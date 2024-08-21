Mailbag: Matthews' scoring, next contracts for Crosby, Lafreniere

Do you see more rogue offer sheets becoming mainstream any time soon? They are interesting and cause movements and excitement, also scary too. -- @gregmaddensoc

Offer sheets are fun for fans, lucrative for the players who sign them, and divisive among teams and general managers. It makes for some quality offseason entertainment. They won't become mainstream, but they're a tool that should be utilized more with the rising salary cap, especially by teams that do not want to go into a full rebuild but need a larger stable of young, still loaded with potential, NHL-ready players. The St. Louis Blues are exactly that team.

The Blues were in the perfect position with their cap situation to take advantage of the Edmonton Oilers and their cap position by signing defenseman Philip Broberg to a two-year, $9.16 million contract ($4.58 million AAV) and forward Dylan Holloway to a two-year, $4.58 million contract ($2.29 million AAV).

The Oilers, with future large contracts coming for forwards Leon Draisaitl and Connor McDavid, chose not to match, so they will receive the draft pick compensation as structured in the Collective Bargaining Agreement: a second-round pick in the 2025 NHL Draft for Broberg and a third-round pick in 2025 for Holloway. Essentially, the Blues traded two draft picks for two players they can put in their lineup this season. That's a win for St. Louis and its hopes of getting back into the Stanley Cup Playoffs.

The risk is significant. They had to sign Broberg and Holloway to contracts large enough so the Oilers wouldn't match. Broberg, 23, and Holloway, 22, haven't proven enough to be worth the contracts they got from St. Louis. However, they both were first-round picks (Broberg was No. 8 in the 2019 NHL Draft, Holloway was No. 14 in the 2020 NHL Draft), so the Blues are gambling that they will start to reach their potential this season, making their salaries more palatable. The Oilers are not in the position to make that gamble. That's the key. The Blues targeted a team they knew was in a tough cap predicament and lined up two restricted free agents they were willing to bet big on. These situations are rare, but they exist. More teams should take advantage of the system to improve their playoff chances.