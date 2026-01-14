2026 NHL Draft prospects Cullen, Mutryn highlight All-American Game

PLYMOUTH, Mich. -- Wyatt Cullen and Casey Mutryn, two forwards listed among the top 32 on NHL Central Scouting's midterm ranking of North American skaters, highlight a talented group of players on display at the 2026 Chipotle All-American Game at USA Hockey Arena on Thursday (7 p.m. ET; NHLN).

Cullen and Mutryn, who each play for USA Hockey's National Team Development Program Under-18 Team, are the highest-rated 2026 NHL Draft-eligible players in the game that features skaters and goalies from the NTDP and the United States Hockey League.

All players were selected by USA Hockey with names nominated by NHL Central Scouting and NHL clubs.

"The All-American Game provides a unique look at some of best American and USHL draft prospects and NHL personnel are looking forward to another exciting and competitive game," NHL Central Scouting director Dan Marr said. "The USA Hockey National Team Development Program always has an impressive group of prospects and the USHL continues to produce a diverse pool of talented prospects, which provide fans a sneak peek at some of the top prospects for the NHL Draft."