Frank scores twice in 3rd, Capitals complete comeback against Canadiens in OT

Anderson, in his return after missing six games because of an upper-body injury, gave the Canadiens a 1-0 lead at 8:14 of the first period. Anderson forced a turnover in the defensive zone, started a 2-on-1 rush with Phillip Danault, kept the puck and beat Thompson far side with a snap shot from the left face-off dot.

Gallagher made it 2-0 at 7:40 of the second period, taking a pass from Danault and beating Thompson under the pads with a wrist shot from just inside the right circle.

“I thought we did a decent job of managing the puck and we were able to play in their zone,” Gallagher said of the first two periods. “It wasn’t like we were dominating by any stretch, but we were up a couple goals and we should be able to win that hockey game.”

Montreal was unable to add to their lead during 1:04 of a 5-on-3 power play late in the second.

“We have good players out there,” Canadiens coach Martin St-Louis said.

"They did what they could. It’s unfortunate that we couldn’t put the puck in the net there, and usually in 5-on-3s, if you score … you’re going to win the game, and we just didn’t score.”

Frank pulled the Capitals within 2-1 at 5:06 of the third period when he tipped Matt Roy’s shot from the right circle past Montembeault with the tip of his skate.

“We’re battling through some things, missing some key guys, but we showed a ton of character to fight in that third period,” Capitals coach Spencer Carbery said. “You could tell right from the first two shifts. … You never know how it’s going to end up, but I knew we were going to put our foot on the gas and throw the kitchen sink at them.”

NOTES: Strome has recorded 12 points (four goals, eight assists) in his last 13 games. … Alex Ovechkin’s four-game point streak and four-game goal streak (five goals, one assist) ended. … Canadiens forward Nick Suzuki saw his 13-game point streak against the Capitals dating back to the 2021-22 season end.