Here is the Oct. 11 edition of the weekly NHL.com mailbag, where we answer your questions asked on X. Send your question to @drosennhl and @NHLdotcom, and tag it with #OvertheBoards.
Mailbag: Johansen giving Avalanche center depth, NHL 'ManningCast'
NHL.com's Dan Rosen answers weekly questions
Have the Avalanche found their Nazem Kadri replacement with Jonathan Drouin? Is this team primed to win another Cup? If Gabriel Landeskog comes back early, where does he fit in? -- @theashcity
I don't think it's Drouin, but it may be Ryan Johansen. He will be the No. 2 center behind Nathan MacKinnon to start the season, which begins for Colorado against the Los Angeles Kings at Crypto.com Arena on Wednesday (10 p.m. ET; MAX, TNT). That was Kadri's role when the Avalanche won the Stanley Cup in 2022. He starred in that role, with 87 points (28 goals, 59 assists) in 71 games during the regular season (1.23 points per game) and 15 points (seven goals, eight assists) in 16 games during the Stanley Cup Playoffs. The Avalanche were missing that last season when J.T. Compher was in the second spot on the depth chart behind MacKinnon and had 52 points (17 goals, 35 assists) in 82 games (0.63 points per game) and two points (one goal, one assist) in seven games in the playoffs, a seven-game loss to the Seattle Kraken in the Western Conference First Round. It didn't help that Landeskog didn't play last season because of a knee injury.
Johansen, if healthy, can be a potential 65-point player, if not better. He had 63 points in 79 games with the Nashville Predators in 2021-22 but was limited to 28 points (12 goals, 16 assists) in 55 games last season because of a skate cut to his leg. If he finds the right linemates, potentially Artturi Lehkonen and Valeri Nichushkin, his numbers could soar. They might not approach what Kadri put up in 2021-22, but it's still solid production for a No. 2 center, especially one playing behind MacKinnon, who could have 120 points.
Drouin, though, could help to make up some of what the Avalanche again won't have in Landeskog, who will miss his second full season recovering from knee surgery. There has been zero talk that I have heard of Landeskog recovering in time to play this season. Drouin can be impactful offensively if he can stay healthy and rediscover the chemistry he had with MacKinnon when they played together for Halifax in the Quebec Major Junior Hockey League. If Johansen can give the Avalanche 65 points and Drouin can produce in the 50s, it'll be an offensive boost for a team that averaged 3.34 goals per game last season, down from 3.76 per game in 2021-22.
I get teams like Pittsburgh and Washington not rebuilding due to promises made to legends. But a team like the Blues, I feel it's time. Is this a last stand for that core? -- @punmasterrifkin
It's hard to say because the core in St. Louis has been changing since it won the Stanley Cup in 2019. Forwards Ryan O'Reilly, Vladimir Tarasenko and Ivan Barbashev were traded last season. That was the sign of the last stand for the championship core. But forward David Perron left via free agency before last season to sign with the Detroit Red Wings, defenseman Alex Pietrangelo signed with the Vegas Golden Knights after the 2019-20 season, forward Jaden Schwartz and defenseman Vince Dunnwent to the Seattle Kraken after the 2020-21 season, defenseman Joel Edmundson was traded to the Carolina Hurricanes after winning the Cup in 2019 and forward Alexander Steen retired in 2020. They all were part of that championship core too. It's been an ongoing evolution in St. Louis.
Forwards Robert Thomas and Jordan Kyrou have been elevated and have bigger roles than they had four years ago. Forward Brayden Schenn now is captain. Jordan Binnington remains in net. But the core has been changing through the years, so it's not the last stand for the Blues' current core. Kyrou, Thomas, Schenn, forwards Kevin Hayes, Brandon Saad and Pavel Buchnevich, defensemen Justin Faulk, Torey Krug, Colton Parayko, Nick Leddy and Binnington all are signed through at least the 2024-25 season, many for longer. The Blues believe they still are built to win now. They believe in the core they have. There will be more changes if it doesn't work out, but in that situation my guess is the Blues first will look to make changes behind the bench.
There's talk of NHL expansion. Are the cities under consideration Houston and Salt Lake City? The League is going well now, do you think further expansion is a good idea? -- @mbbrennan
Houston. Salt Lake City. Atlanta. Quebec City. Maybe more. But there's only talk at the very basic level. There is no action or need to act now. NHL Commissioner Gary Bettman was clear on the expansion issue when he spoke to the media following the Board of Governors meeting in New York City last week, saying the League continues to receive "expressions of interest" in expansion but it's not something the League actively is exploring at the moment and it is not an agenda item for the BOG. Asked what could change that, the Commissioner said, "If somebody came in and said we have a building, this is our market, this is our ownership group, we'd really like to go, then we'll take a look at it and decide whether or not we're inclined to expand at this point in time."
The expansion fee went from $500 million when the Vegas Golden Knights joined the NHL in 2017-18 to $650 million for the Seattle Kraken in 2021-22. Asked what it would be if the NHL does explore another round of expansion, Commissioner Bettman simply said, "A lot." He then noted that NHL franchise values "have historically been undervalued, but if you look at what's been going on in terms of franchise values they've been increasing pretty dramatically." The Ottawa Senators just sold to Michael Andlauer for almost $1 billion, according to media reports.
The talent pool available to the NHL continues to grow as development of players continues to become more sophisticated. Adding another team or two down the road won't drain the talent pool. Plus the finances likely will dictate the process anyway, and there's no way you, me or anyone can ignore the importance of that for any business.
How optimistic are you on the Coyotes taking a step forward this year? Do they finally have enough pieces to make a wild card push? -- @Meatball\Sauce\
I'm optimistic that the Arizona Coyotes will improve and be in the playoff race in the Central Division and Western Conference. And yes, that's a step forward. I don't think they're a playoff team, not yet at least, but they're trending in that direction. They're not at the level of the Avalanche, Dallas Stars or Minnesota Wild, but they're no longer far behind the Blues, Winnipeg Jets and Predators and they are ahead of the Chicago Blackhawks. I spoke with defenseman J.J. Moser and forward Clayton Keller at separate times during the offseason and each said they're optimistic about the direction the Coyotes are going and it boils down to the young players they've added that have started to make an impact, the stability they have in the front office and the continuity in the coaching staff. General manager Bill Armstrong, coach Andre Tourigny and members of his coaching staff all signed contracts to remain in place during the offseason. It's been too long since the Coyotes have had this kind of consistent leadership. They also added stability to the roster by signing forwards Alex Kerfoot, Nick Bjugstad and Jason Zucker, and defenseman Matt Dumba. They're building a foundation around Keller, forwards Barrett Hayton, Nick Schmaltz, Lawson Crouse, and defenseman Juuso Valimaki. Forwards Dylan Guenther and Logan Cooley are the next generation coming, ready to make an impact this season. The Coyotes made seven picks in the first three rounds of the 2022 NHL Draft and the 2023 NHL Draft, including a combined five in the first round. They have seven more picks in the first three rounds of each of the next two drafts. They're getting better and better. The foundation is getting stronger, the depth greater. There's reason for optimism about the product the Coyotes are going to put on the ice.
NHL "ManningCast." Who are your top five guys? -- @seanoconnor77
Great question, referring to ESPN's successful "ManningCast" during "Monday Night Football" with Peyton and Eli Manning. I love it if I'm not fully invested in the game. So here's my list for the NHL in no particular order:
Kevin Weekes: He's bursting with personality. His X (Twitter) account is a must-follow for NHL fans. He's been great on NHL Network for a long time, always honest, opinionated and energetic. He brings that to ESPN too. He loves to have fun. And he has great contacts throughout the NHL so he could land some good guests too.
Kevin Bieksa: He brings personality and hockey IQ to Sportsnet. The former defenseman knows the game well and talks the game better. He's brash, opinionated, funny, witty and great off the cuff. He'd be a laugh riot while making viewers smarter about the game.
Colby Armstrong: The former forward is underrated for his analysis and his comedic timing. He's another one who loves to have fun, takes the game seriously but not too seriously, and has a lot of stories, particularly from his time in the American Hockey League, which would be great drop-ins during lulls in games.
Chris Pronger: Outside the box here because the Hall of Fame defenseman is not involved in the game anymore, but few former players are as honest and opinionated as Pronger. Here's a guy who tells it like it is. He's smart and he knows it, and that's a good thing. He may play better as a guest instead of a host, but I'd like to see him in the Peyton chair to see what he could bring.
Ray Ferraro: Great analysis. Spot-on and fearless opinions. Veteran broadcaster. Former player. An encyclopedic knowledge of the game. Huge rolodex of NHL contacts. A bookshelf worth of stories. Ferraro would be perfect for a "ManningCast" broadcast.