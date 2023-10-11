Mailbag: Johansen giving Avalanche center depth, NHL 'ManningCast'

Have the Avalanche found their Nazem Kadri replacement with Jonathan Drouin? Is this team primed to win another Cup? If Gabriel Landeskog comes back early, where does he fit in? -- @theashcity

I don't think it's Drouin, but it may be Ryan Johansen. He will be the No. 2 center behind Nathan MacKinnon to start the season, which begins for Colorado against the Los Angeles Kings at Crypto.com Arena on Wednesday (10 p.m. ET; MAX, TNT). That was Kadri's role when the Avalanche won the Stanley Cup in 2022. He starred in that role, with 87 points (28 goals, 59 assists) in 71 games during the regular season (1.23 points per game) and 15 points (seven goals, eight assists) in 16 games during the Stanley Cup Playoffs. The Avalanche were missing that last season when J.T. Compher was in the second spot on the depth chart behind MacKinnon and had 52 points (17 goals, 35 assists) in 82 games (0.63 points per game) and two points (one goal, one assist) in seven games in the playoffs, a seven-game loss to the Seattle Kraken in the Western Conference First Round. It didn't help that Landeskog didn't play last season because of a knee injury.

Johansen, if healthy, can be a potential 65-point player, if not better. He had 63 points in 79 games with the Nashville Predators in 2021-22 but was limited to 28 points (12 goals, 16 assists) in 55 games last season because of a skate cut to his leg. If he finds the right linemates, potentially Artturi Lehkonen and Valeri Nichushkin, his numbers could soar. They might not approach what Kadri put up in 2021-22, but it's still solid production for a No. 2 center, especially one playing behind MacKinnon, who could have 120 points.

Drouin, though, could help to make up some of what the Avalanche again won't have in Landeskog, who will miss his second full season recovering from knee surgery. There has been zero talk that I have heard of Landeskog recovering in time to play this season. Drouin can be impactful offensively if he can stay healthy and rediscover the chemistry he had with MacKinnon when they played together for Halifax in the Quebec Major Junior Hockey League. If Johansen can give the Avalanche 65 points and Drouin can produce in the 50s, it'll be an offensive boost for a team that averaged 3.34 goals per game last season, down from 3.76 per game in 2021-22.