maple Leafs stormed back from a 3-0 series deficit to force the first Game 7 in a Final in NHL history, which they would ultimately win to secure their fourth championship. In the winner-take-all showdown, the Red Wings were up 1-0 in the third period but Sweeney Schriner pulled the Maple Leafs even, setting the stage for Pete Langelle to score the winning tally. The 1942 Maple Leafs remain the only team in NHL history to overcome a 3-0 series deficit to win the Cup.

OILERS SET TO HOST THEIR FIRST STANLEY CUP FINAL GAME IN NEARLY 18 YEARS

The Oilers will play their first Stanley Cup Final contest in Edmonton since Game 6 of the 2006 championship series, when Jussi Markkanen became the franchise’s second goaltender with a shutout during the Final (also Grant Fuhr in Game 1 of 1984 SCF) and Fernando Pisani posted his second straight winning goal as the hosts erased a 3-1 series deficit against the Hurricanes at Rexall Place. That contest is one of several notable Final games to take place in Edmonton, with five more outlined below:



* Corey Perry potted the double-overtime winner as the Stars rallied past Carter Verhaeghe and the Lightning to force Game 6. Perry (3-0—3 in 6 GP), Verhaeghe (3 GP) and Mattias Janmark (1-2—3 in 6 GP) are the only members of the Oilers or Panthers roster to contest at least one Final game in Edmonton.

* Wayne Gretzky got the Cup-clinching goal as Edmonton swept Boston to win its fourth championship in a five-season span. It marked the final Cup and goal in an Oilers uniform for Gretzky, who was traded to the Kings less than three months later on Aug. 9, 1988.

* Jari Kurri scored the Cup clincher on Conn Smythe Trophy winner Ron Hextall as the Oilers quelled the Flyers’ comeback attempt to capture their third championship. It marked the ninth Game 7 in Final history – there have been eight since then, with Vladimir Tarasenko earning a victory during the most-recent one.

* Paul Coffey tallied twice including the Cup winner as Edmonton erupted for eight goals, which remain tied for the second most in a championship-clinching victory behind Vegas’ nine versus Florida during Game 5 of the 2023 Final. Coffey is currently an assistant coach with the Oilers.



* Ken Linseman lifted Edmonton to its first Cup in franchise history as the Oilers officially ended the Islanders’ dynasty and began one of their own. Linseman would go on to skate across from Edmonton in the 1988 Final.

THOUSANDS OF FANS SET TO PACK “MOSS PIT” OUTSIDE ROGERS PLACE

Game 3 of the Stanley Cup Final features an outdoor viewing party in the ICE District Plaza adjacent to Rogers Place, which has been nicknamed the “Moss Pit” in memory of longtime Oilers dressing room attendant Joey Moss who passed away in 2020.

* Moss was born with Down syndrome and employed at a bottle depot when he first met Wayne Gretzky, who was impressed with the dedication that Moss brought to his job. Moss began working in the dressing room of the reigning-champion Oilers starting in the 1984-85 season and went on to become an integral part of the franchise’s next four Cups from 1985 to 1990.

* Moss’ career with Edmonton long outlasted Gretzky's and other members of the Oilers dynasty, with Moss becoming a nationwide celebrity and major symbol of continuity within the club. Moss received several honors throughout his career, including the NHL Alumni Association’s Seventh Man Award in 2003 and Queen Elizabeth II Diamond Jubilee Medal in 2012 as well as an induction into the Alberta Sports Hall of Fame in 2015.

* Moss’ influence is still felt in Edmonton such as through the nickname of the ICE District Plaza and the Oilers celebrating victories by playing his favorite song, which was Los Lobos’ 1987 cover of “La Bamba.” Gretzky recently discussed his friendship with Moss, highlighting how Moss was an inspiration for children with Down syndrome and their families.

