Fantasy spin: NHL free agent signings

NHL.com has the fantasy hockey spins on the biggest free agent signings for the 2023-24 season.
Tarasenko, Korpisalo boost Senators; upside of Bertuzzi, others with new teams
Tarasenko, Korpisalo to Senators
The Ottawa Senators have signed wing Vladimir Tarasenko to a one-year contract and goalie Joonas Korpisalo to a five-year contract. The moves significantly boost one of the NHL's most promising young teams and their chances of making the Stanley Cup Playoffs this season.
Tarasenko has similar fantasy upside to his time with the New York Rangers last season with a chance to play with a high-scoring center in Tim Stützle or Josh Norris and potentially with elite left wing Brady Tkachuk on the opposite wing. Korpisalo could be the clear starter for the Senators, regains value from the addition of Tarasenko after they previously traded wing Alex DeBrincat to the Detroit Red Wings and gives Ottawa six players in the top 120 overall (Tkachuk, Stützle, Claude Giroux, Norris, Korpisalo, Jakob Chychrun).
Tarasenko has had six seasons of at least 33 goals and is only one season removed from his highest point total (82 in 75 games with St. Louis Blues in 2021-22). Tarasenko won the Stanley Cup with the Blues in 2019 and had 25 points (11 goals, 14 assists) in 38 games with the Rangers last regular season and playoffs combined.
Korpisalo was 7-3-1 with a .921 save percentage and one shutout in 11 regular-season games after being acquired by the Los Angeles Kings from the Columbus Blue Jackets last season and could see his fantasy ceiling drastically increase considering he was a backup or in a timeshare tandem for his entire career with the Blue Jackets. Korpisalo had a .913 save percentage in 28 games last season for Columbus, which allowed the second-most shots on goal per game (35.4) in the NHL.
Tarasenko and Korpisalo also further improve Ottawa's fantasy appeal in keeper and dynasty leagues with a better supporting cast than last season around their talented 26-and-under core of forwards Tkachuk, Stützle, Norris, wing Drake Batherson, center Shane Pinto and defensemen Chychrun, Thomas Chabot and breakout candidate Jake Sanderson.
Range to target Tarasenko in fantasy drafts: Top 75 overall
Range to target Korpisalo in fantasy drafts: Top 100 overall; top 15 goalies
Bertuzzi to Maple Leafs
The Toronto Maple Leafs have signed wing Tyler Bertuzzi to a one-year contract, giving him prime fantasy appeal if he lands in their potent top six. Bertuzzi, who plays mostly left wing, will compete with rookie Matthew Knies and fellow free agent signing Max Domi for top-line minutes and is likely to bring exposure to an elite center in either Auston Matthews or John Tavares.
Bertuzzi was a standout in his first Stanley Cup Playoffs with the Boston Bruins last season; he had 10 points (five goals, five assists), six on the power play, in seven games and was nearly a point-per-game player (NHL career-high 62 in 68 games) for the Detroit Red Wings in 2021-22. He brings added fantasy value in leagues that count hits (54 in 50 games last season).
Range to target Bertuzzi in fantasy drafts: Top 100 overall
O'Reilly to Predators
The Nashville Predators have signed center Ryan O'Reilly to a four-year contract, making him their likely No. 1 center for this season. O'Reilly had 20 points in 24 games (regular season and playoffs combined) in mostly a top-six role for the Toronto Maple Leafs and could be a top 100 overall player if he plays on a line with high-scoring left wing Filip Forsberg and on the first power play with elite defenseman Roman Josi.
O'Reilly's best season came in 2018-19, when he had an NHL career-high 77 points (28 goals, 49 assists) with the St. Louis Blues and won the Conn Smythe Trophy for most valuable player of the Stanley Cup Playoffs (23 points in 26 games).
Range to target O'Reilly in fantasy drafts: Top 125-150 overall
Wheeler to Rangers
The New York Rangers have signed forward Blake Wheeler to a one-year contract, giving him bounce-back fantasy potential in their potent offense. Wheeler, who has played wing for most of his career but also has experience filling in at center, could play on a line with elite center Mika Zibanejad or on the second unit with Vincent Trocheck and likely the second power play. Wheeler ranks 10th among NHL active players in career points (922 in 1,118 games).
Range to target Wheeler in fantasy drafts: Top 125-150 overall
Duchene to Stars
The Dallas Stars have signed forward Matt Duchene to a one-year contract, giving him renewed upside with exposure to their elite talent and boosting their Stanley Cup futures appeal. Duchene, who's likely to play in the middle-six forward group and second power play, is a three-time 30-goal scorer who showcased his high ceiling in 2021-22, when he had an NHL career-high 86 points (43 goals, 43 assists) in 78 games with the Nashville Predators.
Range to target Duchene in fantasy drafts: Top 125-150 overall
Other players with fantasy upside on new teams: Max Pacioretty, F, WSH; Dmitry Orlov, D, CAR; Cam Talbot, G, LAK; Connor Brown, F, EDM; John Klingberg, D, TOR; Jonathan Drouin, F, COL