NHL Morning Skate for April 26

* Matthew Tkachuk scored a pair of goals as the Panthers opened up a 3-0 lead in their First Round series against the Lightning and became the first Stanley Cup finalist to start the following postseason with three straight wins since the 1984 Oilers.

* Sebastian Aho climbed a franchise list with his fifth career game-winning goal in the postseason and Frederik Andersen backstopped the Hurricanes to a Game 3 victory thanks to a highlight-reel save in the latter stages of the third period.

* Alex Ovechkin can help the Capitals climb back into their series against the Rangers on home ice while the Predators, Avalanche and Kings all seek to take the upper hand for the first time in the opening round as their matchups swap cities.

PANTHERS, HURRICANES MOVE WITHIN ONE WIN OF SECOND ROUND

After meeting in the 2023 Eastern Conference Final – a series that featured four one-goal games and the sixth-longest game in postseason history – the Panthers and Hurricanes moved within one win of advancing to the Second Round thanks to closely-contested victories and continued their push for another shot at the Stanley Cup.

* Matthew Tkachuk bookended the contest with his 20th and 21st career playoff goals, his franchise-leading third multi-goal game in the postseason, as the Panthers took a 3-0 lead in a best-of-seven series for the third time in team history. Florida, whose 26 road wins during the regular season were tied for the most among all teams, improved to 9-4 as the visitor dating back to the 2023 Stanley Cup Playoffs and tied the Golden Knights (9-3) for the most among all clubs through that span.

* Sebastian Aho scored his fifth career postseason game-winning goal to move within one of head coach Rod Brind’Amour for the most in franchise history and Frederik Andersen (29 saves) helped Carolina withstand a third-period rally with a highlight-reel save as the Hurricanes captured a 3-0 lead in a best-of-seven series for just the third time in franchise history (2019 R2 vs. NYI & 2006 CSF vs. NJD).

* Andersen, who became just the second goaltender in franchise history to record a win in each of the club’s first three games of a postseason, improved to 8-3 in 12 career appearances in the Stanley Cup Playoffs with the Hurricanes since 2023. His 1.87 goals-against average leads all goaltenders through that span (min. 5 GP), while his .925 save percentage ranks third behind Adin Hill (.932) and Igor Shesterkin (.928).

#NHLSTATS AND TRENDS IN THE 2024 STANLEY CUP PLAYOFFS TO DATE

* Victories by the Panthers and Hurricanes marked the sixth and seventh consecutive wins by the road team. This current stretch comes on the heels of six consecutive victories by the home team to start the 2024 Stanley Cup Playoffs.

* All games in the 2024 Stanley Cup Playoffs to date have featured both teams score at least one goal. The First Round can be the 16th opening round in NHL history to feature zero shutouts and first since the 1986 Division Semifinals.

* Thirteen of 19 contests to date have featured at least one team rally to at least tie the game – tied for the fourth most at this stage of a postseason in the past 30 years and trailing just 2010 (17), 2015 (14) and 2006 (14).

THREE OF FOUR GAMES FRIDAY FEATURE SERIES TIED 1-1

The first week of the 2024 Stanley Cup Playoffs will close out with a four-game Friday that features three series tied at 1-1, while the Capitals will aim to cut their series deficit in half when Washington, Nashville, Colorado and Los Angeles all host their first home game. Teams that lead 2-1 in a best-of-seven series own an all-time record of 380-171 (.690).

* Alex Ovechkin looks to halt the Rangers from taking a 3-0 series lead as the Capitals prepare for their first home game of the 2024 Stanley Cup Playoffs. Ovechkin’s 36 home goals in the postseason are the second most among active players behind Joe Pavelski (47). He has also posted 1-7—8 (5 GP) in games his team trails 2-0 in a best-of-seven series, which trails only Steven Stamkos (3-6—9 in 6 GP) and Victor Hedman (1-8—9 in 5 GP) for the most points in that scenario among active players.

* Jason Zucker has points in each of his first two postseason games with the Predators and aims to help Nashville take its first series lead against Vancouver as the First Round shifts to Bridgestone Arena. Zucker can become the third player in franchise history to record points in each of the club’s first three games of a postseason while skating in their first playoffs with the club – the only players to do so are J-P Dumont (4 GP in 2007) and Mike Fisher (3 GP in 2011).

* Cale Makar (1-4—5 in 2 GP) currently leads his club in scoring through the first two games of the 2024 Stanley Cup Playoffs and enters Friday with the opportunity to become the fifth defenseman in NHL history to record multiple assists in the first three games of a postseason. The only players to do so are Paul Martin (4 GP in 2014), Al MacInnis (3 GP in 1999), Chris Chelios (3 GP in 1991) and Flash Hollett (3 GP in 1943).

* Adrian Kempe, who scored two goals for the Kings in Game 2 to help his club return to Los Angeles with an even series, has an opportunity to extend his playoff point streak against the Oilers to nine games (8 GP dating to April 17, 2023) and match a franchise mark for longest playoff run versus any opponent – a feat achieved by two players (9 GP: Anze Kopitar vs. SJS & Jeff Carter vs. CHI). Meanwhile, Leon Draisaitl (32-49—81 in 51 GP) enters the contest one assist shy of becoming the eighth player in Oilers history to record 50 in the postseasons and could become the fourth-fastest player in NHL history to reach the mark.