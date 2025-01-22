NHL Morning Skate for Jan. 22

* Jonathan Marchessault and the Predators proved once again that no lead is safe in the NHL as Nashville notched six unanswered goals to overcome a 5-1 deficit at Bridgestone Arena.

* Lane Hutson, Adam Fox and Rasmus Ristolainen helped their teams tally triumphs to gain ground in the Eastern Conference’s tightly-contested Wild Card race.

* Aleksander Barkov helped the Panthers defeat the Ducks before Florida faces Los Angeles during an NHL on TNT game tonight.

PREDATORS POST FOUR-GOAL COMEBACK WIN AFTER CELEBRINI SETS SHARKS MARK

Jonathan Marchessault (1-3—4) factored on four of Nashville’s six unanswered tallies as the hosts rallied from a 5-1 deficit to earn their first four-goal comeback win in franchise history. The Predators owned an all-time record of 0-173-0 in 173 games where they faced a four-goal deficit before Tuesday.

* Marchessault has found the score sheet in 17 of his last 18 contests dating to Dec. 10, 2024, which includes owning an active career-high nine-game point streak. Marchessault spearheading Nashville’s comeback victory came after Macklin Celebrini (14-20—34 in 38 GP) collected 1-1—2 to pass Patrick Marleau (13-19—32 in 74 GP) for the most points by an 18-year-old in Sharks history.

DEFENSEMEN HELP EASTERN CONFERENCE CLUBS COLLECT CRUCIAL WINS

Lane Hutson and the Canadiens (24-19-4, 52 points), Adam Fox and the Rangers (23-20-4, 50 points) as well as Rasmus Ristolainen and the Flyers (22-20-6, 50 points) forged victories to gain ground in the Eastern Conference’s Wild Card race. Montreal moved past idle Boston (23-19-6, 52 points) and Columbus (22-18-7, 51 points) for the final Wild Card spot, while New York and Philadelphia kept pace in the crowded playoff race.

* With the Canadiens facing a 2-0 deficit, Hutson (0-1—1) tied the NHL record for longest assist streak by a rookie defenseman by factoring on the first of three straight Montreal tallies which kickstarted a multi-goal comeback capped by a Jake Evans winner with 2:15 left in regulation. Hutson’s assist was his 36th of 2024-25 as he passed Tom Kurvers (35 in 1984-85) and Guy Lafleur (35 in 1971-72) for the sixth most in a season by a Canadiens rookie.

* Fox (0-2—2), whose effort boosted him into fifth place on New York’s all-time points list among defensemen, collected multiple assists for the second time in as many games as the Rangers posted their second straight shutout at Madison Square Garden and extended their overall point streak to nine games (6-0-3 since Jan. 5). New York trailed the second Wild Card spot in the Eastern Conference by as many as seven points since the turn of the calendar year and has leapfrogged four teams in the process.

* Ristolainen, who will anchor the backend for Finland at the 4 Nations Face-Off, scored his fifth career overtime goal to surpass Jyrki Lumme and Joni Pitkanen (both w/ 4) for the second most in NHL history by a Finnish defenseman. Ristolainen is looking to reach the Stanley Cup Playoffs for the first time in his career.

THOMPSON TALLYING ANOTHER TRIUMPH FEATURED IN #NHLSTATS: LIVE UPDATES

Tuesday’s edition of #NHLStats: Live Updates featured more notes from the eight-game slate, including Logan Thompson (30 saves) backstopping the League-leading Capitals (32-10-5, 69 points) to another win. Thompson improved to 22-2-3 in 27 appearances this season (2.09 GAA, .925 SV%, 2 SO), which includes owning an active 11-game point streak dating to Dec. 22, 2024.

KINGS HOST PANTHERS ON TNT DURING FOUR-GAME WEDNESDAY

A four-game Wednesday features the Atlantic Division-leading Maple Leafs (30-16-2, 62 points) looking to push their overall winning streak to four games against the Blue Jackets (22-18-7, 51 points) on Sportsnet and TVA Sports before the Panthers (28-17-3, 59 points) visit the Kings (25-15-5, 55 points) in a game broadcasted nationally in the U.S. on TNT (truTV) and Max.

* Auston Matthews (19-18—37 in 33 GP) enters Wednesday with goals in four straight games and can become the fifth U.S.-born player in NHL history to record nine consecutive 20-goal seasons. The Maple Leafs captain can also notch his 11th career five-game goal streak – only six players in NHL history have more: Mario Lemieux (17x), Wayne Gretzky (16x), Alex Ovechkin (15x), Mike Gartner (13x), Steven Stamkos (12x) and Luc Robitaille (12x).

* Aleksander Barkov owns a nine-game point streak against Los Angeles dating to Feb, 23, 2019 (3-10—13 in 9 GP) and can establish his second career double-digit run versus one opponent (also 11 GP vs. WSH from 2017-18 – 2023-24).

* Anze Kopitar (431-823—1,254 in 1,417 GP) needs one goal to pass Dave Taylor for third place in Kings history – a list topped by Luc Robitaille (557). The Kings captain has amassed 217-449—666 (705 GP) when skating as the host and needs three points to tie Robitaille (322-347—669 in 540 GP) for the second-most home points in franchise history.

* The Kings (14-3-1, .806 P%) own the NHL’s best points percentage on home ice and can establish the fewest games to 15 home wins in a season and would best the current mark established in 2012-13 (20 GP).