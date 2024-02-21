Mailbag: Kraken trade options before Deadline, outdoor game ideas

Do the Seattle Kraken go into a fire sale by the trade deadline, or do they stay put? Names that could potentially be moved: Jordan Eberle (UFA), Tomas Tatar (UFA), Pierre-Edouard Bellemare (UFA), Justin Schultz (UFA), Chris Driedger (UFA, possibly having his contract retained for the remainder of the season). -- @LittlestOfMen

It's too early for the Kraken to be ready for a fire sale. It was a big deal that they made the Stanley Cup Playoffs last season, and it will be if they qualify again. They're trying to establish a winning culture and consistently making the playoffs goes a long way toward that. They're three points out of a playoff spot with points in three straight games (2-0-1) and opened a six-game homestand with a 4-3 overtime loss to the Detroit Red Wings on Monday. Their next five games are against Vancouver Canucks, Minnesota Wild, Boston Bruins, Pittsburgh Penguins and Edmonton Oilers.

That takes them through March 2, six days before the 2024 NHL Trade Deadline (3 p.m. ET on March 8), and by then we could know a lot more about the Kraken. They won't get a blockbuster return in any trade involving Eberle, Tatar, Alex Wennberg (also a pending unrestricted free agent), Bellemare, Schultz and Driedger unless it becomes a bigger deal. If the thought is to trade them as rentals, it's worth holding onto them through this homestand before any decisions are made.

MetLife was incredible this past weekend. I wonder if the NHL can learn something from this. Book a Stadium Series on a weekend in February every year; four teams in two games in a rivalry matchup. Could be important games as it's close to April. Thoughts on this? Keep it in February to prevent going against the NFL playoffs. Can even do it on Hockey Day in America in February. Four team combos could be like this past weekend, but future could be Toronto, Boston, Montreal and Ottawa, or three California teams and Vegas; Vancouver, Calgary, Edmonton, Seattle; Colorado, Dallas, Nashville, Chicago. Lots of ideas. -- @FrankBrodka

Lots of ideas. All interesting. That's the beauty of the NHL's outdoor game bonanza; nothing is off the table. However, I have my reservations about your ideas.

Last weekend in East Rutherford, New Jersey, was special with more than 150,000 fans seeing two regular season games in less than 24 hours. It was also unique in the fact that the four participating teams are all close to one another and, most important, to MetLife Stadium. It was easy for fans of the New Jersey Devils and Philadelphia Flyers to get there Saturday, and for fans of the New York Islanders and New York Rangers on Sunday. They could drive or take public transportation right to the stadium. They didn't have to stay overnight in a hotel. Maybe some Flyers fans decided to do that if they had to drive the hour-and-a-half to two hours to get there, but it wasn't a must. They could have done it as a day trip, particularly with the 8 p.m. ET start time.

However, if you hold two Stadium Series games involving four teams at, for example, Soldier Field in Chicago or Gillette Stadium in Foxborough, Massachusetts, it will require fans of the three other teams to spend additional money on travel and accommodations in addition to tickets. That could be a big ask.