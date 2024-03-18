NHL general managers discuss, endorse OT format at meetings

The general managers discussed the issue at their annual one-day meeting in November, which helps set the agenda for this meeting.

"I think everybody wants to see more track meets," New Jersey Devils GM Tom Fitzgerald said. "It's more exciting."

OK, but how do you get more track meets? How do you do it without generating more stoppages, interrupting the action you're trying to encourage?

Do you prohibit the puck from going back over the red line once it has crossed it?

"All of a sudden, now I've got the puck at center ice, and you come and poke it," Dallas Stars GM Jim Nill said. "Did it go over the line? Did it not go over the line? Do we have a video replay on that? It just opens up a can of worms."

Do you make a team shoot the puck in a certain amount of time?

"Now we're going to have another clock?" Nill said. "It's not worth it."

And how would that work, anyway? Does the clock start once a team has possession? Once it has possession within the red line? The blue line? (Let's not even get into how you define possession in this context.) Does the clock reset with a shot on goal? A shot attempt?

The ECHL uses a seven-minute OT, and the teams don't change ends. Do you adopt one or both of those ideas?

Or do you appreciate what you have already?

"Overall, the games are exciting in overtimes," said Nill, whose team has eight OT wins, tied with the Detroit Red Wings for most in the NHL. "Yes, there's going to be a few instances where teams control the puck a lot, but there's a little bit of suspense with that too.

"You know they're going to do something eventually, and everybody's kind of waiting. Teams get tired. It just takes just a bad pass, a fumbled play, a bounce, a bad shot that misses the net, and game on."