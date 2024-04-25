Cole dies at 90, called hockey for 5 decades on 'Hockey Night in Canada'

Bob Cole, a 1996 Hockey Hall of Fame inductee who was the voice of 'Hockey Night in Canada' on CBC for five decades, died Wednesday at the age of 90. 

Cole's broadcasting career began with VOCM radio in St. John's, Newfoundland, and then CBC Radio in 1969. He moved to television in 1973 when Hockey Night in Canada expanded coverage, and often called the Toronto Maple Leafs from 1980 to 2008. He also worked at least one game in every Stanley Cup Final in that time until he was replaced by Jim Hughson in 2009.

"As someone who touched the game in so many ways but as an icon in our sport, the voice of hockey not just in Toronto but in our country so a sad day for sure and our thoughts are with everyone," Maple Leafs coach Sheldon Keefe said Thursday.
 
"There’s so many (great memories). Quite honestly growing up, I think every memory I have of hockey would be with his voice echoing. It’s very identifiable, one syllable and you know it’s Bob Cole. … I never had the pleasure (of meeting him) but I think millions of Canadians wouldn’t have had the pleasure of meeting him but felt they knew him because of the passion that he had and it shined through in his work."

The Maple Leafs were among the many teams to express their condolences on social media.

Beloved by fans for his trademark call of "Oh baby!" Cole was inducted into the Hockey Hall of Fame in 1996 as winner of the Foster Hewitt Memorial Award for broadcasting excellence.

"He's been saying that around the house as long as I can remember," Cole's daughter Megan said in her father's 2016 autobiography, "Now I'm Catching On: My Life On and Off the Air."

Cole was the play-by-play announcer for the 1972 Summit Series that ended with Paul Henderson's goal in Game 8 that gave Canada the win against the Soviet Union, which was voted the sports moment of the century by the Canadian Press. He covered the 2002 Salt Lake City Olympics when Canada defeated the United States to win its first Olympic gold medal in 50 years.

"Bob Cole's voice was the iconic and incomparable soundtrack of hockey across Canada for more than 50 years," NHL Commissioner Gary Bettman said in a statement. "From countless winter Saturday nights on 'Hockey Night in Canada' to the 1972 Summit Series to multiple Olympic Games to dozens of Stanley Cup Finals, his distinctive, infectious play-by-play made every game he called sound bigger.

"Over a legendary career that began in local radio in his beloved home province of Newfoundland and inevitably went national beginning in 1969, Bob transcended generations by sharing his obvious passion for our game and his stunning talent for conveying hockey's excitement and majesty with both eloquence and enthusiasm.

"The National Hockey League mourns the passing of one of the true greats of our game, who long ago joined his idol Foster Hewitt in the pantheon of hockey broadcasters. We send our sincerest condolences to his family and friends and the millions across Canada for whom the sound of Bob Cole's voice was the sound of hockey."

The Edmonton Oilers posted a picture of Cole with Oilers captain Connor McDavid on X, formerly known as Twitter.

"Amazing voice, amazing career, amazing life. Rest in peace to one of hockey's all-time greats."

Cole's final Hockey Night in Canada telecast was April 6, 2019, when the Montreal Canadiens defeated the Maple Leafs 6-5 in a shootout at Bell Centre. He was honored in the second period, when players, coaches and fans showed their appreciation while his four children, Christian, Hilary, Megan and Robbie, looked on.

"I don't know when it's going to come out," he wrote in his autobiography. "No idea … I don't plan it. It's spontaneous," he wrote in his autobiography. "I don't script the thing. It's ad-libbed … and that's what broadcasting's all about."

Colorado Avalanche forward Nathan MacKinnon said he remembered watching Cole when he was a kid.

"Really sad," MacKinnon said. "I mean, he's such a legend, such a great man and I've met him a few times over the years at charity golf tournaments in Halifax. He'd come out and support Atlantic Canadians. Amazing person, super funny. Just a great guy and obviously some of the best calls of all time, so super sad to hear that. Just growing up, I mean, every playoffs, It was unreal. I mean, I was a big Penguins fan and anytime Hockey Night in Canada came on, I loved watching them."

"The Winnipeg Jets join the hockey world in mourning the loss of legendary broadcaster Bob Cole," the team said on X. "His iconic voice and passion for our game will always be remembered."

Cole was born in St. John's, Newfoundland, on June 24, 1933, and grew up playing soccer until a knee injury put him in the hospital for about six months. That was when his interest in broadcasting piqued while listening to Hewitt calling games on the radio. 

"It was heaven for me," he told the CBC in 2019.

His 50-year career includes calling Mario Lemieux scoring for the Pittsburgh Penguins against the Minnesota North Stars in Game 2 of the 1991 Stanley Cup Final, a 4-1 victory at Pittsburgh Civic Arena. Lemieux skated the length of the ice, through two defensemen and deked goalie Jon Casey at 15:04 of the second period.

"Look at Lemieux," Cole exclaimed. "Oh my heavens. What a goal. What a move. Lemieux. Oh baby."

"We join the hockey world in mourning the loss of Bob Cole," the Calgary Flames said on X. "Bob was the voice of hockey, his calls forever ingrained in the memories of those who listened to him every Saturday night Canadians were so privileged to have Bob on the call for decades.

"Rest in peace."

