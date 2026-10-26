There are three games on the NHL schedule Monday, including one televised nationally in the United Staes and one in Canada. Here are five things to watch today, along with the complete game schedule.
NHL On Tap: Matthews can set record with surging Maple Leafs
Flames seek fourth straight win; Rangers look to stay perfect at home
© Kevin Sousa/NHLI via Getty Images
Matthews chasing 800
Auston Matthews can reach 800 points in the fewest games in Toronto Maple Leafs history when they visit the Calgary Flames on “Monday Night Hockey” (8:30 p.m. ET; SN+). The Maple Leafs captain scored in their 7-2 win against the Edmonton Oilers in the opener of a four-game road trip to increase his career total to 799 points (437 goals, 362 assists) in 702 games. Darryl Sittler holds the franchise record by getting his 800th point in his 742nd game on Nov. 15, 1980. Matthews, who had points in each of his first five road games this season (10 points; five goals, five assists), can also reach 800 points in the second fewest games by a U.S.-born player (Pat LaFontaine, 664).
Flames and Maple Leafs burning up
Calgary (4-6-0) will try for its fourth consecutive win, and Toronto (7-4-2) will seek its fifth in a row. The Flames have won four of their past five games following a 0-5-0 start. Goalie Devin Cooley has started the past three games, going 3-0-0 with a 1.33 goals-against average and .962 save percentage. Flames forwards Joel Farabee (two goals, four assists), Morgan Frost (one goal, four assists), Matt Coronato (one goal, four assists) and Matvei Gridin (two goals, two assists) each have four-game point streaks. Forwards William Nylander (three goals, three assists) and Kirill Marchenko (two goals, three assists) have four-game point streaks for the Maple Leafs. This will be Toronto’s final visit to Scotiabank Saddledome; it will close after this season and Calgary will move into its new home, Scotia Place.
Rangers cooking at home
The New York Rangers can move within one of the longest season-opening home winning streak in their history when they host the Los Angeles Kings (7 p.m. ET; ABTV, NHLN, MSG, TVAS). The Rangers (7-5-1) have won their first six games at Madison Square Garden this season. They won their first eight games there to begin the 1990-91 season. New York’s success at home has been important because it is 1-5-1 on the road, including five straight losses (0-4-1). The Kings (2-5-2) continue a five-game road trip in which they are 2-1-0 so far.
Laviolette can climb wins list in MSG return
Kings coach Peter Laviolette can tie Ken Hitchcock for sixth in NHL history with his 849th career win. Laviolette will return to Madison Square Garden for the first time since being fired by the Rangers following the 2024-25 season. He was 94-59-11 in two seasons with New York, including a trip to the 2024 Eastern Conference Final. It will also be Artemi Panarin’s second visit to Madison Square Garden since the Rangers traded him to the Kings on Feb. 4. He had an assist for Los Angeles in a 4-1 victory on March 16.
Draisaitl and McDavid streaking
Leon Draisaitl can extend his multigoal game streak to four, and Connor McDavid can push his season-opening point streak to 12 games for the Edmonton Oilers, who host the Detroit Red Wings (9:30 p.m. ET; TVAS, SN+, DSN). Draisaitl has a six-game goal streak overall (nine goals) and is second in the NHL with 12 goals this season, including two in each of his psst three games. He would match Wayne Gretzky (four games in 1984-85) for the second longest multigoal game streak in Oilers history behind McDavid (five in 2022-23). McDavid has a League-leading 33 points (eight goals, 25 assists) in his first 11 games. Edmonton (8-2-1) has won two of its first three of a five-game homestand. Detroit (4-4-3) wraps up a four-game road trip (1-1-1). The Red Wings had a six-game point streak (3-0-3) end with a 4-1 at Calgary on Saturday.
The schedule
Los Angeles Kings at New York Rangers (7 p.m. ET; ABTV, NHLN, MSG, TVAS)
Toronto Maple Leafs at Calgary Flames (8:30 p.m. ET; SN+)
Detroit Red Wings at Edmonton Oilers (9:30 p.m. ET; TVAS, SN+, DSN)