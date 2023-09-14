Fantasy hockey defenseman point projections

Latest News

season preview podcasts

NHL.com has projected the defenseman point totals for fantasy hockey in the 2023-24 season.

*NOTES: These fantasy projections (for 82-game season) have been quantified based on factors including but not limited to past performance in the regular season and Stanley Cup Playoffs, projected defense pairs, power-play usage, injury history or concern, sleeper upside, anticipated regression or bounce-back candidacy, age, contract status and overall upside for this season. The below totals are safe point estimates, do not indicate each player's ceiling or floor and should be used as a basis for decision-making in all fantasy leagues, especially points-only formats.

*The order of projected point totals (highest to lowest) differs from NHL.com's fantasy top 250 rankings because the latter list takes standard peripheral categories into account. Injuries could affect whether a player meets or comes close to his point projection. These projections are a collaborative effort by Pete Jensen and Anna Dua.

Erik Karlsson, D, PIT: 86
Cale Makar, D, COL: 82
Adam Fox, D, NYR: 81
Dougie Hamilton, D, NJD: 80
Quinn Hughes, D, VAN: 80
Rasmus Dahlin, D, BUF: 76
Miro Heiskanen, D, DAL: 75
Roman Josi, D, NSH: 71
John Carlson, D, WSH: 69
Josh Morrissey, D, WPG: 68
Charlie McAvoy, D, BOS: 64
Brent Burns, D, CAR: 64
Victor Hedman, D, TBL: 64
Seth Jones, D, CHI: 62
Evan Bouchard, D, EDM: 62
Kris Letang, D, PIT: 62
Vince Dunn, D, SEA: 62
Mikhail Sergachev, D, TBL: 62
Brandon Montour, D, FLA: 61
Devon Toews, D, COL: 60
Zach Werenski, D, CBJ: 58
Noah Dobson, D, NYI: 57
Drew Doughty, D, LAK: 56
Morgan Rielly, D, TOR: 55
Alex Pietrangelo, D, VGK: 55
Shea Theodore, D, VGK: 54
Moritz Seider, D, DET: 52
Rasmus Andersson, D, CGY: 51
Hampus Lindholm, D, BOS: 50
Justin Faulk, D, STL: 50
Jakob Chychrun, D, OTT: 48
Aaron Ekblad, D, FLA: 47
Luke Hughes, D, NJD: 46
Cam Fowler, D, ANA: 45
Darnell Nurse, D, EDM: 45
Thomas Chabot, D, OTT: 45
Owen Power, D, BUF: 44
Bowen Byram, D, COL: 44
Gustav Forsling, D, FLA: 44
Sean Durzi, D, ARI: 43
Tyson Barrie, D, NSH: 43
Torey Krug, D, STL: 43
Shayne Gostisbehere, D, DET: 42
Mike Matheson, D, MTL: 42
Sean Walker, D, PHI: 42
Ryan Pulock, D, NYI: 41
K'Andre Miller, D, NYR: 41
Justin Schultz, D, SEA: 41
MacKenzie Weegar, D, CGY: 40
Damon Severson, D, CBJ: 40
Mattias Ekholm, D, EDM: 40
Jake Sanderson, D, OTT: 40
John Klingberg, D, TOR: 40
Rasmus Sandin, D, WSH: 40
Brandt Clarke, D, LAK: 39
Brady Skjei, D, CAR: 39
Esa Lindell, D, DAL: 39
Jeff Petry, D, DET: 39
Jamie Drysdale, D, ANA: 38
Juuso Valimaki, D, ARI: 38
Noah Hanifin, D, CGY: 38
Samuel Girard, D, COL: 38
Jared Spurgeon, D, MIN: 38
Cam York, D, PHI: 38
Mario Ferraro, D, SJS: 38
Dmitry Orlov, D, CAR: 37
Calen Addison, D, MIN: 37
Filip Hronek, D, VAN: 36
JJ Moser, D, ARI: 35
Matt Grzelcyk, D, BOS: 35
Adam Larsson, D, SEA: 35
Nick Perbix, D, TBL: 35
Mark Giordano, D, TOR: 35
Neal Pionk, D, WPG: 35
Ivan Provorov, D, CBJ: 34
Ryan Graves, D, PIT: 34
Adam Boqvist, D, CBJ: 30
Marc-Edouard Vlasic, D, SJS: 30

Pavel Mintyukov, D, ANA: N/A
Olen Zellweger, D, ANA: N/A
Listen: NHL Fantasy on Ice podcast