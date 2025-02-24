Skate for LA Strong charity game helps community come together for wildfire recovery

Messier, Leinart among athletes who team up with first responders

messier-kopitar-bieber-charity-hockey

© Gary A. Vasquez/NHLI via Getty Images

By Dan Greenspan
NHL.com Independent Correspondent

LOS ANGELES -- Teams come together in different ways, as Skate for LA Strong showed with first responders, celebrities and NHL alumni taking the ice at Crypto.com Arena on Sunday to support relief efforts for the wildfires that devastated greater Los Angeles last month.

Fittingly, sports have been at the forefront of helping the region address the disaster, starting on Jan. 13, when 12 professional teams, including the Los Angeles Kings and Anaheim Ducks, came together to pledge more than $8 million in donations. Additional efforts have included raising funds through charity auctions and the sale of special merchandise, staging relief drives, and recognizing first responders.

“Sports are like the common denominator that always bring people together,” said Matt Leinart, the 2004 Heisman Trophy-winning quarterback at USC who is now a college football analyst. “You know, they bring communities together, whether it’s hockey, football, basketball. I probably speak for a lot of people, we knew a lot of people impacted by the fires, friends, family. And so just for the Kings to put this day on with the first responders and just show their support and try to raise money for a great cause … just to be a part of this with such a great organization is awesome to be a part of.”

Bettman, Mustafa, Boreanaz speak about Skate for LA Strong

Leinart played on Team White as part of the four-team mini-tournament, memorably whiffing on a one-timer to give actor Noah LaLonde a breakaway the other way in the first semifinal. LaLonde, who played Tier 1 youth hockey growing up, scored.

A two-time national champion with the Trojans, it wasn’t Leinart’s finest moment in a competitive setting. But it probably gave those in the arena or watching elsewhere a momentary break from the unimaginable scope and scale of the fires, which killed at least 29 people and destroyed more than 10,000 homes.

Andrew Whitworth, an offensive lineman who played 16 seasons in the NFL and won Super Bowl LVI with the Los Angeles Rams in February 2022, said athletes relish the chance to offer that break from the real world for even a few minutes.

“Hurricane Katrina was my senior (year at LSU) in Baton Rouge, and obviously the devastation in New Orleans and that surrounding area impacted that area still today,” said Whitworth, who was one of the celebrity coaches for Team White. “People would come up to you and say, ‘Hey, I lost everything, but I still have my LSU season tickets. So, please, you guys go win on Saturdays.’ Just that reprieve, to get away for a minute and think about something else and be inspired. And so, as athletes, I think it’s one of the greatest obligations we have.”

Messier interviewed after Team Blue wins first game of Skate for LA Strong

For Roger Sackaroff of the Los Angeles City Fire Department, his respite came as a member of Team Blue, where six-time Stanley Cup winner Mark Messier, actor Michael Rosenbaum, and famed hockey tough guy Theo Fleury formed an unlikely first line to advance to the championship game.

It was only the second-best team Sackaroff was a part over the past seven weeks, behind the group of local, national and international fire fighters who worked to save lives and property.

“I couldn’t be more proud of the job that all the firefighters did. Our guys were obviously there the first day, but over the course of time, it was a rainbow of fire engines,” Sackaroff said.

“I’m just super proud. It’s like a hockey team, it’s like the 4 Nations. Everybody comes together from different teams to get the job done and try to do the best they can.”

Related Content

NHL, Kings host ‘phenomenal’ charity game for Los Angeles wildfire first responders

Messier opens scoring for Team Blue

Subban talks with Snoop Dogg on the ice

Kitsch finds the twine for Team Blue

Team Red scores two quick goals

Bieber interviewed on the bench

Subban post-game interview

Roenick post-game interview

Latest News

NHL nationally televised games for week of Feb. 24

Color of Hockey: Plenty of notable Black players have thrived in Winnipeg

Zizing ‘Em Up: Unsung heroes shined at 4 Nations Face-Off

Robertson scores 2, Maple Leafs defeat Blackhawks

Vasilevskiy makes 36 saves, Lightning defeat Kraken

Kadri has 2 points, Flames defeat Sharks to end 3-game skid

Guenther breaks tie in 3rd, Utah edges Canucks

Robertson gets hat trick in 2nd, Stars hold off Islanders for 3rd win in row

Kane has 3 points, Red Wings recover in OT to cool off Ducks

Blues score 3 unanswered goals, defeat Avalanche

Suter's kids help Blues celebrate 1,500th NHL game

Daws makes 29 saves, Devils blank Predators

NHL, Kings host ‘phenomenal’ charity game for Los Angeles wildfire first responders

NHL EDGE stats: 4 Nations Face-Off leaders

J.T. Miller scores twice, helps Rangers recover to defeat Penguins 

Ovechkin continues ‘amazing journey’ toward goal record with hat trick against Oilers

Projected lineups, starting goalies for today

NHL Buzz: Pulock, Mayfield to return from injury for Islanders against Stars