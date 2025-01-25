Borgen signs 5-year, $20.5 million contract with Rangers

Will Borgen signed a five-year, $20.5 million contract with the New York Rangers on Saturday. It has an average annual value of $4.1 million and begins next season.

The 28-year-old defenseman is in the final season of a two-year contract he signed with the Seattle Kraken on July 7, 2023, and can become a restricted free agent after the season.

Borgen has five points (two goals, three assists) in 50 games this season, including a goal and two assists in 17 games with the Rangers, with whom he has averaged 18:35 of ice time per game. He was acquired in a trade with the Seattle Kraken on Dec. 18, along with a third-and-fifth-round pick in the 2025 NHL Draft for forward Kaapo Kakko.

Selected in the fourth round (No. 92) of the 2015 Draft by the Buffalo Sabres, Borgen played 14 games over two seasons for the Sabres before he was claimed by Seattle in the 2021 Expansion Draft, where he had 55 points (nine goals, 46 assists) in 233 games. He has 58 points (10 goals, 48 assists) in 264 NHL games.

The Rangers (24-20-4), who are 7-0-3 in their past 10 games, host the Colorado Avalanche on Sunday (1 p.m. ET; MSG, ALT, SN, TVAS).