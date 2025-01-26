NHL Morning Skate for Jan. 26

* The Panthers and Ducks both benefited from high-scoring wins as Florida moved within one point of Toronto for first place in the Atlantic Division.

* The Blue Jackets, Senators and Red Wings each earned crucial wins in a logjammed Eastern Conference Wild Card race that features nine teams separated by just seven points.

* Florida and Vegas will meet for the fourth time since facing off in the 2023 Stanley Cup Final to cap a five-game Sunday, which also includes games featuring multiple teams in the midst of Wild Card races in both conferences.

GOALS GALORE HIGHLIGHT CALIFORNIA-BASED CONTESTS

The Panthers (29-18-3, 61 points) and Ducks (20-23-6, 46 points) both benefited from strong offensive performances en route to victories against the Sharks and Predators. Florida captured its 12th straight victory against San Jose and matched its longest win streak against one opponent in franchise history (also 12 GP vs. PIT from 2001-02 – 2005-06).

* Matthew Tkachuk (1-2—3) and Aleksander Barkov (0-2—2), who will skate for the United States and Finland at the 4 Nations Face-Off, respectively, helped contribute to the Panthers’ seven-goal performance and the club’s NHL-best 10th outing with six or more goals in 2024-25 (tied). Tkachuk (59) trails only Patrick Kane (108) for the most three-point games among active American players, while Barkov (277-475—752) surpassed Olli Jokinen (321-429—750) for the fourth-most points by a Finnish player in NHL history.

* Mason McTavish (2-0—2) notched his second straight multi-goal game as the Ducks scored five or more goals in consecutive home contests for the third time in the past seven years (also 2 GP in 2018-19 & 2017-18); the longest streak in franchise history is four games (2005-06). McTavish (21 years, 361 days), who turns 22 on Jan. 30, recorded his eighth career multi-goal performance and trails only Paul Kariya (13) for the most in franchise history by a player age 21 or younger. In fact, he became the second-youngest Ducks player to record back-to-back multi-goal performances behind Trevor Zegras (20 years, 41 days in 2021-22).

BLUE JACKETS, SENATORS, RED WINGS EARN WINS IN EAST WILD CARD RACE

The logjam for the Wild Card positions in the Eastern Conference continued as the Blue Jackets (24-19-7, 55 points), Senators (25-20-4, 54 points) and Red Wings (23-21-5, 51 points) each collected two crucial points. Overall, nine teams are separated by seven points for a Wild Card position and Wild Card 2 has held an advantage of one point or less on the next-closest team for all but three days since Dec. 1, 2024.

* Zach Werenski (1-0—1) opened the scoring to extend his home point streak to 19 games and gave the Blue Jackets one of their two leads in regulation before Kings forward Quinton Byfield netted a tying tally with 1:05 remaining in the third period. Kirill Marchenko (1-0—1) then found the back of the net with 1:15 remaining in overtime to lift Columbus to victory and became the first player in franchise history to score 20 goals in each of his first three NHL seasons.

* Werenski (16-38—54 in 50 GP) sits tied with future American 4 Nations Face-Off teammate and Canucks captain Quinn Hughes (14-40—54 in 44 GP) – who scored twice Saturday – for the most points among defensemen in 2024-25 and also shares the NHL lead for goals among blueliners with Cale Makar (16-37—53 in 50 GP).

* Mitch Marner (0-1—1) factored on Toronto’s game-opening goal, but Shane Pinto scored the second of two straight Ottawa tallies as the Senators captured their fourth consecutive win against the Maple Leafs. It marked the sixth time in the Battle of Ontario that Ottawa has captured at least four straight wins against Toronto (spanning seasons or otherwise) following 1999-00 to 2001-02 (8 GP), 2005-06 (7 GP), 2015-16 to 2016-17 (5 GP), 2016-17 to 2017-18 (4 GP) and 1996-97 to 1997-98 (4 GP).

* Cam Talbot turned aside all 28 shots he faced to help the Red Wings earn a critical win against the Lightning (26-19-3, 55 points) and move within four points of the playoff line in the Eastern Conference. Talbot became the second goaltender in NHL history to post multiple shutouts with six franchises (DET, LAK, MIN, CGY, EDM & NYR), following Sean Burke (TBL, ARI, FLA, PHI, CAR & NJD), and helped the Red Wings become the first team to hold the Lightning off the score sheet in 113 games – the NHL’s longest active run without being shut out until tonight.

Americans Hughes, Nelson notch overtime goals ahead of 4 Nations Face-Off

Jack Hughes (1-0—1) and Brock Nelson (1-0—1), who are set to represent the United States at the 4 Nations Face-Off next month, notched overtime goals for the Devils and Islanders, respectively. New Jersey (28-17-6, 62 points) occupies third place in the Metropolitan Division, while New York (21-20-7, 49 points) sits six points back of the playoff line in the Eastern Conference.

* Hughes scored his eighth career overtime goal to tie Scott Niedermayer for second place on the franchise’s all-time list and helped the Devils snap Jakub Dobes’ five-game winning streak to start his NHL career with the Canadiens. New Jersey returns to Bell Centre on Feb. 8, which marks its final game before Hughes and the Americans contest their tournament opener against Finland on Feb. 13 (8 p.m. ET on ESPN, ESPN+, SN, TVAS).

* The Hurricanes jumped out to an early multi-goal lead in the first period, but Nelson capped the Islanders’ second multi-goal comeback win of the season with his ninth career overtime goal. It also marked his 45th career game-winning goal and passed Denis Potvin (44) for the third most in franchise history, behind Mike Bossy (80) and Bryan Trottier (69).

* Nelson hails from a decorated American hockey family that includes six combined appearances at the Olympics, with his grandfather Billy Christian and great-uncle Roger Christian capturing a gold medal for the United States in 1960 before Nelson’s uncle Dave Christian did so after playing in the “Miracle on Ice” 20 years later. Dave also competed in the 1991, 1984 and 1981 Canada Cup.

QUICK CLICKS

* NHL Edge: Mikko Rantanen’s outlook after trade to Carolina

* Mikko Rantanen 'fantastic fit' for Hurricanes after trade from Avalanche

* Will Borgen signs 5-year, $20.5 million contract with Rangers

* Predators wear helmet decals in memory of shooting victim

* Ducks celebrate ‘Anaheim Ducks Day’ at Disneyland in California

RECENT STANLEY CUP CHAMPIONS HIGHLIGHT SUNDAY SLATE

A five-game Sunday has key storylines to follow, including multiple teams in Wild Card races in both the Eastern and Western Conference in action. Two of the three clubs involved in Friday’s three-team blockbuster trade take to the ice with the Avalanche visiting the Rangers and the Blackhawks hosting the Wild, then a showdown of the past two Stanley Cup champions caps the day when the Panthers visit the Golden Knights.

* In the Eastern Conference, 15 teams either hold a playoff spot or sit within seven points of one. The Rangers and Senators, both in action Sunday, are within three points of the playoff line. In the West, 12 teams either hold a postseason position or sit within eight points of one.

* The Golden Knights defeated the Panthers in the 2023 Stanley Cup Playoffs to earn the franchise’s first championship, with Florida bouncing back the following year to claim the first Stanley Cup in their franchise’s history. Since meeting in the 2023 Final, the Panthers own a 3-0-0 record against the Golden Knights (VGK: 0-2-1).