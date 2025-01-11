NHL Morning Skate for Jan. 11

* Patrick Kane and Nick Suzuki helped their teams tally triumphs and inch closer to the Eastern Conference’s final Wild Card spot, while Barrett Hayton buried a late go-ahead goal as Utah Hockey Club climbed within three points of a playoff position in the Western Conference.

* Dustin Tokarski, one of the several goaltenders who shone Friday, blanked the Canucks to record his first shutout in nearly three years.

* Saturday marks the first of two 15-game days in a one-week span and opens with the Panthers pitted against the Bruins on ABC, ESPN+, Sportsnet and TVA Sports. Only the Hurricanes and Red Wings are idle.

SURGING RED WINGS, CANADIENS CLIMB CLOSER TO FINAL WILD CARD SPOT

The Red Wings (19-18-4, 42 points) and Canadiens (20-18-3, 43 points) extended their winning streak to six and three games, respectively, and inched closer to the idle Blue Jackets (19-17-6, 44 points) who occupy the Eastern Conference’s final Wild Card spot.

* Patrick Kane (0-3—3) recorded a season-high three points as Detroit defeated his former team and tied Dallas (6 GP dating to Dec. 29, 2024) for the longest active winning streak in the NHL. Kane (36 years, 52 days) became the oldest Red Wings player with a three-point game since Valtteri Filppula (37 years, 48 days; 0-3—3 on May 7, 2021).

* Nick Suzuki scored his second straight overtime winner and has points in each of his last 12 games against the Capitals dating to Nov. 24, 2021. Suzuki can become the second player in NHL history with an overtime goal in three consecutive contests when Montreal duels Dallas tonight – he would join Andrew Cogliano (3 GP from March 7-11, 2008).

GOALTENDERS, LEAGUE DEBUT BY FRANK FEATURED IN #NHLSTATS: LIVE UPDATES

Friday’s edition of #NHLStats: Live Updates featured more notes from the five-game slate, including several involving netminders as well as Capitals forward Ethen Frank forging an assist in his League debut after negating an icing call, making a nifty move behind the Montreal net and feeding the puck to Lars Eller who pulled Washington even.

* Dustin Tokarski (14 saves) tallied his first shutout with Carolina as the Hurricanes (26-15-2, 54 points) passed the idle Devils (25-15-4, 54 points) for second place in the Metropolitan Division. Tokarski became the fifth goaltender in franchise history to record a shutout at age 35 or older, joining Curtis McElhinney (2x; last: Feb. 23, 2019), Tom Barrasso (2x; last: Dec. 16, 2001), Manny Legace (March 7, 2010) and Arturs Irbe (March 30, 2002).

Darcy Kuemper (18 saves) helped the Kings (24-10-5, 53 points) clip the Jets in overtime and pass the idle Oilers (25-13-3, 53 points) for second place in the Pacific Division. Kuemper improved to 8-0-2 in his last 10 appearances dating to Dec. 7, 2024 (1.68 GAA, .937 SV%, 1 SO) and became the fourth goaltender in franchise history with a 10-game point streak.

* Jakub Dobes (15 saves) of the Canadiens improved to 3-0-0 through his first three career appearances with a 0.97 goals-against average, .959 save percentage and one shutout. Dobes became the second goaltender in franchise history with three goals against or fewer through his first three career starts, following Bob Perreault (3 GA from Dec. 17-20, 1955).

* Frank has skated parts of four seasons with the American Hockey League’s Hershey Bears and participated in the Fastest Skater event at the 2023 AHL All-Star Classic, where he completed a lap in a league-record 12.915 seconds.

15-game day has ABC Hockey Saturday, five Hockey Night in Canada contests

The penultimate 15-game day of the season (also Jan. 18) starts with an ABC Hockey Saturday showdown pitting Sam Reinhart and the Panthers (25-15-2, 52 points) against David Pastrnak and the Bruins (20-19-5, 45 points) followed by five Hockey Night in Canada contests. The opener also marks this week’s NHL Saturday presented by Fastenal game, which will be shown during a viewing party in Pastrnak’s home country to cap the third annual Hockey Day in Czechia.

* Quinn Hughes and the Canucks (18-13-10, 46 points) clash with Auston Matthews and the Atlantic Division-leading Maple Leafs (27-14-2, 56 points), who can extend their home winning streak to four contests. Vancouver and Toronto tangle once more on Feb. 8 in each club’s final game before Hughes and Matthews team up at the 4 Nations Face-Off.

* Roope Hintz and the Stars (26-13-1, 53 points) square off with Nick Suzuki and the Canadiens (20-18-3, 43 points), with the visitors vying for a seventh consecutive victory. Hintz, Miro Heiskanen and Esa Lindell return to Bell Centre for Finland’s tournament opener on Feb. 13 and will represent their country alongside Montreal teammates Joel Armia and Patrik Laine.

* Connor McDavid contests his first game after having his No. 97 retired by the Ontario Hockey League’s Erie Otters as the Oilers (25-13-3, 53 points) battle Connor Bedard and the Blackhawks (14-26-2, 30 points). Bedard (2-2—4 in 2 GP) has the edge for goals and points through his first two contests against McDavid (0-3—3 in 2 GP), who owns the advantage for assists.

* Nathan MacKinnon can add to his NHL-best point total when the Avalanche (26-16-1, 53 points) visit Kyle Connor and the Central Division-leading Jets (28-12-3, 59 points). MacKinnon (15-53—68 in 43 GP) can tie the team mark for fewest games to reach 70 points, which he set last season – the only other players in franchise history to hit 70 in 44 games or fewer were Quebec Nordiques forwards Peter Stastny (5x; fewest: 41 GP in 1981-82) and Michel Goulet (41 GP in 1983-84).

* Adrian Kempe and the Kings (24-10-5, 53 points) joust Jonathan Huberdeau and the Flames (19-14-7, 45 points), who sit one point back of the Western Conference’s final Wild Card spot. Kempe (4-2—6 in 4 GP) collected the overtime winner Friday and can extend his goal streak to a career-high five games.

