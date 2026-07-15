NHL announces home openers for 2026-27 season

NEW YORK -- The National Hockey League (NHL) announced today that the 2026-27 regular season, expanded to 84 games with the addition of two more divisional games per team, will open on Tuesday, Sept. 29, with an opening-night tripleheader broadcast on ESPN in the U.S. and a doubleheader on Sportsnet in Canada.

At 5 p.m. ET on ESPN, the Florida Panthers will face off against the defending Stanley Cup champion Carolina Hurricanes. Prior to the game, Carolina will raise its second championship banner at Lenovo Center.

At 7 p.m. ET on Sportsnet, the Montreal Canadiens visit the Toronto Maple Leafs in an Original Six contest at Scotiabank Arena.

Action continues on ESPN at 8 p.m. ET, when the New York Rangers face off against the Boston Bruins in another Original Six matchup at TD Garden.

At 10 p.m. ET on Sportsnet, the Vancouver Canucks clash with Pacific Division foes the Edmonton Oilers at Rogers Place.

Then, on ESPN at 10:30 p.m. ET, the Chicago Blackhawks will visit the Vegas Golden Knights in a Western Conference matchup at T-Mobile Arena.

The first night of 2026-27 action on TNT will be the following night, Wednesday, Sept. 30, a doubleheader featuring the Pittsburgh Penguins at the Philadelphia Flyers at 7:30 p.m. ET and the Los Angeles Kings visiting the Colorado Avalanche at 10 p.m. ET.

In addition, the League announced each team’s home opener, listed below.