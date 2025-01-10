Greig signs 4-year, $13 million contract with Senators

Ridly Greig signed a four-year, $13 million contract with the Ottawa Senators on Friday. It has an average annual value of $3.25 million.

The 22-year-old forward has 12 points (six goals, six assists) in 37 games this season. He could have become a restricted free agent after the season.

"Ridly has established himself as a key member of our team going forward," Senators general manager Steve Staios said. "He brings a good mix of versatility and tenacity to our forward group."

Selected by Ottawa in the first round (No. 28) of the 2020 NHL Draft, Greig has 47 points (21 goals, 26 assists) in 129 games with the Senators over three seasons.

"I am grateful to the Ottawa Senators for the opportunity to spend the next four years with this group," Greig said. "I am looking forward to continuing to develop and for the chance to win with this team."