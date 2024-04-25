Cole dies at 90, called hockey for 5 decades on 'Hockey Night in Canada'

Bob Cole, a 1996 Hockey Hall of Fame inductee who was the voice of 'Hockey Night in Canada' on CBC for five decades, died Wednesday at the age of 90.

Cole's broadcasting career began with VOCM radio in St. John's, Newfoundland, and then CBC Radio in 1969. He moved to television in 1973 when Hockey Night in Canada expanded coverage, and often called the Toronto Maple Leafs from 1980 to 2008. He also worked at least one game in every Stanley Cup Final in that time until he was replaced by Jim Hughson in 2009.

"As someone who touched the game in so many ways but as an icon in our sport, the voice of hockey not just in Toronto but in our country so a sad day for sure and our thoughts are with everyone," Maple Leafs coach Sheldon Keefe said Thursday.



"There’s so many (great memories). Quite honestly growing up, I think every memory I have of hockey would be with his voice echoing. It’s very identifiable, one syllable and you know it’s Bob Cole. … I never had the pleasure (of meeting him) but I think millions of Canadians wouldn’t have had the pleasure of meeting him but felt they knew him because of the passion that he had and it shined through in his work."

The Maple Leafs were among the many teams to express their condolences on social media.