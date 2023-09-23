Melbourne soaks in ‘pretty awesome’ experience at NHL Global Fan Tour

MELBOURNE, Australia -- Two brothers stepped up to the bubble hockey tables, each wearing an Arizona Coyotes Kachina jersey. They faced off against members of those Coyotes, with 16-year-old Jackson Mitchell taking on Victor Soderstrom and 12-year-old Blake taking on Michael Carcone.

“It was really fun, a good experience,” Jackson said. “Never played it before.”

Blake said, “I’m not great at it. I think it was about 4-0, I lost. I’ve got to get better.”

They took on the Coyotes players on a beautiful Saturday afternoon on the plaza here outside Rod Laver Arena at the NHL Global Fan Tour, the League’s traveling fan festival. The free event, part of the 2023 NHL Global Series, was open to the public and they came in droves, wearing jerseys from every single one of the League’s 32 teams, participating in hockey-themed games and activities, such as the Stickhandling Challenge and Hardest Shot.

When the Coyotes players took to the bubble hockey tables, they drew a crowd.

“I tied it, it was 1-1,” Soderstrom said. “That was a long time ago, probably like five or six years ago [since] I played that. That was fun.”