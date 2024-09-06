NHL holds Partner Summit in Prince Edward Island

When the NHL entered into a multiyear North American partnership with Tourism Prince Edward Island in February, the goal was to showcase the province as a premier destination for recreational travel as well as a place corporations could host business meetings.

After the recent NHL Partner Summit held there, it's safe to say that was achieved.

The Partner Summit, "From the Crease to the Coast," was held at various venues throughout Charlottetown, Prince Edward Island, from Sept. 4-6 and featured NHL Commissioner Gary Bettman, along with other senior executives discussing growing fandom and engagement, branding, marketing and business opportunities, among other topics.

Nearly 140 guests and nearly 50 NHL partners attended the three-day summit, which included experiencing all Prince Edward Island has to offer for both leisure and work experiences.

"PEI is a potential convention spot for companies who are looking to host business meetings with a large audience," said Sophie Kotsopoulos, NHL vice president of partnership marketing. "There is so much to do here from food to golf to beach, to tourist attractions. Certainly, over the past three days, we have definitely given people across North America a glimpse of just how magical a spot it is."

Guests and NHL partners were able to experience the cuisine, culture, leisure activities and everything else that makes PEI attractive for tourism and businesses.

"Guests arrived Wednesday, had an incredible dinner overlooking the waterfront in downtown Charlottetown, and were welcomed in a reception that was attended by the honorable Dennis King, the premier of PEI," Kotsopoulos said.

As part of the partnership, fans had a chance to visit Tourism Prince Edward Island's All-Star Clubhouse at the 2024 NHL All Star Game in Toronto last season and learn about the province. There will also be a future NHL meeting in Prince Edward Island.

"When our Island's tourism industry was provided this opportunity, Tourism Prince Edward Island and the Government of Prince Edward Island recognized how huge this partnership could be," the Honorable Cory Deagle, Minister of Fisheries, Tourism, Sport and Culture said when the partnership was announced. "The NHL is a trusted organization with massive reach -- having millions of loyal NHL viewers seeing PEI. on their screens has exciting potential and the brand association with the NHL is a natural fit for our province. This collaboration not only strengthens our position as a premier tourism destination but also presents us with a platform to engage with the NHL's global fan base as Prince Edward Island looks to grow and strengthen our tourism brand."

During the Partner Summit, NHL Commissioner Bettman participated in a fireside chat with NHL on TNT analyst Anson Carter, and NHL senior executives led different panels.

Chief Marketing Officer & Senior Executive Vice President Heidi Browning talked about growing fandom, engagement and interest, and Chief Brand Officer & Senior Executive Vice President Brian Jennings and Chief Business Officer & Senior Executive Vice President Keith Wachtel discussed new initiatives in the season ahead that NHL partners can expect. Senior Vice President Laurie Kepron moderated a panel that discussed marketing challenges and opportunities.

Heather Moyse, a two-time Olympic gold medalist in bobsled, who was born in Summerside, Prince Edward Island, also served as a guest speaker.

"The Tourism PEI team recognized the influence the NHL brand could have in helping elevate and grow its visibility and awareness through the partnership," Kotsopoulos said. "We've been able to show how appealing it is for tourism and businesses."

In addition to networking and making connections, guests went to one of the leading golf courses in North America and had dinner on the beach.

"I think everyone left with a real appreciation for the beauty of the Island and with the excitement for the start of the season," Kotsopoulos said. "There are many ways to connect with the NHL. Partners left feeing motivated by our Partners' relationship network and the tools available to them."

Despite no NHL team playing in the province, it is still a big hockey market, and 35 NHL players born there have gone on to play in the League. Former defenseman Adam McQuaid, who was born in Charlottetown, won the Stanley Cup with the Boston Bruins in 2011.

"It certainly feels like PEI recognizes how compelling corporate partnerships are along with the NHL fan base," Kotsopoulos said. "The sights, sounds, and flavors of PEI were just magic."