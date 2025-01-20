Bonin dies at 93, Stanley Cup champion with Red Wings, Canadiens 

MONTREAL -- Marcel Bonin, a colorful four-time Stanley Cup champion between 1955-60 who wrestled a bear and ate glass for fun and profit, has died at age 93.

Bonin’s death was reported by his family to Montreal Canadiens alumni director Rejean Houle.

“Just a small word to tell you that Marcel played his final game today,” Bonin’s daughter, France, told Houle late Sunday morning in a French-language email message. “He died peacefully this morning, surrounded by his family.”

Born in Montreal on Sept. 12, 1931, four days after what’s usually reported because of an error on his baptismal certificate, the 5-foot-10, 170-pound forward won the Stanley Cup with the Detroit Red Wings in 1955, then with the Canadiens in 1958, 1959 and 1960.

Bonin played 454 games between 1952-62, scoring 272 points (97 goals, 175 assists). His first 107 games were played with Detroit, then 67 with the Boston Bruins in 1955-56 before he skated his final 280 with the Canadiens from 1957-62.