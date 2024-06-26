NHL, Fanatics unveil uniforms for 2024-25 season

LAS VEGAS -- The NHL and Fanatics debuted the Authentic Pro NHL on-ice uniforms for the 2024-25 season on Wednesday. 

And though most players will have to wait until next season to put them on their backs, several NHL superstars have already checked out their new threads and the reviews are great.
  
“Fanatics did a great job designing these jerseys,” Toronto Maple Leafs center Auston Matthews said. “They feel comfortable and look breathable, which is important during games. Any little detail that can help us perform at our best makes a difference.”

Fanatics has designed and manufactured performance and training apparel for the NHL’s players, coaches and team staff since 2018. Last year, the NHL and Fanatics announced an expanded partnership which, beginning next season, sees Fanatics become the official outfitter of the NHL’s on-ice uniforms for the next 10 seasons. The new uniforms are being manufactured by Quebec-based SP Apparel, the same company whose elite craftsmanship has provided the NHL’s on-ice uniforms for nearly 50 years. 

“NHL uniforms are considered by many to be the best in sports, and the history, tradition and respect that goes with our NHL sweaters is paramount to both the NHL and Fanatics,” NHL Commissioner Gary Bettman said.  “Fanatics listened to our players and clubs, and preserved the quality, performance and design of our uniforms to serve our world-class athletes. We have a shared commitment with Fanatics to serving our players and fans, and we are proud of what Fanatics has delivered to our new uniforms.”

In addition to Matthews, Connor McDavid of the Edmonton Oilers, Aleksander Barkov and Matthew Tkachuk of the Florida Panthers, Nikita Kucherov and Steven Stamkos of the Tampa Bay Lightning, Brady Tkachuk of the Ottawa Senators, and many more NHL players were able to see and try on the new uniforms. 

During the visits, the players were happy to see Fanatics kept the base construction similar to what they were comfortable playing in. Fanatics also made some slight design and performance adjustments at the suggestion of players.  

One of those changes was an additional layer of fabric inside the lower sleeve to enhance uniform durability intended to reduce material wear from sustained friction against the boards. 

There is also new shoulder fabrics replacing the debossed pattern fabric used on the shoulders of the prior NHL jersey, a new NHL Shield execution on the front neck of the jersey which includes a special hologram finish, and Fanatics branding embroidered on the back neck of jerseys. 

“I couldn’t be prouder to unveil the first-ever Fanatics branded NHL uniforms,” Fanatics CEO Michael Rubin said. “These jerseys were meticulously crafted in lockstep with NHL players, the NHLPA, equipment managers, teams and the NHL. Their feedback on what they were looking for in their next uniform completely drove our design, which was validated when we went back to all 32 teams during the past season to the show players and the reaction was overwhelmingly positive. We’re excited to debut the jersey we’ve developed that will not only be worn by the best hockey players in the world, but also, for the first time in a decade, these same jerseys can be purchased by the NHL’s passionate fans as well.”

The new jerseys will be worn by the players selected in the 2024 Upper Deck NHL Draft, which starts with the first round on Friday at Sphere (7 p.m. ET; ESPN, ESPN+, SN, TVAS), and rounds 2-7 on Saturday (11:30 a.m. ET; ESPN+, NHLN, SN, SN1).

“Our firm intention is to maintain our uniforms as the best uniforms in all of sports, and we are in good hands with Fanatics, said Brian Jennings, NHL chief branding officer and senior executive vice president. “We’re excited to unveil our new uniforms and showcase Fanatics’ design capabilities when we unveil the uniforms for next season’s marquee events, including the Winter Classic, Stadium Series and 4 Nations Face-Off. With Fanatics as both the official outfitter of our on-ice uniforms and the engine behind our e-commerce and retail operations, licensed fan merchandise and performance gear, we can serve our players and fans better than ever before.”

When the jerseys are available via retail in September, fans, for the first time in a decade, will be able to purchase the authentic on-ice jersey, the identical jersey made in Canada and worn by their favorite teams and players every game. In fact, fans will be able to shop four distinct Fanatics jersey categories -- Authentic Pro, Premium (equivalent to the highest level of retail jersey that exists now), Breakaway (the existing Fanatics fan jersey) and a new retail version of the practice jersey.

“From very early in this process, Fanatics has kept their commitment to partnering with the players in the transition to the new on-ice jersey,” said NHLPA Executive Director Marty Walsh. “I am very thankful to Michael Rubin and the staff in Fanatics’ hockey department for taking the time and expense to travel to NHL rinks to get players’ first-hand input on the fit and feel of their most iconic piece of equipment.”

Vancouver Canucks defenseman Quinn Hughes, one of the players to get an early look at the jerseys, perhaps summed it up best.

“I love the jerseys,” Hughes said. “The Canucks logo really pops on them, and the fabric feels airy and breathable. They’re really just beautiful jerseys.”

