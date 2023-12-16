Morning Skate for December 16

* Filip Forsberg scored his second opening-minute overtime goal in as many games as Nashville notched a third consecutive victory.

* The Predators, Stars and Bruins earned multi-goal comeback wins to boost this season’s total to 58, marking the fourth most through the first 460 games of a campaign in NHL history behind 1985-86 (64), 2018-19 (63) and 1986-87 (60).

* Saturday’s 13-game slate is highlighted by five Hockey Night in Canada contests.

FORSBERG FINDS BACK OF NET IN OVERTIME’S OPENING MINUTE ONCE AGAIN

Filip Forsberg (1-1—2) found the back of the net 33 seconds into extra time to record his second straight overtime winner and cap the Predators’ multi-goal comeback victory.

* Forsberg (also 0:14 on Nov. 28 & 0:18 on Dec. 12) matched the NHL mark for most opening-minute overtime goals in a season, also achieved by Jonathan Toews (3 in 2019-20), Leon Draisaitl (3 in 2018-19) and Brad Marchand (3 in 2017-18). Forsberg became the fourth player in League history to score an opening-minute overtime goal in consecutive games, joining Toews (Oct. 24-26, 2015), Travis Konecny (Jan. 21-23, 2018) and Tom Poti (Dec. 29-30, 2003).

U.S.-BORN VETERANS CLIMB ALL-TIME FRANCHISE, NHL LISTS

Rangers forward Chris Kreider tallied twice to pass and tie Adam Graves on club lists, while Stars forward Joe Pavelski potted a goal and matched another former New York player on an all-time League leaderboard:

* Kreider (281-220—501 in 761 GP) leapfrogged Graves (280-227—507 in 772 GP) for sole possession of third place on the franchise’s all-time goals list and eclipsed the 500-point milestone as the Metropolitan Division-leading Rangers (20-7-1, 41 points) hit 20 wins on the season. Kreider’s second tally was also his 100th career power-play goal, pulling him even with Graves for fourth place in club history.

* Pavelski (462-566—1,028 in 1,278 GP) helped Dallas earn a multi-goal comeback win and reached 1,028 points in his NHL career to tie Brian Leetch (247-781—1,028 in 1,205 GP) for eighth place on the League’s all-time list among U.S.-born players.

BOSTON’S THREE GAME-TYING GOALS FEATURED IN #NHLSTATS: LIVE UPDATES

Friday’s edition of #NHLStats: Live Updates featured more notes from the six-game slate. Some highlights include:

David Pastrnak (1-1—2) potted the first of three game-tying goals by the Bruins, with the final two coming in the final 10 minutes of regulation en route to their shootout win against the Islanders. Boston earned a win after tallying two tying goals in the final 10 minutes of regulation for the third time in franchise history (also Dec. 4, 1986 & Dec. 22, 1934).

Alex Tuch assisted on the go-ahead goal by Zach Benson (1-1—2) and put the Sabres up 4-2 as Buffalo rallied past Jack Eichel and the reigning Stanley Cup champions. Tuch was traded to the Sabres by the Golden Knights on Nov. 4, 2021, in a blockbuster deal which saw Vegas acquire Eichel.

Connor Ingram (21 saves) backstopped the Coyotes past the Sharks and recorded his third shutout of the season to tie Thatcher Demko and Tristan Jarry for most in the NHL.

QUICK CLICKS

Fantasy spin: NHL EDGE stats this week

Tomas Tatar traded to Kraken by Avalanche; Jack Studnicka traded to Sharks by Canucks

All seven Canadian NHL teams partner to support ALS Super Fund

Bruce Cassidy loves 'Rudolph' movie, can't believe media members haven't seen it



SATURDAY’S SLATE SET TO FEATURE FIVE HOCKEY NIGHT IN CANADA CONTESTS

Saturday’s 13-game schedule is highlighted by the Penguins-Maple Leafs, Islanders-Canadiens, Avalanche-Jets, Lightning-Flames and Panthers-Oilers on Hockey Night in Canada.

Sidney Crosby (567-966—1,533 in 1,218 GP) needs one point to pass former Pittsburgh forward Mark Recchi (577-956—1,533 in 1,652 GP) for sole possession of 13th place on the NHL’s all-time list, while League goals leader Auston Matthews (23-12—35 in 27 GP) can become the second-fastest Toronto player during the modern era (since 1943-44) to reach 25 in a season behind Wendel Clark (27 GP in 1993-94). Matthews recorded his second straight multi-goal game and fourth over his last six appearances as the Maple Leafs rallied from a 5-0 third-period deficit to force overtime against assistant coach Recchi and the Blue Jackets on Thursday.

* Mathew Barzal (5-10—15 in 8 GP) can extend his road point streak to a career-high nine games as New York visits Cole Caufield and Montreal, which looks to hand the visitors its first regulation loss since Nov. 28.Barzal can become the first Islanders player with a road point streak of at least nine contests since Alexei Yashin from Nov. 14 to Dec. 19, 2002 (1-13—14 in 10 GP).

* Nathan MacKinnon (6-15—21 in 13 GP) can extend his point streak to 14 games when Colorado clashes with Josh Morrissey and Winnipeg, which has earned wins in five of its last six contests. MacKinnon can record a point streak of at least 14 contests for the third time in his NHL career – the only player in Avalanche/Nordiques franchise history with three or more runs of that length is Peter Stastny (5x).

* Nikita Kucherov (20-30—50 in 30 GP) can add to his League-leading point total and Steven Stamkos can follow up his four-goal performance Thursday when Tampa Bay takes on Nazem Kadri and Calgary. Kadri returned to the Avalanche’s lineup and scored the overtime winner against Kucherov, Stamkos and the Lightning in Game 4 of the 2022 Stanley Cup Final as the eventual champions took a 3-1 series lead.

Evan Bouchard (5-15—20 in 13 GP) and Connor McDavid (7-20—27 in 11 GP) can extend their point streak to 14 and 12 games, respectively, when Edmonton hosts Sam Reinhart and Florida.Bouchard owns the second longest point streak by a defenseman in franchise history and would be halfway to matching the club and NHL record set by Paul Coffey from Nov. 27, 1985 to Jan. 25, 1986 (16-39—55 in 28 GP).

SIXTEEN OTHER TEAMS IN ACTION INCLUDING CANUCKS-WILD ON NHL NETWORK

Saturday features eight other games, with the slate opening at 2 p.m. ET when Canucks forward Brock Boeser returns to his hometown to face the Wild on NHL Network.