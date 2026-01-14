McDavid point streak hits 20, Oilers fall to Predators in OT

The Oilers captain has 46 points (19 goals and 27 assists) during his career-best streak, the longest in the NHL this season.

Roman Josi scored his second goal of the game at 3:43 of overtime to win it for the Predators. Edmonton goalie Tristan Jarry raced out of his crease and barely beat Josi to the puck, but Brady Skjei sent the deflection back to Josi, who scored from a sharp angle below the right circle before Jarry could get back in the net.

Juuse Saros made 28 saves for the Predators (22-20-4), who have won three of their past four.

Leon Draisaitl had a goal and two assists and Zach Hyman scored twice for the Oilers (23-16-8), who are 3-0-2 in their past five. Jarry made 23 saves in his return after missing 11 games because of a lower-body injury.

Steven Stamkos gave the Predators a 1-0 lead at 2:45 of the first period on a wrist shot from the left circle. It was his 602nd goal, passing Jari Kurri for 21st in NHL history.

Hyman scored for the Oilers to tie it 1-1 at 17:06 on the power play, jamming in a rebound in the crease on a pass from McDavid that banked off Draisaitl.

Erik Haula gave the Predators a 2-1 lead at 3:03 of the second period, backhanding in a rebound of a shot from Matthew Wood.

Draisaitl scored to tie it at 2-2 at 7:20 on a one-timer from the right circle on a pass from Kasperi Kapanen.

Hyman gave the Oilers a 3-2 lead on the power play at 13:12 on a loose puck in the crease after a shot by Draisaitl.

Josi tied it 3-3 at 13:50 on a slap shot from the point.

Oilers defenseman Jake Walman returned after missing the past 23 games because of an undisclosed injury.