NHL, Fanatics unveil uniforms for 2024-25 season

LAS VEGAS -- The NHL and Fanatics debuted the Authentic Pro NHL on-ice uniforms for the 2024-25 season on Wednesday.

And though most players will have to wait until next season to put them on their backs, several NHL superstars have already checked out their new threads and the reviews are great.



“Fanatics did a great job designing these jerseys,” Toronto Maple Leafs center Auston Matthews said. “They feel comfortable and look breathable, which is important during games. Any little detail that can help us perform at our best makes a difference.”

Fanatics has designed and manufactured performance and training apparel for the NHL’s players, coaches and team staff since 2018. Last year, the NHL and Fanatics announced an expanded partnership which, beginning next season, sees Fanatics become the official outfitter of the NHL’s on-ice uniforms for the next 10 seasons. The new uniforms are being manufactured by Quebec-based SP Apparel, the same company whose elite craftsmanship has provided the NHL’s on-ice uniforms for nearly 50 years.

“NHL uniforms are considered by many to be the best in sports, and the history, tradition and respect that goes with our NHL sweaters is paramount to both the NHL and Fanatics,” NHL Commissioner Gary Bettman said. “Fanatics listened to our players and clubs, and preserved the quality, performance and design of our uniforms to serve our world-class athletes. We have a shared commitment with Fanatics to serving our players and fans, and we are proud of what Fanatics has delivered to our new uniforms.”