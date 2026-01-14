Connor, Lowry each has 2 points, Jets recover to defeat Islanders

Jonathan Toews, Josh Morrissey and Dylan DeMelo scored for the Jets (18-22-5), who have won three in a row and finished 3-1-1 on a five-game homestand. Mark Scheifele had two assists, and Connor Hellebuyck made 23 saves.

Emile Heineman had a goal and an assist, and Anthony Duclair, Kyle MacLean and Matthew Schaefer scored for the Islanders (25-16-5), whose four-game point streak ended (3-1-1). Ilya Sorokin made 17 saves.

Connor gave the Jets a 1-0 lead at 4:20 of the first period. He lifted the stick of New York forward Mathew Barzal to get the rebound of Alex Iafallo's initial point shot and slid the puck past Sorokin from in front.

Morrissey made it 2-0 at 5:41 of the second period with a wrist shot from between the circles through traffic.

Toews pushed the lead to 3-0 just 42 seconds later while on a power play at 6:23. Gabriel Vilardi's shot from the left face-off circle hit off Toews and dropped in the crease, where he swiped it over the goal line for his third goal in as many games.

The Islanders scored three goals in a span of 2:41 to get back into the game.

Duclair cut the deficit to 3-1 at 7:40. Anders Lee backhanded a pass to Duclair in the right circle and he scored with a wrist shot to the short side that squeaked through Hellebuyck.

Heineman brought New York to within 3-2 when he scored on a penalty shot at 8:58, lifting a backhander over the left pad of Hellebuyck.

MacLean tied it 3-3 at 10:21, snapping Casey Cizikas' pass from behind the net over Hellebuyck's blocker from the slot.

DeMelo put Winnipeg back up 4-3 at 12:23. Scheifele dug the puck out of the right corner and fed it to DeMelo, who used Nino Niederreiter as a screen to beat Sorokin with a long-distance wrist shot. The Islanders challenged for goaltender interference, but an official video review confirmed the goal. Scheifele's assist was his 500th in the NHL.

Scheifele appeared to make it 5-3 with a power-play goal at 18:18, but officials ruled he hit the puck into the net with his left hand.

Lowry did put the Jets up 5-3 at 19:40 when he tipped Neal Pionk's shot from the left point past Sorokin.

Schaefer sent a wrist shot from the blue line that deflected in off Pionk at 19:14 of the third period for the 5-4 final.