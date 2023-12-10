Hanson brother Steve Carlson discusses cancer fight, 'Slap Shot' with NHL.com

Carlson discusses his cancer fight, ‘Slap Shot,’ and rooming with Wayne Gretzky, among other topics, with NHL.com:

Hockey Fights Cancer, the NHL/NHLPA fundraising and awareness initiative, is 25 years old this season. You might never have imagined how close to your heart this program might become…

“Mike Bossy, Clark Gillies, Guy Lafleur, Jean Beliveau, Rod Gilbert, Tony Esposito… all these NHL legends who have lost their lives to cancer. You don’t realize how many have had the disease until you go into treatment. They’re everywhere. A good friend on Long Island had the same cancer I had, a month after me, and he died three months later. Holy smokes, how can that possibly happen?”

We’ve spoken about a new sense of purpose in your life, following your cancer treatment.

“Vicki and I manage our website, Instagram and social media. We have a group of people in treatment and I call them to talk and offer a few encouraging words. My neighbor had cancer by his temple, he’s 80-something. I walked him through what to expect and not expect. What I really want is to give caregivers their due, the medical professionals and the families of those who have cancer. These are the people who have to watch you and care for you. A patient can get their treatment -- it’s not easy -- then go to sleep. The caregivers can’t sleep. They have to watch you, feed you, bathe you, walk the dog, feed the cat, take the garbage out. They have to make sure I’m still breathing. I wouldn’t wish cancer on my worst enemy. It’s nasty. When I was getting my treatment, I’d sit there for three, four, five hours and I’d see people coming in with their port (for breathing or feeding tubes)… it was really hard.”

It's not been since February 2020, just before the pandemic, that the Hanson Brothers -- yourself, your brother, Jeff, and Dave Hanson -- have taken their act on the road. Are there more dates on your calendar?

“Things have happened between us that are unsettling, unfortunate. It’s sad. I can’t see us getting back together.”