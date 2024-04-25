NHL VP's cancer fight 'inspiration for all of us,' Bettman says

To celebrate the 25th anniversary of Hockey Fights Cancer, the NHL will be sharing stories of those in the hockey world impacted by the disease on the 25th of each month all season long. Today, the story of NHL group vice president, Events, Chie Chie Yard.

NEW YORK -- It would have been so easy to cancel the appointment, to make a call and put it off, to delay amid the terror and uncertainty that came with the world shutting down that March of 2020, especially in the epicenter that was New York City. Chie Chie Yard had, to be honest, completely forgotten about her regularly scheduled mammogram that year, set up for the end of March.

Then she got the reminder call.

Her work at the NHL, where she is a group vice president in the Events department, was on pause. Her husband, Drew, was available to take care of their two young boys, Jameson and Braden, then 8 and 7 years old.

Nothing, really, was stopping her.

So, she figured, what else did she have to do?

“It’s a good thing I did,” she said.

With few people willing to take the subway at that point, Yard had a single choice. She set out to walk from her downtown apartment to the Upper East Side of Manhattan where her doctor’s office was located, still somehow open despite the precariousness and unknowns of the COVID-19 pandemic.

And, as she put it, “That’s when things got flagged.”

From there, she went -- alone -- to get a needle biopsy, to get more information about what was happening inside her body.

“Panic,” Yard said. “[It’s] scary. There are all sorts of emotions. It was kind of a crazy time.”

There was a wait, a couple days of wondering, of hanging on the edge, of anticipating the ringing of the phone.

Then, an answer.

“‘You’re gonna be OK,’ is how she started,” Yard said of the doctor on the other end of the line. “’But you have stage 0 DCIS (ductal carcinoma in situ).’ I was like, ‘What does all this mean?’ I think my husband saw me getting emotional on the phone -- I’m getting emotional now -- so we found out it was stage 0 cancer, which is super early. Thank goodness.”

She hadn’t canceled the appointment. They had caught the cancer.