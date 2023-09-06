Fantasy spin: NHL free agent signings

Tarasenko, Korpisalo to Senators

The Ottawa Senators have signed wing Vladimir Tarasenko to a one-year contract and goalie Joonas Korpisalo to a five-year contract. The moves significantly boost one of the NHL's most promising young teams and their chances of making the Stanley Cup Playoffs this season.

Tarasenko has similar fantasy upside to his time with the New York Rangers last season with a chance to play with a high-scoring center in Tim Stützle or Josh Norris and potentially with elite left wing Brady Tkachuk on the opposite wing. Korpisalo could be the clear starter for the Senators, regains value from the addition of Tarasenko after they previously traded wing Alex DeBrincat to the Detroit Red Wings and gives Ottawa six players in the top 120 overall (Tkachuk, Stützle, Claude Giroux, Norris, Korpisalo, Jakob Chychrun).

Tarasenko has had six seasons of at least 33 goals and is only one season removed from his highest point total (82 in 75 games with St. Louis Blues in 2021-22). Tarasenko won the Stanley Cup with the Blues in 2019 and had 25 points (11 goals, 14 assists) in 38 games with the Rangers last regular season and playoffs combined.

Korpisalo was 7-3-1 with a .921 save percentage and one shutout in 11 regular-season games after being acquired by the Los Angeles Kings from the Columbus Blue Jackets last season and could see his fantasy ceiling drastically increase considering he was a backup or in a timeshare tandem for his entire career with the Blue Jackets. Korpisalo had a .913 save percentage in 28 games last season for Columbus, which allowed the second-most shots on goal per game (35.4) in the NHL.

Tarasenko and Korpisalo also further improve Ottawa's fantasy appeal in keeper and dynasty leagues with a better supporting cast than last season around their talented 26-and-under core of forwards Tkachuk, Stützle, Norris, wing Drake Batherson, center Shane Pinto and defensemen Chychrun, Thomas Chabot and breakout candidate Jake Sanderson.

Range to target Tarasenko in fantasy drafts: Top 75 overall

Range to target Korpisalo in fantasy drafts: Top 100 overall; top 15 goalies