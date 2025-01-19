Kings place special LAFD logo at center ice after long road trip

Team honors first responders combatting Los Angeles wildfires, had last home game postponed due to tragedy

LA Kings center ice logo split

By Christopher Detwiler
@Chris_Detwiler NHL.com Staff Writer

The Los Angeles Kings will have a special message on their home ice when they return to Crypto.com Arena on Monday.

The team has been on the road since Jan. 10, playing a four-game swing through Canada before finishing the trip in Seattle on Saturday. Their home game on Jan. 8 was postponed due to the Los Angeles wildfires.

The Kings are slated to return to their home ice on Monday and, when they drop the puck for that game, it will be on to a special design of a LAFD shield with the Kings logo in the middle. The words “Los Angeles Fire Department” are wrapped around the crest.

During the road trip, the Kings wore LAFD helmet decals and jersey patches to support the heroic firefighters from afar.

The Kings had a home game scheduled on Jan. 8 which was postponed due to the wildfires. On Saturday, that game was rescheduled to be played on Thursday April 17 at Crypto.com Arena.

