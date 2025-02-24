NHL Morning Skate for Feb. 24

* The Gr8 Chase continued for Alex Ovechkin as he scored a hat trick and moved into a tie with Jaromir Jagr (135) for the most game-winning goals in NHL history. Ovechkin scored one of two hat tricks Sunday, which meant $6,000 was donated by AstraZeneca to the Hockey Fights Cancer Fund of the V Foundation.

* With Hockey Day in America being celebrated by NHL on TNT, a number of Americans from across Sunday’s slate had notable performances, including the Robertson brothers, Jason and Nick, who grew up playing minor hockey in California and both scored multiple goals in their respective games to help their clubs skate to victory.

* Celebrities and NHL alumni showed up in support of first responders and the Los Angeles community Sunday at Crypto.com Arena as Skate for LA Strong helped support relief efforts for the wildfires that devastated greater Los Angeles last month.

* A two-game slate will be highlighted by another Prime Monday Night Hockey showdown with Macklin Celebrini and the Sharks visiting the Jets

OVECHKIN CONTINUES THE GR8 CHASE WITH HAT TRICK AGAINST OILERS

With his family in the crowd at Capital One Arena, Alex Ovechkin continued The Gr8 Chase by netting a hat trick and moving into a tie with Jaromir Jagr (135) for the most game-winning goals in NHL history as Washington (38-11-8, 84 points) overtook idle Winnipeg (40-14-3, 83 points) for first place in the League standings. Ovechkin now has 882 career goals – 200 of which have come since Jan. 1, 2020 – and is just 13 away from breaking Wayne Gretzky’s NHL record.

* Ovechkin notched his 32nd career hat trick – and first against the Oilers – and tied Phil Esposito for the fifth most in NHL history behind Gretzky (50), Mario Lemieux (40), Mike Bossy (39) and Brett Hull (33). Ovechkin now has a hat trick against 20 different franchises, which is tied with Hull for the most in NHL history.

* Ovechkin (29-17—46 in 41 GP) owns a goals-per-game rate of 0.71 this season, which puts him on pace to pass Gretzky at home versus Chicago on April 4. Ovechkin (882-714—1,596 in 1,467 GP) owns a career average of 0.60 and that rate has him tracking to break the record on April 12 (at CBJ).

* Click here for more on Ovechkin’s pursuit of the NHL goals record as well as all of his highlight-reel and milestone goals. For more statistics and storylines on The Gr8 Chase, check out our #NHLStats Pack.

ICYMI: After the game, Ovechkin’s sons took a photo with **Connor McDavid.**

AMERICAN STARS SHINE ON HOCKEY DAY IN AMERICA

As NHL on TNT celebrated Hockey Day in America with a doubleheader, a number of American players shone for their team across Sunday’s slate, including Adam Fox, who was a part of the TNT showcase.

* Fox (1-1—2) capped a third-period rally by New York with his 19th career game-winning goal and passed Ron Greschner (18) for the second most among Rangers defensemen, behind Brian Leetch (37). New York (28-25-4, 60 points) moved within two points of idle Ottawa (29-24-4, 6 points) for the final Wild Card spot in the East.

* Patrick Kane (2-1—3) was one of three Red Wings players to score in the opening 5:06 of the contest – the fastest three goals to start a game by a team this season – but the Ducks rallied with two tallies in the final three minutes of regulation to level the game. Kane scored again in the extra frame to record his 14th career overtime goal and tied J.T. Miller for the third most among American players in NHL history, behind Max Pacioretty (16) and Johnny Gaudreau (15).

* Dustin Wolf made 27 saves to backstop the Flames (27-21-8, 62 points) to victory and help his club move just one point out of the final Wild Card seed in the West. Wolf improved his record to 20-11-3 (34 GP) and became the fifth-fastest U.S.-born rookie goaltender to 20 wins in a season behind Frank Brimsek (27 GP in 1938-39), Ryan Miller (28 GP in in 2005-06), Tom Barrasso (31 GP in 1983-84) and Jeremy Swayman (33 GP in 2021-22).

* The Robertson brothers lifted their respective teams to victory as Jason Robertson netted a second-period hat trick in a Stars win while Nick Robertson scored twice to help the Maple Leafs earn their second triumph in as many days. Jason, who scored three times in a span of 8:40, recorded the fastest hat trick by a Stars skater since Jamie Benn on April 7, 2018 (6:17).

BRATT HITS 50 ASSISTS WHILE HAMILTON, PALAT SHARE MILESTONE MOMENT

It was a night of many milestones for the Devils as Jesper Bratt (0-2—2) hit the 50-assist mark for the second straight season while Dougie Hamilton (1-1—2) and Ondrej Palat (1-0—1) each reached the 500-point plateau on New Jersey’s opening goal of the game. The Devils (32-21-6, 70 points) moved into a tie in terms of points with the Hurricanes (33-20-4, 70 points), who occupy second in the Metropolitan Division by virtue of games in hand.

* Bratt, who represented Sweden at the 4 Nations Face-Off, became the fastest player in franchise history to record 50 assists in a season (59 GP), shattering the previous mark set by Scott Stevens (69 GP in 1993-94). Bratt also became the fourth skater in franchise history to post consecutive 50-assist campaigns, joining Scott Gomez (2 from 2003-04 – 2005-06), Kirk Muller (2 from 1989-90 – 1990-91 & 1986-87 – 1987-88) and Aaron Broten (2 from 1986-87 – 1987-88).

MAKAR HITS 400 POINTS IN #NHLSTATS: LIVE UPDATES

The Sunday edition of #NHLStats: Live Updates featured plenty of notes from a 10-game slate, including Cale Makar reaching the 400-point mark. Makar (108-292—400 in 374 GP) became the third-fastest defenseman in NHL history to reach the milestone behind Bobby Orr (333 GP) and Paul Coffey (359 GP) as the Avalanche fell to the Blues. St. Louis improved to 26-26-6 (58 points) to move within five points of Vancouver (26-20-11, 63 points) for the final Wild Card spot in the Western Conference.

CELEBRITIES HIT THE ICE DURING SKATE FOR LA STRONG

An outpouring of support for the LA community was on display Sunday at Crypto.com Arena as several first responders joined former NHL players and celebrities to play hockey at Skate for LA Strong, an event that the Kings, in partnership with the NHL, put together to support the fire recovery efforts in the area. Team Red, coached by Vince Vaughn and Cobie Smulders came out on top. A QR code was displayed throughout the game and all proceeds from the event will be donated to the Red Cross, the L.A. Fire Foundation and Eaton Canyon Fire Relief and Recovery Fund.

JETS EYE 10TH STRAIGHT WIN ON PRIME MONDAY NIGHT HOCKEY

A two-game night in the NHL opens with Mark Scheifele (31-33—64 in 57 GP) and the Jets (40-14-3, 83 points) hosting Macklin Celebrini (18-23—41 in 46 GP) and the Sharks (15-36-7, 37 points) in the latest installment of Prime Monday Night Hockey – also available on TVA Sports and the NHL Network.

* Scheifele and the Jets enter Monday looking to extend their franchise-record nine-game winning streak to double digits and can join the Oilers (16-0-0) and Rangers (10-0-0) as the only teams to do so dating back to last season. Should they extend, it would mark the first time in League history that at least one Canadian team has posted a win streak of 10 or more games in consecutive seasons.

* Celebrini leads all rookies in goals this season and can become the first to reach the 20-goal mark when the Sharks visit Canada Life Centre. The San Jose forward can become the fourth rookie in Sharks history to record a 20-goal season and can also climb the franchise list for most assists and points by a rookie in a campaign.

WEEK AHEAD FEATURES MORE NATIONAL GAMES

Other national broadcasts to look forward to during the week ahead:

Tuesday, Feb. 25 – Star-studded 12-game Tuesday on tap

* Each of the last eight Art Ross Trophy winners (since 2016-17) will be in action in Tampa Bay as Edmonton’s Leon Draisaitl (2020) and Connor McDavid (5x, last: 2023) battle Nikita Kucherov (2x: 2024 & 2019) and the Lightning on ESPN+, Hulu and Sportsnet One. Meanwhile, Alex Ovechkin (29-17—46 in 41 GP) will continue The Gr8 Chase against the Flames in Washington and aim to become the fourth player age 39 or older in NHL history to score 30 goals in a season – he would join Gordie Howe (3x, last: 1969-70), Johnny Bucyk (1975-76) and Teemu Selanne (2010-11).

Wednesday, Feb. 26 – Playoff pushes take center stage on national broadcasts

* A Sportsnet doubleheader opens with a showdown between the Western Conference-leading Jets (40-14-3, 83 points) and Senators (29-24-4, 62 points), who enter the week holding the second Wild Card position in the East, and concludes with the Pacific Division’s third-place Kings (30-17-7, 67 points) hosting the Canucks (26-19-11, 63 points), who enter with the second Wild Card spot in the West (also on TNT, Max, truTV). The 2024-25 campaign could mark the third season in NHL history to feature seven Canadian teams compete in the Stanley Cup Playoffs (also 1986 & 1983).

Saturday, March 1 – Busy 13-game night highlighted by NHL Stadium Series

* A busy Saturday slate features the Blue Jackets hosting the Red Wings in the 2025 Navy Federal Credit Union NHL Stadium Series at Ohio Stadium (6 p.m. ET on ESPN, TVAS-D, FX-CA) with crucial standings points on the line; the third annual Hockey Day in Finland celebrated during the NHL Saturday presented by Fastenal game between the Predators and Islanders; Penguins captain Sidney Crosby and Bruins captain Brad Marchand going head-to-head for the first time since winning the 4 Nations Face-Off championship as teammates with Canada on ABC, ESPN+, Sportsnet and TVA Sports and a Pacific Division showdown between the Canucks and Kraken to cap Hockey Night in Canada.

Sunday, March 2 – Crosby, Matthews face-off during tripleheader on TNT, MAX, truTV

* A tripleheader on TNT, Max and truTV begins with a matinee matchup between the Penguins and Maple Leafs, as Sidney Crosby and Auston Matthews meet for the first time since Crosby captained Canada to victory in the 4 Nations Face-Off championship against USA. Crosby enters the week with 610-1,046—1,656 in 1,329 career contests and needs five assists to pass Gordie Howe for the 10th most in NHL history.

FIVE DAYS UNTIL 2025 NAVY FEDERAL CREDIT UNION NHL STADIUM SERIES

The countdown continues to tick away until Columbus and Detroit march into Ohio Stadium for the 2025 Navy Federal Credit Union NHL Stadium Series on March 1 (6 p.m. ET on ESPN, TVAS-D, FX-CA). The number of days remaining until the Blue Jackets’ outdoor game debut is five, which was the franchise-record point total posted by Columbus defenseman Zach Werenski on Nov. 21, 2024.