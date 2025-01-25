Borgen signs 5-year, $20.5 million contract with Rangers

Defenseman acquired in trade with Kraken in December could have become restricted free agent after season

nyr-borgen-contract

© Michael Reaves/Getty Images

By NHL.com
@NHLdotcom

Will Borgen signed a five-year, $20.5 million contract with the New York Rangers on Saturday. It has an average annual value of $4.1 million and begins next season.

The 28-year-old defenseman is in the final season of a two-year contract he signed with the Seattle Kraken on July 7, 2023, and can become a restricted free agent after the season.

Borgen has five points (two goals, three assists) in 50 games this season, including a goal and two assists in 17 games with the Rangers, with whom he has averaged 18:35 of ice time per game. He was acquired in a trade with the Seattle Kraken on Dec. 18, along with a third-and-fifth-round pick in the 2025 NHL Draft for forward Kaapo Kakko.

Selected in the fourth round (No. 92) of the 2015 Draft by the Buffalo Sabres, Borgen played 14 games over two seasons for the Sabres before he was claimed by Seattle in the 2021 Expansion Draft, where he had 55 points (nine goals, 46 assists) in 233 games. He has 58 points (10 goals, 48 assists) in 264 NHL games.

The Rangers (24-20-4), who are 7-0-3 in their past 10 games, host the Colorado Avalanche on Sunday (1 p.m. ET; MSG, ALT, SN, TVAS).

Latest News

Daccord stops 28 of 29, Kraken cruise past Penguins

Projected lineups, starting goalies for today

Necas, Drury debut with Avalanche in loss to Bruins

Avalanche 'look forward' after trading Rantanen, still have Stanley Cup aspirations

Rantanen 'fantastic fit' for Hurricanes after trade from Avalanche 

Ducks celebrate ‘Anaheim Ducks Day’ at Disneyland in California

Hall ‘meant a lot’ to Bedard during time together with Blackhawks

Blackhawks welcome young fan to practice before Hockey Fights Cancer Night

NHL Buzz: Rantanen, Hall to debut for Hurricanes against Islanders

Rantanen, Hall traded to Hurricanes in 3-way deal with Avalanche, Blackhawks

NHL On Tap: Ovechkin can move closer to Gretzky when Capitals visit Canucks

CHL notebook: Blues prospect Stancl producing for Kelowna of WHL

2024-25 NHL Trade Tracker

Fantasy picks, props with EDGE stats for today

Ottawa Senators Quarter-Century Teams unveiled

NHL Morning Skate for Jan. 25

Perfetti scores hat trick, helps Jets cool off Utah

Kucherov has 3 points, Lightning rally for OT win against Blackhawks