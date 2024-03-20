Mailbag: Possible rule changes, Markstrom's future

Any serious talk [at the General Managers meetings] about revamping 3-on-3 overtime. Making it 10 minutes? Trying to prevent the possession game by regrouping in the neutral zone? -- @GabeML30

As expected, 3-on-3 overtime was discussed Monday in one of the breakout groups that featured eight general managers and it was again a topic in the big room discussion of all the GMs and NHL executives on Tuesday. But the consensus is to leave well enough alone. Nicholas J. Cotsonika covered that in this column.

To reiterate from the column, entering Tuesday, 69.6 percent of games that have gone to overtime have ended in overtime this season (158 of 227). That's on pace for the highest percentage of overtime games ending in overtime since the NHL adopted the shootout in 2005-06. The record is 68.5 percent, which was set last season (207 of 302). It's quite clear that 3-on-3 overtime and the way it is played is working and the general managers don't want to tinker with overtime for fear of unintended consequences. If you prohibit the regroup by not allowing teams to bring the puck back across the red line after crossing it on the attack it could create more whistles and ruin the flow. It could lead to the need for video review to determine if the puck did or did not cross the red line. Those are just some of the issues that were outlined by the general managers.

There was some discussion about extending overtime to seven minutes, similar to the ECHL, but that doesn't seem to have any traction at this point.