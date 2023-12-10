Morning Skate for December 10

lindgren_morning_skate

© Scott Taetsch/Getty Images

By NHL Public Relations
@PR_NHL

* Jean-Gabriel Pageau scored just 13 seconds into overtime to cap the Islanders’ third-period multi-goal comeback win against the Kings, who had their NHL-record season-opening road winning streak snapped at 11 games.

* Charlie Lindgren accounted for one of two shutouts Saturday by blanking the Rangers, whose lineup featured his brother Ryan.

* Connor McDavid and Ryan Nugent-Hopkins are set to face fellow No. 1 picks Jack Hughes and Nico Hischier as part of a Sportsnet quadrupleheader Sunday.

ISLANDERS RALLY TO STUN KINGS, SNAP VISITORS’ NHL-RECORD ROAD WINNING STREAK
Anders Lee logged two third-period goals and Jean-Gabriel Pageau scored just 13 seconds into overtime as New York rallied to snap Los Angeles’ League-record season-opening road winning streak. The Islanders halted an opponent’s double-digit road winning streak for the first time in franchise history – the lengthiest New York had snapped prior to Saturday was a seven-game run by Philadelphia in 1985-86.

MAPLE LEAFS, CAPITALS COLLECT SHUTOUT WINS
Ilya Samsonov stopped 18 shots as Toronto blanked Nashville, while his former club secured a shutout victory versus New York thanks to a 31-save effort by Charlie Lindgren:

* Samsonov recorded the Maple Leafs’ first shutout win of the season, while Auston Matthews (2-0—2) recorded his 65th career multi-goal game to surpass Rick Vaive (64) for sole possession of the second most in franchise history behind only Darryl Sittler (71). Matthews (18-9—27 in 24 GP) tied Brock Boeser (18-14—32 in 28 GP) for the most goals in the NHL this season before .

* Lindgren made three saves on shots by his brother, Ryan, en route to his second shutout of the season (also Nov. 14). The Capitals goaltender moved into a tie for the second-most shutouts in the NHL this season and trails only Penguins netminder Tristan Jarry (3).

CONFERENCE-LEADING CLUBS COMBINE FOR 11 GOALS IN VICTORIES
The League-leading Golden Knights (18-5-5, 41 points) generated six goals and became the first team to reach the 40-point mark this season, while the Eastern Conference-leading Bruins (18-5-3, 39 points) buried five to keep pace:

* Six different Vegas players found the back of the net, including Zach Whitecloud (1-1—2) who scored for a second straight game after recording his first goal of the season Wednesday. The Golden Knights (28 GP) required their second-fewest games in franchise history to hit the 40-point mark in a season – one shy of their fastest achieved in 2020-21 (27 GP).

* David Pastrnak (2-1—3) factored on three of five goals and has multiple points in exactly half his games this season (13 of 26 GP). Pastrnak (16-23—39 in 26 GP) ranks third in the Art Ross Trophy race behind Nikita Kucherov (19-28—47 GP) and .

KANE’S FIRST GOAL WITH DETROIT FEATURED IN #NHLSTATS: LIVE UPDATES
Patrick Kane scored his first goal as a member of the Red Wings during the same game that Claude Giroux (1-1—2) became the second-fastest player in Senators history to reach 100 points with the club. Notes on Kane, Giroux and more are featured in Saturday’s #NHLStats: Live Updates.

OTT@DET: Kane nets first goal as a Red Wing with PPG

QUICK CLICKS

* Joey Daccord’s Winter Classic mask features Seattle Mariners baseball cards
* Jason Robertson hosts inaugural veterans skate to support military members, families
* Wild facing adversity for first time under John Hynes with back-to-back losses
* Hanson brother Steve Carlson discusses cancer fight, 'Slap Shot' with NHL.com
* Travis Konecny records third straight multi-point game, including penalty-shot goal

OILERS PUT WINNING STREAK ON THE LINE DURING SPORTSNET QUADRUPLEHEADER
Connor McDavid and the Oilers will look to extend the League’s longest active winning streak to seven games when they host the Devils during a Sportsnet quadrupleheader that also features the Panthers-Blue Jackets, Capitals-Blackhawks and Sharks-Golden Knights. McDavid (3-15—18 in 6 GP) has 18 points since the run began on Nov. 24 – his career high for most over a seven-game span is 20, last achieved from Feb. 21 to March 4 (10-10—20 in 7 GP).

