Carter checks out koalas, kangaroos on special trip at Global Series

HEALESVILLE, Victoria, Australia – Dindi started to move. The 11.5-year-old koala had started out on a far branch, placidly eating eucalyptus leaves. Suddenly he stopped. He looked over the sea of faces watching him and he set out, after the tiny, supple leaves at the top of another branch, grabbing for them and munching. He crossed over one long branch, then another, unusual for a koala, an animal which can spend up to 20 hours a day sleeping.

It looked like he might come down to the ground, and so the group watching him stepped back, out of his enclosure, out of the way of the sharp claws that allow koalas to climb so readily. He remained up in the trees, though, and the group below left awed.

It was the moment that, among so many others, stuck with Anson Carter as he reflected on a once-in-a-lifetime day in the Yarra Valley of Australia, a region less than an hour from Melbourne and home not only to the Healesville Sanctuary, but a premier wine-growing region.

"So many highlights," Carter said. "I think being up close and personal with the koala. The kangaroos, too. I always pride myself on being an animal person, but seeing a kangaroo hoping along at full speed is kind of intimidating. They weren't going to do anything, but you just never know, they're wild animals. I thought I was going to have my 'Kangaroo Jack' moment and have to fight a kangaroo."