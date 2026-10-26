Fantasy spin: Hellebuyck traded to Devils

Veteran rejoins top-five goalie rankings; New Jersey has nine players in top 200

Hellebuyck FANT spin
By Fantasy Hockey Staff
@NHLFantasy

NHL.com has complete fantasy hockey reaction to Connor Hellebuyck being traded to the New Jersey Devils. For more coverage, visit NHL.com/Fantasy.

Fantasy rank for Hellebuyck after trade

The New Jersey Devils acquired Connor Hellebuyck from the Winnipeg Jets on Oct. 23, and the veteran goalie looks to regain his past elite form with a change of scenery. Hellebuyck, who has not played a game this season while suspended by the Jets after not reporting to training camp, has rejoined the fantasy rankings and is among the top five goalies and top 40 overall players for the rest of the season.

The 33-year-old is a three-time Vezina Trophy winner (2020, 2024, 2025), won the Hart Trophy two seasons ago (2025) and led the United States to a gold medal at the 2026 Winter Olympics. Since 2022-23 (past five seasons), Hellebuyck ranked third in the NHL in wins (144), tied for first in save percentage (.916), second in goals-against average (2.43; minimum 130 games) and tied for second in shutouts (17) at the time of the trade.

Hellebuyck, who was the top-ranked goalie in standard fantasy category leagues during the 2024-25 season (career-best 47 wins, 2.00 GAA, .925 SV%, eight shutouts), is coming off his worst season in each of those categories; the Jets went from winning the Presidents’ Trophy in 2024-25 to missing the Stanley Cup Playoffs last season. That said, Hellebuyck has clear bounce-back potential with his new team upon shifting from the Central Division of the Western Conference (includes Colorado Avalanche, Dallas Stars, Minnesota Wild) to the Metropolitan Division in the Eastern Conference.

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Devils fantasy outlook after trade

The Hellebuyck trade addressed the Devils’ biggest weakness and gives them stability at the position with him under contract until the 2030-31 season. As part of the trade, the Devils moved goalie Nico Daws to Winnipeg and are likely to shift Jake Allen to a clear backup role once Hellebuyck makes his debut.

The tandem of Hellebuyck and Allen could become a strength of the team; they are ranked in NHL.com’s top 10 tandems for the rest of the season. The Devils, as a team, are allowing the fourth-fewest shots on goal per game (23.9) but ranked 24th in team save percentage prior to the trade (.876).

Including Hellebuyck, the Devils had nine players in NHL.com's top 200 rankings following the trade:

20. Jack Hughes, F, NJD
39. Connor Hellebuyck, G, NJD
57. Jesper Bratt, F, NJD
67. Nico Hischier, F, NJD
102. Timo Meier, F, NJD
117. Luke Evangelista, F, NJD
159. Dougie Hamilton, D, NJD
170. Arseny Gritsyuk, F, NJD
195. Luke Hughes, D, NJD

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EDGE stats insights on Hellebuyck, Devils

Hellebuyck's elite advanced metrics solidify New Jersey's status as a contender for the Metropolitan Division title and Stanley Cup. Since the start of the puck and player tracking era (2021-22), Hellebuyck leads the NHL in quality starts (195; starts with greater than .900 SV%). During Hellebuyck's MVP season in 2024-25, he ranked fourth in high-danger save percentage (.848).

The Devils, who missed the playoffs last season, led the League in 5-on-5 shot attempts percentage (59.6 percent) and were tied for sixth in offensive zone time percentage (42.7 percent) this season at the time of the Hellebuyck trade. If New Jersey’s top forward, Jack Hughes, can stay healthy for a full season, Hellebuyck gives the Devils a chance to win multiple postseason rounds for the first time since last reaching the Stanley Cup Final in 2011-12.

Read more: EDGE stats impact of Hellebuyck trade

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