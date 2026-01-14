2026 NHL Draft prospects Cullen, Mutryn highlight All-American Game

Forwards listed among top 32 on Central Scouting's midterm ranking of North American skaters

Mutryn captain and Cullen closeup

© Rena Laverty, NTDP

By Mike G. Morreale
@mikemorrealeNHL NHL.com Senior Draft Writer

PLYMOUTH, Mich. -- Wyatt Cullen and Casey Mutryn, two forwards listed among the top 32 on NHL Central Scouting's midterm ranking of North American skaters, highlight a talented group of players on display at the 2026 Chipotle All-American Game at USA Hockey Arena on Thursday (7 p.m. ET; NHLN).

Cullen and Mutryn, who each play for USA Hockey's National Team Development Program Under-18 Team, are the highest-rated 2026 NHL Draft-eligible players in the game that features skaters and goalies from the NTDP and the United States Hockey League.

All players were selected by USA Hockey with names nominated by NHL Central Scouting and NHL clubs.

"The All-American Game provides a unique look at some of best American and USHL draft prospects and NHL personnel are looking forward to another exciting and competitive game," NHL Central Scouting director Dan Marr said. "The USA Hockey National Team Development Program always has an impressive group of prospects and the USHL continues to produce a diverse pool of talented prospects, which provide fans a sneak peek at some of the top prospects for the NHL Draft."

Wyatt Cullen skating

© Rena Laverty, NTDP

Cullen (5-foot-11, 174 pounds), No. 23 on Central Scouting's midterm list, has 12 points (three goals, nine assists) in 14 games after dealing with an injury to begin the season. The 17-year-old son of retired NHL forward Matt Cullen is committed to the University of Minnesota in 2027-28. He had a goal and an assist for the NTDP in a 4-2 win against the Canadian Hockey League in Game 1 of the CHL USA Prospects Challenge at Scotiabank Saddledome in Calgary on Nov. 26.

"He's an interesting one, because he's grown like nine inches since our Under-17 tryout camp," NTDP U-18 coach Nick Fohr said. "He was 5-foot-3 or 5-foot-4 at our tryout camp, and he was 120-some pounds, and now he's almost 6-1 and 170 in like 18 months. What a transformation. And he's still just scratching the surface of the type of player he's going to be."

RANKINGS: North American skaters | North American goalies | International skaters | International goalies

Mutryn (6-3, 200), No. 30 on Central Scouting's midterm ranking, has 20 points (five goals, 15 assists) in 33 games. The NTDP captain is committed to Boston College in 2026-27.

"He has been very good for the NTDP, using his size and compete to his advantage every game," Central Scouting's Pat Cullen said. "He has a really nice combination of size and skill and does a lot of little things well to help his team. He's the ultimate team guy."

The top-ranked goalie in the game is Tobias Trejbal (6-4, 188) of Youngstown (USHL). Trejbal, a right-handed catching goalie from Most, Czechia, is No. 3 on Central Scouting's midterm ranking of North American goalies. The 18-year-old is 17-5-2 with a 2.10 goals-against average, two shutouts and .922 save percentage in 24 games as a USHL rookie. He's committed to attend the University of Massachusetts in 2026-27.

"Tobias has a big pro presence and has good reaction and recovery quickness," NHL Central Scouting's Al Jensen said. "He also keeps his body upright when in butterfly to cover the upper corners and makes good use of his gloves."

Tynan Lawrence (6-0, 185), No. 7 on Central Scouting's midterm ranking of North American skaters, was invited but the center will not play after deciding to leave Muskegon of the USHL to join Boston University for the second half of the NCAA season.

ALL-AMERICAN GAME ROSTERS

TEAM BLUE

Honorary coach: Pat Maroon

GOALIES: Ryan Cameron, Cedar Rapids (USHL); Luke Carrithers, USA U-18 (NTDP)

DEFENSEMEN: *Abe Barnett, USA U-18 (NTDP); Jean-Samuel Daigneault, Muskegon (USHL); A.J. Francisco, USA U-18 (NTDP); Jonas Kemps, Chicago (USHL); Logan Lutner, USA U-18 (NTDP); Jackson Marthaler, USA U-18 (NTDP); Cole Tuminaro, Chicago (USHL)

FORWARDS: Aurelio Garcia, USA U-18 (NTDP); Brody George, USA U-18 (NTDP); *Jamie Glance, USA U-18 (NTDP); Justin Graf, Cedar Rapids (USHL); Jack Hextall, Youngstown (USHL); Evan Jardine, Youngstown (USHL); Victor Plante, USA U-18 (NTDP); Cooper Soller, Sioux Falls (USHL); Logan Stuart, USA U-18 (NTDP); Will Tomko, Sioux City (USHL), Lukas Zajic, USA U-18 (NTDP); Blake Zielinski, Des Moines (USHL)

TEAM WHITE

Honorary coach: Derek Plante

GOALIES: Will Keane, Muskegon (USHL); Tobias Trejbal, Youngstown (USHL)

DEFENSEMEN: Danny Klaers, Muskegon (USHL); Bode Laylin, Tri-City (USHL); Hudson Lohse, Dubuque (USHL); *Tyler Martyniuk, USA U-18 (NTDP); Jimmy Rieber, Waterloo (USHL); Luke Schairer, USA U-18 (NTDP); Myles Brosnan, Dexter School (HIGH-MA)

FORWARDS: Mikey Berchild, USA U-18 (NTDP); Dayne Beuker, USA U-18 (NTDP); David Bosco, Cedar Rapids (USHL); Wyatt Cullen, USA U-18 (NTDP); Owen DeGraff, Waterloo (USHL); Landon Hafele, Green Bay (USHL); Casey Mutryn, USA U-18 (NTDP); *Sammy Nelson, USA U-18 (NTDP); Anthony Thomas-Maroon, Muskegon (USHL); Parker Trottier, USA U-18 (NTDP); Salvatore Viviano, Waterloo (USHL); Zach Wooten, Green Bay (USHL)

*-2027 NHL Draft eligible

