Morning Skate for December 10

* Jean-Gabriel Pageau scored just 13 seconds into overtime to cap the Islanders’ third-period multi-goal comeback win against the Kings, who had their NHL-record season-opening road winning streak snapped at 11 games.

* Charlie Lindgren accounted for one of two shutouts Saturday by blanking the Rangers, whose lineup featured his brother Ryan.

* Connor McDavid and Ryan Nugent-Hopkins are set to face fellow No. 1 picks Jack Hughes and Nico Hischier as part of a Sportsnet quadrupleheader Sunday.

ISLANDERS RALLY TO STUN KINGS, SNAP VISITORS’ NHL-RECORD ROAD WINNING STREAK

Anders Lee logged two third-period goals and Jean-Gabriel Pageau scored just 13 seconds into overtime as New York rallied to snap Los Angeles’ League-record season-opening road winning streak. The Islanders halted an opponent’s double-digit road winning streak for the first time in franchise history – the lengthiest New York had snapped prior to Saturday was a seven-game run by Philadelphia in 1985-86.

MAPLE LEAFS, CAPITALS COLLECT SHUTOUT WINS

Ilya Samsonov stopped 18 shots as Toronto blanked Nashville, while his former club secured a shutout victory versus New York thanks to a 31-save effort by Charlie Lindgren:

* Samsonov recorded the Maple Leafs’ first shutout win of the season, while Auston Matthews (2-0—2) recorded his 65th career multi-goal game to surpass Rick Vaive (64) for sole possession of the second most in franchise history behind only Darryl Sittler (71). Matthews (18-9—27 in 24 GP) tied Brock Boeser (18-14—32 in 28 GP) for the most goals in the NHL this season before .

* Lindgren made three saves on shots by his brother, Ryan, en route to his second shutout of the season (also Nov. 14). The Capitals goaltender moved into a tie for the second-most shutouts in the NHL this season and trails only Penguins netminder Tristan Jarry (3).

CONFERENCE-LEADING CLUBS COMBINE FOR 11 GOALS IN VICTORIES

The League-leading Golden Knights (18-5-5, 41 points) generated six goals and became the first team to reach the 40-point mark this season, while the Eastern Conference-leading Bruins (18-5-3, 39 points) buried five to keep pace:

* Six different Vegas players found the back of the net, including Zach Whitecloud (1-1—2) who scored for a second straight game after recording his first goal of the season Wednesday. The Golden Knights (28 GP) required their second-fewest games in franchise history to hit the 40-point mark in a season – one shy of their fastest achieved in 2020-21 (27 GP).

* David Pastrnak (2-1—3) factored on three of five goals and has multiple points in exactly half his games this season (13 of 26 GP). Pastrnak (16-23—39 in 26 GP) ranks third in the Art Ross Trophy race behind Nikita Kucherov (19-28—47 GP) and .

KANE’S FIRST GOAL WITH DETROIT FEATURED IN #NHLSTATS: LIVE UPDATES

Patrick Kane scored his first goal as a member of the Red Wings during the same game that Claude Giroux (1-1—2) became the second-fastest player in Senators history to reach 100 points with the club. Notes on Kane, Giroux and more are featured in Saturday’s #NHLStats: Live Updates.