NHL Morning Skate for Jan. 20

* Patrik Laine scored the overtime winner to help the Canadiens outlast the Rangers while rookies Lane Hutson and Jakub Dobes put their names on notable all-time lists.

* The Senators and Stars each extended lengthy streaks to improve their positioning in their respective playoff races.

* The latest instalment of Prime Monday Night Hockey takes center stage during a nine-game Monday when the Atlantic Division-leading Maple Leafs welcome the Lightning to Scotiabank Arena.

LAINE SCORES OVERTIME WINNER WHILE ROOKIES HUTSON, DOBES CLIMB NHL LISTS

A back-and-forth contest between a pair of Original Six teams saw Lane Hutson (0-1—1) extend his point streak to eight games, Jakub Dobes (23 saves) improve to 5-0-0 to start his career and the Canadiens score a franchise-high four game-tying goals (tied) before Patrik Laine (1-0—1) netted the overtime winner. The Canadiens (23-19-4, 50 points) improved to an NHL-best 12-3-1 since Dec. 17 and moved within one point of the Blue Jackets (22-17-7, 51 points) for the second Wild Card spot in the Eastern Conference.

* Dobes became the 13th goaltender in NHL history to win each of his first five career games (spanning seasons or otherwise) and just the eighth to earn each of those victories during his first season. The others: Martin Jones (8 GP in 2013-14), Bob Froese (8 GP in 1982-83), Wayne Thomas (7 GP in 1972-73), Frederik Andersen (6 GP in 2013-14), Ken Dryden (6 GP in 1970-71), Frank McCool (6 GP in 1944-45) and Nolan Schaefer (5 GP in 2005-06).

* Hutson extended his point streak to eight games and became the first Canadiens rookie to post a run of that length since Stephan Lebeau (9 GP in 1989-90). He notched his 35th assist of the season on the play and tied Tom Kurvers (35 in 1984-85) for the second-most helpers in a campaign by a Canadiens rookie defenseman.

SENATORS, STARS STRETCH STREAKS IN #NHLSTATS: LIVE UPDATES

The latest edition of #NHLStats: Live Updates featured the Senators (24-18-4, 52 points) and Stars (29-16-1, 59 points) extending a pair of streaks to improve their playoff positioning. Dallas stretched its home point streak against Detroit to 14 games to overtake Minnesota (27-15-4, 58 points) for second place in the Central Division, while Ottawa pushed its point streak to six (5-0-1) to leapfrog Columbus (22-17-7, 51 points) for the first Wild Card spot in the Eastern Conference.

QUICK CLICKS

* Kings place special LAFD logo at center ice after long road trip

* USA Hockey’s goaltending development to be in spotlight at 4 Nations Face-Off

* Marcel Bonin dies at 93, Stanley Cup champion with Red Wings, Canadiens

* Eric Furlatt reflects on 1,500th game as NHL referee, joining 'pretty select group'

* Capitals ‘real proud of where we’re at’ atop NHL standings

MATTHEWS, KUCHEROV FACE OFF ON PRIME MONDAY NIGHT HOCKEY

Auston Matthews (18-17—35 in 32 GP) and the Maple Leafs host Nikita Kucherov (21-47—68 in 42 GP) and the Lightning in the latest instalment of Prime Monday Night Hockey. Atlantic Division-leading Toronto (29-16-2, 60 points) is 6-3-1 in its past 10 games against Tampa Bay (25-16-3, 53 points) dating to April 21, 2022.

* Matthews is two goals shy of 20 on the season and can become the fifth U.S.-born player in NHL history to record as many in nine consecutive campaigns, following Patrick Kane (13 from 2007-08 – 2019-20), Keith Tkachuk (12 from 1992-93 – 2003-04), Phil Kessel (11 from 2008-09 – 2018-19) and Tony Amonte (9 from 1995-96 – 2003-04). He would also join Kane as the second player to do so from his start of his career.

* Kucherov enters Monday with the chance to become the second player to record 70 points this season and can also match the fewest games in Lightning history to reach the plateau, a mark he set in 2018-19 (43 GP). The Tampa Bay forward has been successful on the road in 2024-25, leading all players in assists and points as a visitor (12-28—40 in 22 GP). With two helpers against Toronto, Kucherov would become the fastest player since Mario Lemieux (20 GP in 1992-93) to record 30 road assists in a campaign.

* The Prime Monday Night Hockey broadcast will welcome a trio of Canadian hockey icons as Olympic gold medalist and one of the stars of the PWHL’s Toronto Sceptres, Sarah Nurse, will join the intermission panels along with Leafs legends Doug Gilmour and Wendel Clark.

NOTABLE NATIONAL GAMES TO KEEP AN EYE ON THIS WEEK

More #NHLStats and storylines to watch out for during the week ahead:

Tuesday, Jan. 21 – Brind'Amour to coach his 500th NHL game

* Rod Brind'Amour (305-146-47 in 498 GP) will be behind the bench for his 500th career game as a head coach when the Hurricanes face the Stars on ESPN+ and Hulu. Brind’Amour’s 305 wins are already the most by a head coach through their first 500 career contests; Bruce Boudreau holds the second most with 301.

Wednesday, Jan. 22 – 4 Nations Face-Off stars take center stage on national broadcasts

* A pair of players set to skate in the 4 Nations Face-Off will take center stage Wednesday as Panthers captain Aleksander Barkov (FIN) looks to earn a point in his 10th straight game against the Kings (3-10—13 in 9 GP) on TNT and Max while Maple Leafs forward Mitch Marner (CAN) aims to notch his 500th career assist (208-495—703 in 623 GP) when his club hosts the Blue Jackets on Sportsnet. Marner can become the third-fastest active player to reach 500 assists behind Connor McDavid (527 GP) and Sidney Crosby (554 GP), both of whom he will skate alongside in February.

Friday, Jan. 24 – Eichel eyes second 50-assist season

* Jack Eichel (11-45—56 in 45 GP) enters the week five helpers shy of his second 50-assist season (also 54 in 2018-19). Should Eichel reach the plateau against the Stars on ESPN, he would become the fifth-fastest U.S.-born player to do so in a campaign behind Pat LaFontaine (41 GP in 1992-93), Blake Wheeler (46 GP in 2018-19), Craig Janney (47 GP in 1992-93) and Brian Leetch (47 GP in 1991-92).

Saturday, Jan. 25 – Battle of Ontario, The Gr8 Chase take Hockey Night in Canada

* A four-game Hockey Night in Canada features the Senators facing off against the Maple Leafs in what could be a potential First Round preview – the last time both teams made the playoffs was 2016-17 – as well as Alex Ovechkin continuing The Gr8 Chase when the Capitals visit the Canucks in Vancouver. Wayne Gretzky claimed the all-time goals record against Vancouver just over 31 years ago (March 23, 1994).