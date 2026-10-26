NHL On Tap: Matthews can set record with surging Maple Leafs

Rangers cooking at home

The New York Rangers can move within one of the longest season-opening home winning streak in their history when they host the Los Angeles Kings (7 p.m. ET; ABTV, NHLN, MSG, TVAS). The Rangers (7-5-1) have won their first six games at Madison Square Garden this season. They won their first eight games there to begin the 1990-91 season. New York’s success at home has been important because it is 1-5-1 on the road, including five straight losses (0-4-1). The Kings (2-5-2) continue a five-game road trip in which they are 2-1-0 so far.

Laviolette can climb wins list in MSG return

Kings coach Peter Laviolette can tie Ken Hitchcock for sixth in NHL history with his 849th career win. Laviolette will return to Madison Square Garden for the first time since being fired by the Rangers following the 2024-25 season. He was 94-59-11 in two seasons with New York, including a trip to the 2024 Eastern Conference Final. It will also be Artemi Panarin’s second visit to Madison Square Garden since the Rangers traded him to the Kings on Feb. 4. He had an assist for Los Angeles in a 4-1 victory on March 16.

Draisaitl and McDavid streaking

Leon Draisaitl can extend his multigoal game streak to four, and Connor McDavid can push his season-opening point streak to 12 games for the Edmonton Oilers, who host the Detroit Red Wings (9:30 p.m. ET; TVAS, SN+, DSN). Draisaitl has a six-game goal streak overall (nine goals) and is second in the NHL with 12 goals this season, including two in each of his psst three games. He would match Wayne Gretzky (four games in 1984-85) for the second longest multigoal game streak in Oilers history behind McDavid (five in 2022-23). McDavid has a League-leading 33 points (eight goals, 25 assists) in his first 11 games. Edmonton (8-2-1) has won two of its first three of a five-game homestand. Detroit (4-4-3) wraps up a four-game road trip (1-1-1). The Red Wings had a six-game point streak (3-0-3) end with a 4-1 at Calgary on Saturday.