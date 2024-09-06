NHL highlights health, participation initiatives at President's Council annual meeting

WASHINGTON – The President’s Council on Sports, Fitness and Nutrition put a spotlight Friday on how playing hockey can contribute to improving physical and mental health among adults and children across the United States.

Rob Wooley, the NHL vice president of legislative affairs and executive director of the NHL Foundation, and NHL Players’ Association executive director Marty Walsh participated in a panel discussion at the council’s annual meeting that highlighted programs that have helped grow participation in the sport such as the NHL’s Learn to Play and First Shift and the NHLPA’s Goals & Dreams fund.

“It’s an honor to be part of the President’s Council for Sports, Fitness and Nutrition,” Wooley said. “It’s an appropriate place for hockey to be. For many years, we didn’t really have a seat at the table and now we’re able to influence policy, we’re able to demonstrate the value of hockey in the overarching strategy to get kids healthy and active and here we are being able to have a voice at the table with other sports.”

Co-chaired by renowned chef Jose Andres and two-time WNBA most valuable player Elena Delle Donne, the council is a federal advisory committee that promotes physical activity and healthy eating across the country, regardless of background.

“We’ve created an historic partnership that brings together all the major sports leagues, that’s very huge, and also the players’ associations, all across the country with this simple goal to create stronger, healthier communities, especially for the American children,” Andres said in addressing the meeting via Zoom from Mexico City. “We are working with our partners to expand access to sports and physical activity and educate more Americans about the importance of good nutrition and how we can all live healthier lives.”