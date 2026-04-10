NHL Foundations award $400,000 in grants for this season

NEW YORK – The National Hockey League’s charitable foundations, the NHL Foundation™ in the U.S. (NHL Foundation U.S., Inc.) and Canada (NHL Foundation Canada) support organizations that make a positive social impact and invest in best-in-class programs. This season, the NHL Foundations granted $400,000 to 13 best-in-class organizations in the U.S. and Canada.

The mission of the NHL Foundations is built on five key pillars: youth development, health and well-being, pathways to hockey, equal opportunity, and Operation Line Shift for military members.

In the U.S., these recipients each received a $25,000 grant from NHL Foundation U.S. to support their ongoing work: LiFEsport at The Ohio State University (youth development), CoachArt (health and well-being), The Team (pathways to hockey), Christopher & Dana Reeve Foundation (equal opportunity), and Warrior for Life Fund (Operation Line Shift). And earlier this season, NHL Foundation U.S. set its own record for fundraising in a single night by raising nearly $600,000.

In support of girls’ and women’s hockey, NHL Foundation U.S. Inc., in collaboration with Boston Fleet captain and Team USA Alternate Captain Megan Keller, will make a $100,000 donation to two organizations as part of its Empowerment Grant for Girls Hockey program, with NHL Foundation Ambassador and 2018 U.S. Olympic gold medalist Haley Skarupa serving as advisor to the grant. This marks the third Girls Hockey grant donated, following a grant to Hockey in New Jersey in February 2026 and a grant to Columbus Ice Hockey Club in February 2025.

NHL Foundation Canada awarded grants to five organizations that help strengthen communities and improve lives through hockey. These recipients each received a $25,000 grant: Boys & Girls Club Canada (youth development), Impact Society (health and well-being), Pathways to Education (pathways to hockey), Women of Colour Hockey Collective formerly known as Black Girl Hockey Club Canada (equal opportunity), and True Patriot Love (Operation Line Shift).

Leaguewide, NHL Club foundations invest nearly $100 million in their communities each season. This funding supports on-ice and ball hockey programs, access to hockey equipment, adaptive hockey programs across all six disciplines, community organizations, infrastructure, as well as schools and education initiatives.

To learn more, visit NHL.com/Foundation. To join the conversation, follow @NHLUnites.