Hofer makes 33 saves, Blues shut out Hurricanes to stop slide

Bjugstad scores short-handed goal in return for St. Louis; Carolina point streak ends at 5

Hurricanes at Blues | Recap

By Lou Korac
NHL.com Independent Correspondent

ST. LOUIS -- Joel Hofer made 33 saves for his fourth shutout of the season, and the St. Louis Blues defeated the Carolina Hurricanes 3-0 at Enterprise Center on Tuesday.

Nick Bjugstad, Jimmy Snuggerud and Dalibor Dvorsky scored for the Blues (18-21-8), who had lost three straight.

Brandon Bussi made 28 saves for the Hurricanes (28-15-4), whose five-game point streak (4-0-1) ended. Carolina, which was shut out for the first time this season, lost 4-3 in overtime at the Detroit Red Wings on Monday.

Bjugstad, who returned after missing 15 games with an upper-body injury, scored short-handed to make it 1-0 at 3:09 of the second period. Bjugstad kept the puck on the rush and put a wrist shot from the right face-off circle into the top left corner.

Dvorsky made it 2-0 at 9:45 to finish off a sharp passing sequence by the Blues after Jordan Kyrou intercepted the puck in the defensive zone. Tyler Tucker fed Jake Neighbours down low on the left side, and Neighbours found Dvorsky in the low slot for the finish.

Snuggerud’s power-play goal made it 3-0 at 12:49. After St. Louis center Brayden Schenn blocked a shot, Kyrou again started an odd-man rush and dropped a pass to Snuggerud, who beat Bussi with a wrist shot from the right circle over the glove.

