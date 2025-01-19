Kings place special LAFD logo at center ice after long road trip

The Los Angeles Kings will have a special message on their home ice when they return to Crypto.com Arena on Monday.

The team has been on the road since Jan. 10, playing a four-game swing through Canada before finishing the trip in Seattle on Saturday. Their home game on Jan. 8 was postponed due to the Los Angeles wildfires.

The Kings are slated to return to their home ice on Monday and, when they drop the puck for that game, it will be on to a special design of a LAFD shield with the Kings logo in the middle. The words “Los Angeles Fire Department” are wrapped around the crest.