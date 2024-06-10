Young Panthers fan goes viral after Game 1 TV interview

In the video, White calls Game 1 a “monumental moment” in his life and says his been a fan since “day 1 of my birth” 13 years ago. Then the excitement hits overdrive as he screams into the microphone and hypes up other fans along the arena concourse.

"It was a surreal moment,” White told NHL.com about Game 1. “I couldn't believe it was happening. I didn't get to go to any Cup Final games last year but went to a bunch of games during the regular season."

The original video from NBC 6 reporter Giselle Espinales has over 190,000 views on social media and has been reposted countless times by various different accounts.

"I was walking around the lower-level concourse and being loud. And I had a sign that said, ‘Please put me on camera,’ and then then everything else fell into place. I was interviewed by a news station,” White said. "A bunch of my friends sent me the video like, 'Look Ethan, it was you!' and I just couldn't believe it blew up like that."

The Panthers will host the Edmonton Oilers in Game 2 on Monday (8 p.m. ET; ABC, ESPN+, SN, TVAS, CBC) to try and take a 2-0 series lead. And yes, White and his family have tickets to the game.

White has been playing hockey himself since he was six or seven years old and said the Panthers inspired him to pursue the sport after he saw an exciting win live.

"So, I went to a game with my uncle six or seven years ago, and it went to overtime and then to a shootout,” White explained. “Then [the Panthers] won. And then I turned to my dad, and I go, 'I want to play that' and he goes, 'Alrighty!' ”

While White won’t be eligible for the NHL Draft until 2029 or 2030, he said the ultimate goal is to lace up the skates at the highest level one day.

Until then, he’ll be cheering on his Panthers loud and proud … literally.

NHL.com staff writer David Satriano contributed to this report